ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
portasouthjetty.com

Water safety sign will be posted at pier

An “interactive sign” will be posted at Horace Caldwell Pier to increase water safety awareness, according to a news release issued recently by Nueces County government. A partnership of agencies will produce a number of the signs, which have computer chips in them so beach visitors can use their cellphones “to get information beyond the latest riptide warnings and layers […]
NUECES COUNTY, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Avenue upgrade

This 1986 aerial photograph, looking west down Cotter Avenue toward the ferry landing, shows Island Construction crews adding curbs, driveways and sidewalks along the street. City officials and local residents hoped the improvements would add new luster to Port Aransas in time for Spring Break that year. This photo originally appeared in the Jan. 16, 1986 edition of the South […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Tuloso-Midway ISD struggles to meet bus driver demand

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bus driver shortage in Tuloso-Midway Independent School District is causing issues when it comes to the 19 bus routes that students need to get picked up from. The district is working to fill open positions by increasing pay and incentives for their drivers. However,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Aransas, TX
Port Aransas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KIII 3News

Experts say recent rainfall will cause dangerous flooding along Nueces River from Tilden to Lake Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many residents were happy about the heavy rainfall received this past weekend. Especially in the midst of an ongoing drought. But rain can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it's a relief for some communities, but it can be devastating for others. 3NEWS spoke with Nueces River Authority to find out what impact the rainfall experienced recently will have on the environment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Heavy rainfall floods major roadways in town, stalling drivers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday's flash flooding on roads across Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff left drivers in potentially dangerous situations. Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha told 3NEWS, "it's been a while since it's rained here in Corpus Christi and we want to remind residents that whenever there is high water, we want to make sure that we encourage people not to drive through."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Competitors

Paul Braly, left, and Steve Reupke, both of North Padre Island, show the redfish and trout they caught during the Majek Boat Owners Tournament in Port Aransas on Saturday, Aug. 13. The full version of this story will be available to all readers after 2 weeks. Full versions of news...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
portasouthjetty.com

City proposing 12 new positions

The Port Aransas City Council will consider approval of a proposed 2022-2023 fiscal year budget of $14.8 million to include a new, lower tax rate on Sept. 8. Finance Director Darla Honea presented the new budget to the council during a special meeting on Aug. 8. If approved, the new tax rate will be .225781 per $100 value, a decrease […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Local power outages reported by AEP Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Parks and Rec Roundup

The following are upcoming events and activities sponsored by the Port Aransas Parks and Recreation Department. For more information or to register for events, call 361-749-4158. See the Island Agenda on page 2A for recurring weekly events. Activities This Week Registration is required for many in-person classes. Go to https://porta.recdesk.com/ to register. Marlin Academy volunteers Highly skilled volunteers are needed […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Port A schools plan teacher raises

An $8.7 million budget with a property tax rate decrease and a sizable raise for teachers is being proposed by the Port Aransas Independent School District. The public may comment on the proposed 2022-23 budget and tax rate when the PAISD Board of Trustees meets on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the administration building […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy