Police investigating a head-on crash in Leonardtown
Office responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation. Preliminary investigation determined a 2000 […]
Faulty Turn Leads To Two-Car Midday Crash That Left One Unresponsive In Leonardtown: Sheriff
An investigation has been launched after an 88-year-old Maryland man was t-boned attempting to make a questionable left turn at a busy St. Mary’s County intersection, the sheriff’s office announced. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported major crash shortly before 12:15 p.m....
Bay Net
Man Taken To Trauma Center After Crash Involving Motorcycle In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that involved a motorcycle. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on August 17, first responders were called to the 39000 block of New Market Turner Road for the reported crash with serious injuries. Crews arrived soon after...
One Airlifted To Trauma Center After Violent Single-Car Rollover Crash In Ridge: Officials
One person was hospitalized overnight after being involved a grisly one-car crash along a Maryland roadway, officials announced. Crews from the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a stretch of Curleys Road shortly before 8 p.n on Monday, Aug. 15, where there was a reported rollover crash with at least one victim still inside the mangled vehicle.
Nottingham MD
Honeygo Boulevard shut down due to serious Perry Hall crash
PERRY HALL, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Wednesday morning crash in Perry Hall. The crash was reported at around 9:30 a.m. along Honeygo Boulevard between Scott Moore Way and Cross Road. Serious injuries have been reported and Honeygo Boulevard has been shut down in both directions.
Bay Net
UPDATE: Head-On Collision In Leonardtown Under Investigation
UPDATE – On Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:11 pm, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision in the intersection of Hollywood Road and Route 5 in Leonardtown. Deputies arrived on scene and observed an offset head-on style motor vehicle collision with one operator unresponsive. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.
Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested With Loaded Handgun
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On August 11, 2022, Detective Forinash with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, conducted a vehicle stop in the 22600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Malik Shavon Jordan, age 25 of Lexington Park. During the vehicle stop, a loaded handgun was located in Jordan’s waistband. Jordan is prohibited by law from possessing a regulated firearm. Jordan was arrested and charged with the following:
Maryland Man Killed, Woman Airlifted To Hospital In Two-Alarm Blaze: Fire Marshal
A man was killed and a woman airlifted to a Maryland hospital after a midday fire broke out in Wicomico County, authorities announced. Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of a late afternoon fire that took the life of a Wicomico County man on Monday, Aug. 15 on Johnson Road in Salisbury.
PGPD Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
Stirrup Trouble: Alert Issued For Horses Found Roaming Around Calvert County Neighborhood
Police in Maryland aren't horsing around as they attempt to track down the owners of a group of horses who were found making the rounds in Calvert County. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert and released photos of found horses who were located in the area of Fowler Road in Owings overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Bay Net
One Being Flown Out After Flipping Vehicle In St. Mary’s
RIDGE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle accident that has left one person with serious injuries. At approximately 8:13 p.m. on August 15, first responders were called to the 48000 block of Curleys Road for reports that a single vehicle had overturned. Upon...
Deputies Investigating Two Separate Motor Vehicle Collisions Involving Motorcycles, one fatal
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:36 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Solomons Island Road just prior to Dowell Road in Lusby, MD, for a severe motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Deputies arrived on the scene and advised one adult male was seriously injured […]
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Harrington
Rescue crews are currently responding to S Dupont Highway at Milford Harrington Highway in Harrington for a rollover crash with entrapment. First arriving confirming entrapment. The northbound lanes of S Dupont Highway have lane restrictions. Update: Drive has self-extricated with the assistance of EMS.
Scooter Rider Killed By Commercial Vehicle In Hit-Run Crash In Maryland
Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a hit-and-run driver who killed a 29-year-old Delaware man and fled from the scene in Wicomico County. Colin Henny Lin, of Lewes, Delaware, was driving an Apollo motorized scooter early on Tuesday, Aug....
WTOP
Police investigate fatal Howard Co. crash
Howard County police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Fulton, Maryland on Monday that killed a man. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. along Browns Bridge Road just past Lime Kiln Road, police said in a news release. Police believe the car crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an...
Driver Asleep In Front Of Prince Frederick Gas Pump Busted With Pot, Narcotics: Sheriff
A Maryland man chose an unfortunate time to take a nap and was busted with a host of drugs after he was found asleep at the wheel for more than an hour at a gas pump in Calvert County. Shady Side resident Michael David Warren II, 26, is facing multiple...
Bay Net
Detective Charge Suspects In Fatal Shooting In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham. The charged suspects are 19-year-old Demarco Bethea of Suitland, and 20-year-old Montaz Norman of Temple Hills. On August...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Planning Commission Approves Magic Tunnel Car Wash Plan
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – During the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 8, the board held a public hearing where they unanimously approved the site plan for a Magic Tunnel Car Wash along Three Notch Road. Magic Tunnel Car Wash is an automated car wash that uses...
Bay Net
Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Friday, August 19. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.
