NTSB releases preliminary report of fatal Ute plane crash

By Ariel Pokett
 3 days ago

UTE, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials have released the preliminary report for a fatal airplane crash in Siouxland.

According to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board , a pilot was spraying a field in Ute when the plane crashed on July 30 at around 1 p.m.

The report states that there were no witnesses to the crash, but the damage shows that the plane may have hit powerlines that were on the border of the field that the pilot was spraying. The report indicated that portions of the left wing scattered around the damaged powerlines and to the north of the crash site.

There was a post-impact fire that caused additional damage to the left wing, fuselage, and empennage, but the cause of the crash was not specified in the report.

The report stated that the Air Tractor AT-502A plane had been operated under the provisions of Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 127 as an aerial application flight and had departed from Mapleton.

The crash took the life of Brady Neil Penner , 45, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#The Air Tractor#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
