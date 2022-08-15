Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Firefighters rescue pets from apartment blaze in Hillsboro
Firefighters rescued multiple pets from an apartment fire in Hillsboro's Jackson School neighborhood on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
KATU.com
Firefighters knock down grass fire in NW Portland, burned two acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters have knocked down a grass fire near NW Brooks and NW Kaiser Road in the West Hills. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says they received the call just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Responding units worked quickly to protect two structures and firefighters say the...
'It's just a real tragic situation': Family of Vancouver man hit, injured by car thief hoping for full recovery
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man is in the hospital with serious head injuries he sustained while trying to stop somebody from stealing his car this week. The suspect, and his car, have yet to be found. "I wouldn't wish this on anybody," Tim Meyerhoff said. Meyeroff still cannot...
kptv.com
House goes up in flames in Clackamas, no injuries reported
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - A house went up in flames Monday in Clackamas. Crews reportedly made quick work of the structure fire and performed a search. There were no injuries reported. But video released by the department showed large orange flames engulfing the back porch of the house. It appeared...
Driver dead after car hits utility pole, crashes into Vancouver house
A 23-year-old-man was killed Tuesday afternoon after his car hit a utility pole and then crashed into a house, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported. Emergency responders arrived in the 2600 block of Northeast 99th Street in Vancouver shortly after 5 p.m. to find a vehicle upside down in the backyard of a residence. Cody L. Allen, of Vancouver, was thrown from the car during the accident, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOTOS: Crews put out NW Portland brush fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials worked hard Tuesday afternoon to put out a brush fire in Northwest Portland. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they were on the scene of a brush fire near NW Skyline Boulevard and NW Brooks Road. The fire grew to be about four acres in size but […]
Early morning crash near Donald leaves one dead, one injured
A car crash Tuesday morning has turned fatal as one person involved has died in the hospital.
kptv.com
Neighbors in Portland say homeless are targets of homemade explosives, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday night, Portland police were called to reports of a homemade bomb being thrown at a food cart near SE 82nd Ave. and Francis St. The bomb never detonated and police were able to safely diffuse it. But, locals in the Lents neighborhood say this is becoming a disturbing trend.
Roadway reopens after firefighters battle house fire in Salem
Firefighters battled down a blaze at a house in Southeast Salem late Monday morning, officials said.
KATU.com
Two children, ages 12 and 14, hurt in NE Portland shooting near Rocky Butte
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two children, ages 14 and 12, were hurt in a shooting near Rocky Butte early Thursday morning, Portland Police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. Thursday along Rocky Butte Lane. A Portland Police spokesperson said a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in the...
KATU.com
16-year-old Vancouver boy considered at high risk returns home
VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Police in Vancouver are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old boy considered at high risk. Police say Tristian Witt is autistic, suffers from disruptive mood dysregulation disorder, and is dependent on medication. He left his home in Vancouver around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He...
kptv.com
Suspect, bystander injured in shootout at Wildhorse Casino and Resort
FOX 12′s Ayo Elise caught up with the founder to learn about what makes it so special. Wanted man arrested after officer-involved shooting, standoff in SE Portland. A wanted man was arrested Tuesday evening following an officer-involved shooting and standoff in the Lents neighborhood.
PPB: Serious crash in SE Portland, bicyclist injured
A crash near Creston Park in Southeast Portland has left one injured.
KATU.com
Known squatter house catches fire in Salem, one occupant arrested on unrelated charge
SALEM, Ore. — Monday morning, Marion County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in the 4100 Block of Lancaster Drive NE, along with Salem and Keizer Fire. Firefighters say two people were able to get out of the house before crews arrived. Officials say the house that caught...
KATU.com
Suspect steals car, hits rightful owner sending him to the hospital with serious injuries
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Just before 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 16, Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders were called to an area near NE 40th Avenue and NE 47th Street, for a car versus pedestrian, serious injury hit and run. Police say an unknown suspect stole a red...
KATU.com
Police find 'Lola' and the truck she was riding in, gun found
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have found “Lola,” a six-month-old basset hound puppy, and the truck she was in. Police initially said a handgun inside was missing, but the owner later found it in the truck. The blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was taken from...
Collision leaves motorcyclist dead in SE Portland
A crash between a car and motorcycle left one driver dead in Southeast Portland on Sunday, authorities said.
KATU.com
People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
VIDEO: Car struck after man appears to hurl rock at traffic on I-5 bridge
A man has a word of warning for others after he says his dashcam video shows someone throwing a rock at his car while he was driving over the I-5 bridge into Portland.
Former Scappoose firefighter, twin brother die in small plane crash
YELLOW PINE, Idaho — An off-duty Bend firefighter and his twin brother died in a small plane crash Monday morning in Idaho, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro and his brother Mark, both 38, were returning to Bend from a camping trip near McCall, Idaho when the crash happened. The cause remains under investigation.
