Vancouver, WA

KATU.com

Firefighters knock down grass fire in NW Portland, burned two acres

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters have knocked down a grass fire near NW Brooks and NW Kaiser Road in the West Hills. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says they received the call just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Responding units worked quickly to protect two structures and firefighters say the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

House goes up in flames in Clackamas, no injuries reported

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - A house went up in flames Monday in Clackamas. Crews reportedly made quick work of the structure fire and performed a search. There were no injuries reported. But video released by the department showed large orange flames engulfing the back porch of the house. It appeared...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Accidents
City
Home, WA
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
The Oregonian

Driver dead after car hits utility pole, crashes into Vancouver house

A 23-year-old-man was killed Tuesday afternoon after his car hit a utility pole and then crashed into a house, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported. Emergency responders arrived in the 2600 block of Northeast 99th Street in Vancouver shortly after 5 p.m. to find a vehicle upside down in the backyard of a residence. Cody L. Allen, of Vancouver, was thrown from the car during the accident, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
VANCOUVER, WA
KOIN 6 News

PHOTOS: Crews put out NW Portland brush fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials worked hard Tuesday afternoon to put out a brush fire in Northwest Portland. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they were on the scene of a brush fire near NW Skyline Boulevard and NW Brooks Road. The fire grew to be about four acres in size but […]
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

16-year-old Vancouver boy considered at high risk returns home

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Police in Vancouver are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old boy considered at high risk. Police say Tristian Witt is autistic, suffers from disruptive mood dysregulation disorder, and is dependent on medication. He left his home in Vancouver around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Police find 'Lola' and the truck she was riding in, gun found

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have found “Lola,” a six-month-old basset hound puppy, and the truck she was in. Police initially said a handgun inside was missing, but the owner later found it in the truck. The blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was taken from...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Former Scappoose firefighter, twin brother die in small plane crash

YELLOW PINE, Idaho — An off-duty Bend firefighter and his twin brother died in a small plane crash Monday morning in Idaho, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro and his brother Mark, both 38, were returning to Bend from a camping trip near McCall, Idaho when the crash happened. The cause remains under investigation.
SCAPPOOSE, OR

