WRGB
Man accused of leading state police on pursuit, arrested on drug, DWAI charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Rensselaer man, accused of leading them on a pursuit after fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators say Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-90 for speeding. That vehicle, according to State Police did not stop and left I-90 onto Washington Avenue in the City of Rensselaer.
Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer
On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
Car chase ends with DWI charge for Rensselaer man
A car chase on I-90 on Wednesday ended with DWI charges for a Rensselaer man, who police said has been convicted of similar crimes within the past 10 years.
Troy Woman Busted For DWI In Menands At Over 3 Times Legal Limit, Police Say
A woman had a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit when she was busted driving drunk in the Capital District, authorities said. State Police in Albany County first made contact with 36-year-old Mary Mazur, of Troy, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, when they stopped to assist her disabled vehicle on I-787 in Menands.
Parole absconder arrested, weapons recovered
The Albany Police Department worked alongside the United States Marshals Service to arrest a parole absconder who was wanted out of Catskill.
WRGB
Over a week later, State Police call death of young Johnstown boy suspicious
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Johnstown. Investigators say on August 9th, just before 3:30 PM, troopers responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive child. The boy, later identified as 7-year-old Hunter Degroat, was pronounced dead at...
Amsterdam man accused of assault after car crash
An Amsterdam man is facing charges after a car crashed into a scooter.
Salem man jailed for allegedly stealing credit cards
A Salem man has been jailed without bail after he allegedly broke into a car and stole several credit cards and personal belongings from it.
WRGB
Albany man accused of possessing stolen license plates, say State Police
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Schodack have arrested an Albany man, accused of possessing stolen property. Investigators say troopers stopped 24-year-old Shawn Brown on N. Greenbush Road in the Town of North Greenbush back on August 11th. According to police, the plates on the vehicle were reported...
WRGB
Troy woman arrested for DWI; over three times the legal limit
Menands, NY (WRGB) — A Troy woman has been arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, Harassment in the Second Degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree. On August 13, 2022 at about 1:05 a.m. Troopers...
Troy police arrest wanted man, 4 handguns seized
The Troy Police Department said it has seized eight illegal handguns over the past two weeks. In an incident on August 10, officers arrested a wanted man and seized four handguns, drugs, and money.
WRGB
Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
Washington County sewer district worker charged with official misconduct
Allan W. Burnham, 40, of Fort Edward was arrested and charged with grand larceny, defrauding the government, and official misconduct.
WRGB
Albany County Sheriff's Office introduces first electric vehicle
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff's Office has its first electric vehicle!. Sheriff Craig Apple shared the news on twitter, with a photo of the Volvo 'Pole-Star 2'. The Sheriff says if an Electric Vehicle like this were to be used for a patrol car, it would get the job done just fine.
Traffic stop ends in felony charges for Troy man
An early-morning traffic stop on Sunday led to felony charges for a Troy man after officers allegedly found an illegal gun on him.
WRGB
Man with history of DWI convictions arrested on DWI charge, say police
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Watervliet man, charging him with DWI and other charges. According to investigators, 50-year-old Pedro Diaz Munoz was stopped by State Police, just before 11:00 PM on August 11th. He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers say they...
Argyle man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
An Argyle man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Robert Risacher, 31, was arrested after an investigation into the domestic incident.
19-Year-Old Shot Outside Cumberland Farms In Pittsfield: Police
Police in Western Massachusetts are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot near a convenience store, authorities said. Police in Pittsfield responded to a report of a person shot around Cumberland Farms, located at 154 1st Street, around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Pittsfield Police said. Upon arrival, officers located...
WRGB
Albany Police investigating damage to brick wall of Washington Avenue building
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are investigating after a partial collapse of a brick wall at Washington Street business. The damage at 555 Washington Avenue can be seen on the Ontario Street side of the building. Police are not sure what caused the damage to the building, but...
iheart.com
Greene County Man Facing Charges Following Deadly Crash in Bethlehem
A Greene County man is facing charges following deadly crash that happened in Bethlehem over the weekend. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 52-year-old Samuel Keir of Hannacroix was driving in the area of Route 396 and Starr Road Sunday night when his pickup truck struck a vehicle that rolled through a stop sign. The woman in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says Keir's license had been revoked due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He's scheduled to be in court next month.
