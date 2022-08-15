ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingtown, MD

Police investigating a head-on crash in Leonardtown

Office responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined a 2000 […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Nottingham MD

Honeygo Boulevard shut down due to serious Perry Hall crash

PERRY HALL, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Wednesday morning crash in Perry Hall. The crash was reported at around 9:30 a.m. along Honeygo Boulevard between Scott Moore Way and Cross Road. Serious injuries have been reported and Honeygo Boulevard has been shut down in both directions.
PERRY HALL, MD
Bay Net

UPDATE: Head-On Collision In Leonardtown Under Investigation

UPDATE – On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:11 pm, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision in the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested With Loaded Handgun

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On August 11, 2022, Detective Forinash with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, conducted a vehicle stop in the 22600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Malik Shavon Jordan, age 25 of Lexington Park. During the vehicle stop, a loaded handgun was located in Jordan’s waistband. Jordan is prohibited by law from possessing a regulated firearm. Jordan was arrested and charged with the following:
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PGPD Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton.    On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision.   The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
CLINTON, MD
Bay Net

One Being Flown Out After Flipping Vehicle In St. Mary’s

RIDGE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle accident that has left one person with serious injuries. At approximately 8:13 p.m. on August 15, first responders were called to the 48000 block of Curleys Road for reports that a single vehicle had overturned. Upon...
RIDGE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Deputies Investigating Two Separate Motor Vehicle Collisions Involving Motorcycles, one fatal

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:36 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Solomons Island Road just prior to Dowell Road in Lusby, MD, for a severe motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Deputies arrived on the scene and advised one adult male was seriously injured […]
LUSBY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Harrington

Rescue crews are currently responding to S Dupont Highway at Milford Harrington Highway in Harrington for a rollover crash with entrapment. First arriving confirming entrapment. The northbound lanes of S Dupont Highway have lane restrictions. Update: Drive has self-extricated with the assistance of EMS.
HARRINGTON, DE
WTOP

Police investigate fatal Howard Co. crash

Howard County police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Fulton, Maryland on Monday that killed a man. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. along Browns Bridge Road just past Lime Kiln Road, police said in a news release. Police believe the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an...
FULTON, MD
Bay Net

Detective Charge Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham. The charged suspects are 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills. On August...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Friday, August 19. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

