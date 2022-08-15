ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer

On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WRGB

Albany man accused of possessing stolen license plates, say State Police

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Schodack have arrested an Albany man, accused of possessing stolen property. Investigators say troopers stopped 24-year-old Shawn Brown on N. Greenbush Road in the Town of North Greenbush back on August 11th. According to police, the plates on the vehicle were reported...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Troy woman arrested for DWI; over three times the legal limit

Menands, NY (WRGB) — A Troy woman has been arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, Harassment in the Second Degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree. On August 13, 2022 at about 1:05 a.m. Troopers...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRGB

Albany County Sheriff's Office introduces first electric vehicle

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff's Office has its first electric vehicle!. Sheriff Craig Apple shared the news on twitter, with a photo of the Volvo 'Pole-Star 2'. The Sheriff says if an Electric Vehicle like this were to be used for a patrol car, it would get the job done just fine.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Man with history of DWI convictions arrested on DWI charge, say police

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Watervliet man, charging him with DWI and other charges. According to investigators, 50-year-old Pedro Diaz Munoz was stopped by State Police, just before 11:00 PM on August 11th. He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers say they...
iheart.com

Greene County Man Facing Charges Following Deadly Crash in Bethlehem

A Greene County man is facing charges following deadly crash that happened in Bethlehem over the weekend. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says 52-year-old Samuel Keir of Hannacroix was driving in the area of Route 396 and Starr Road Sunday night when his pickup truck struck a vehicle that rolled through a stop sign. The woman in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says Keir's license had been revoked due to a previous drunk driving conviction. He's scheduled to be in court next month.
GREENE COUNTY, NY

