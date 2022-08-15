Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi city manager says TxDOT needs to maintain construction sites
City manager Peter Zanoni said tourists don’t want to come to an area where there’s construction and clutter while the city is revitalizing North Beach.
portasouthjetty.com
Water safety sign will be posted at pier
An “interactive sign” will be posted at Horace Caldwell Pier to increase water safety awareness, according to a news release issued recently by Nueces County government. A partnership of agencies will produce a number of the signs, which have computer chips in them so beach visitors can use their cellphones “to get information beyond the latest riptide warnings and layers […]
portasouthjetty.com
Avenue upgrade
This 1986 aerial photograph, looking west down Cotter Avenue toward the ferry landing, shows Island Construction crews adding curbs, driveways and sidewalks along the street. City officials and local residents hoped the improvements would add new luster to Port Aransas in time for Spring Break that year. This photo originally appeared in the Jan. 16, 1986 edition of the South […]
Tuloso-Midway ISD struggles to meet bus driver demand
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bus driver shortage in Tuloso-Midway Independent School District is causing issues when it comes to the 19 bus routes that students need to get picked up from. The district is working to fill open positions by increasing pay and incentives for their drivers. However,...
Experts say recent rainfall will cause dangerous flooding along Nueces River from Tilden to Lake Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents were happy about the heavy rainfall received this past weekend. Especially in the midst of an ongoing drought. But rain can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's a relief for some communities, but it can be devastating for others. 3NEWS spoke with Nueces River Authority to find out what impact the rainfall experienced recently will have on the environment.
Heavy rainfall floods major roadways in town, stalling drivers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday's flash flooding on roads across Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff left drivers in potentially dangerous situations. Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told 3NEWS, "it's been a while since it's rained here in Corpus Christi and we want to remind residents that whenever there is high water, we want to make sure that we encourage people not to drive through."
portasouthjetty.com
Competitors
Paul Braly, left, and Steve Reupke, both of North Padre Island, show the redfish and trout they caught during the Majek Boat Owners Tournament in Port Aransas on Saturday, Aug. 13. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news...
Training aircraft crash at NAS Kingsville
A T-45 Goshawk crashed today in an empty field just north of the Naval Air Station Kingsville at about noon.
Kingsville PD to wear memorial badge for fallen officer Sherman Benys
Nearly one year after his death in the line of duty, the KPD will honor Senior Patrolman Sherman Benys with a memorial badge for officers to wear in November.
City of Corpus Christi stops construction of new CCISD school
The city's development services department stopped construction because the developer did not have the proper permits.
Private barge in Corpus Christi Marina sinking
KRIS 6 News is on-scene at the Corpus Christi Marina, where a salvage crew was brought in after marina officials noticed a barge sinking.
Heavy machinery, maintenance raising concerns for ecology of Coastal Bend beaches
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple of videos that surfaced on social media recently have raised concerns for some about heavy machinery working on our Coastal Bend beaches. In one clip, residents can see a machine scooping water from the shoreline. In another, you can see the one of the large machines scraping the sand along a beach road in Port Aransas.
portasouthjetty.com
City proposing 12 new positions
The Port Aransas City Council will consider approval of a proposed 2022-2023 fiscal year budget of $14.8 million to include a new, lower tax rate on Sept. 8. Finance Director Darla Honea presented the new budget to the council during a special meeting on Aug. 8. If approved, the new tax rate will be .225781 per $100 value, a decrease […]
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
portasouthjetty.com
Parks and Rec Roundup
The following are upcoming events and activities sponsored by the Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department. For more information or to register for events, call 361-749-4158. See the Island Agenda on page 2A for recurring weekly events. Activities This Week Registration is required for many in-person classes. Go to https://porta.recdesk.com/ to register. Marlin Academy volunteers Highly skilled volunteers are needed […]
Several CCISD police units respond to King High School for fight among students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at King High School were put in a "hold" pattern this afternoon after two fights broke out in the cafeteria, Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke told 3NEWS. Several CCISD police units responded to the high school during the lunch hour, Warnke said....
KSAT 12
Video shows US Coast Guard rescue five men who were fishing illegally off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people off the Texas coast on Monday after their boat started sinking. Four lancha crews were fishing illegally near Corpus Christi when they were spotted by a sentry airplane from the Coast Guard Air Station at Corpus Christi. A...
Heavy police presence at King High School after fight breaks out in cafeteria
According to school officials, the incident happened in the cafeteria, and students were placed under a hold for precautionary measures.
Coastal Bend Weather Watchers give us a look at Sunday storms
Cities all over the Coastal Bend watched as rain began Saturday and lasted into Sunday. Viewers have been showing us what they're seeing by posting in our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers Facebook group.
portasouthjetty.com
Port A schools plan teacher raises
An $8.7 million budget with a property tax rate decrease and a sizable raise for teachers is being proposed by the Port Aransas Independent School District. The public may comment on the proposed 2022-23 budget and tax rate when the PAISD Board of Trustees meets on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the administration building […]
