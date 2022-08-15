Read full article on original website
Las Vegas’ post covid comeback has been rolling along lately. But soon, it might lose a headliner who has made Sin City her base of operations for the past year. For most of the 20th century, the phrase a “Vegas residency” usually brought to mind the image of a crooner like, say, Perry Como, an artist in advancing years there to serve up a gentle musical style that won’t jostle the retirees who flock to Vegas that much. And, to be clear, there’s nothing wrong with that. Retirees have just as much right to be entertained as the rest of us, and everyone likes to seek comfort by reconnecting with the music of their youth.
Las Vegas has all the stars. Whereas the city was once home mostly to kitschy performers like Donny & Marie, Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and a whole lot of magicians, it now hosts some of the biggest stars in the world for extended residencies. Yes, most of those old-school performers are still there (well, Donny but not Marie) but many, if not most, of the biggest acts of the past few decades have Las Vegas Strip residencies.
Time moves both quickly and slowly on the Las Vegas Strip. Sometimes you know something huge is coming, but you don't know exactly when because large casinos, resorts, and massive attractions take time not just to build but to plan. That's why things have been up in the air at...
Adele said that she agonized over the decision and had been awake for 30 hours before posting her tearful announcement.
Jaime Spears's legal team said they needed the address after alleging that Britney's counsel was signing documents on her behalf while she was out of town.
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
Sophie Turner was spotted on a summery afternoon walk in Miami with her husband Joe Jonas and their daughter last week, and she looks incredible! The Game of Thrones star, 26, stepped out with the Jonas Brother, 32, and her eldest daughter Willa, 2, for the first time since she gave birth to their second child (another baby girl) who they announced publicly on July 14.
Britney Spear allegedly wants to protect her $60 million fortune from her husband, Sam Asghari. According to Us Weekly, Spears already has an irrefutable prenuptial agreement in place. After all, she thinks it would be overwhelming to discuss things with Asghari if they end up divorcing.
More than six months after Adele announced that she would have to postpone her Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer is publicly reflecting on the decision. In January, the Grammy winner tearfully announced the news on social media and explained that plans for the Weekends With Adele residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace had been disrupted with delivery delays and crewmembers testing positive for COVID-19, among several reasons shared at the time. More from The Hollywood ReporterUkraine, Female Filmmakers in Focus at Sarajevo's CineLink ProgramEmma Thompson Says Intimacy Coordinators Are "Fantastically Important": "No, You Can't Just Let It Flow"More...
Despite her recent familial troubles, not all pop singers can boast a fortune quite like Britney Spears. Thanks to an estimated 90 million albums sold worldwide, more than 4.8 million tour tickets...
Adele talks Rich Paul engagement rumors and why she really canceled her Las Vegas residency. Adele is finally clearing up two rumors that have plagued her for much of 2022. As the singer tells Elle in a new cover story published Monday, Aug. 15, her relationship status with Rich Paul has not changed, despite buzz suggesting they're either secretly married, secretly engaged or on the verge of breaking up. The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary together this past spring, and are now renovating the home Adele bought this year "with a blended family in mind," according to Elle. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," the singer gushes of her NBA agent beau. She also says she "definitely" wants siblings for her son, explaining, "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music." Asked if she wants remarry after her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele says, "yes, absolutely." So is she engaged now? "I'm not married," she says … four times, while laughing. "I'm just in loooove!" Adele declares. "I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married." (She later confirms she's also "not engaged"). The 34-year-old also reveals the real reason she canceled her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January — which had nothing to do with Rich, despite reports to the contrary. "It was the worst moment in my career, by far," Adele tells Elle. "I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating." But after staying up for 30 hours worrying about a show she knew in her heart not the one she wanted to perform for fans, she says she opted to wait until she could do it right. "There was just no soul in it," she says. "The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment." Adele adds: "I was embarrassed. But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do. And I don't think many people would have done what I did. I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs."
In early August, Bally's Corp. (BALY) stock tumbled after the casino operator cut its 2022 revenue and EBITDA estimates due to weakness at its venue in Atlantic City. The company is now expecting 2022 EBITDA between $535 million and $550 million, down from its previous forecast between $560 million and $580 million. The company now expects sales between $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion for the year, down from a previous estimate between $2.4 billion and $2.5 billion.
The Las Vegas Strip has become some of the hottest real estate on Earth. The 4.2-mile stretch of road has become a battleground where interlopers like Resorts World Las Vegas try to unseat the established market leaders Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Reports (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report.
The Jonas Brothers are making their way back to Las Vegas for three more nights for their unfinished residency. On Joe's 33rd birthday, the trio announced that they would return to Sin City for the Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas Residency. Jonas Brothers Las Vegas Residency: Here's What We Know So...
Stronger together! It was love at first sight when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” the personal trainer recalled to Men’s Health in July 2018. “I had butterflies.”
DailyMail.com is reporting that Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has broken a decade-long silence to talk about the pop icon — and he's claiming her sons have avoided seeing her by their own choice. In a series of exclusive interviews to be aired on ITV this coming week, Federline...
Adele has revealed that her nine-year-old son, Angelo, is “obsessed” with Billie Eilish.The 34-year-old singer recently returned home to London to take him to see Eilish perform at The O2.“He’ll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics and then he’ll want to discuss them,” she said in a recent interview with Elle.Adele also discussed the postponement of her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, explaining that it was due to it not feeling “intimate” enough.The singer revealed she went “into hiding” after the cancellation, admitting she was “embarrassed” to let people...
Adele has opened up about why she took the tough decision to cancel her Las Vegas residency at short notice. The multi-award-winning singer had been due to perform a series of shows from January to April this year at Caesars Palace, but they were scrapped at the last minute. In...
Gabriel and Nate Brown deliver a jaw-dropping performance to “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman. Watch as The Brown Brothers bring their best impressions of Mickey Mouse, Elmo, Gollum, Simon Cowell, Blake Shelton, and more. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. The...
Adele is continuing to open up about her desire to grow her family. The singer, who graces the cover of ELLE's September issue, spoke about her future after her Las Vegas residency in a new interview. "I definitely want more kids," the "Easy On Me" artist, 34, said. "I'm a...
