Students, parents experiencing school bus delays can expect relief soon, Horry County Schools says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some students in the Horry County school district are spending more time on buses than expected. School officials are asking parents to be patient as they work out issues commonly seen at the beginning of the school year. Ben Prince, the Executive Director of Transportation,...
Responding to a need: State law requires ‘988′ on the back of student ID’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On July 16, 2022, “988″ became the new crisis lifeline, nationwide. But two weeks before the change, a new South Carolina specific law went into effect, requiring all schools, that offer grades 7-12, to add “988″ and at least one other crisis resource on the back of school-issued identification cards.
Georgetown County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Georgetown County School District are back in the classroom and officials say they are relieved to have filled most of their vacancies. Doug Jenkins, Executive Director for Human Resources, says they had an interesting recruiting season. With 628 teacher positions, only four...
CCU welcomes a new therapy dog to campus ahead of the fall semester
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University welcomed a new member to its staff this week. Treasure, a certified therapy dog, joined the campus this week just as the new school semester begins. She is a part of the LIFE program at CCU. The program is a post-secondary education and...
Later start times for day cares causing concern for parents
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many Grand Strand-area day cares have changed their starting time for child care services, putting some parents who have to work early in a bind. Some of these day cares that have moved their times from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. include Tender Years Daycare Center, Creative Beginnings Daycare and […]
Horry County mom upset after kids put on wrong bus after school, found wandering neighborhood
Editor’s note: A quote that was obtained for a previous story has been removed from this story. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The first couple days of school can come with some hiccups, which was the case for one Horry County parent who saw her kids wandering around the neighborhood alone on her home camera […]
Georgetown County Schools kicking off new ‘JAG’ program at high schools
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Schools is starting a new program this school year to help students succeed when they start their careers. This year, all four of Georgetown County’s high schools will offer a special program called ‘JAG,’ which stands for ‘Jobs for America’s Graduates.’
‘Those kinds of mistakes can’t happen:’ Horry County parents concerned over school bus miscommunications, issues
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of Horry County Students ride the bus home every day, and making sure kids get home safely is the school district’s top priority. But confusion can happen, especially at the beginning of the school year. Breanna Foutz, the mother of two kids in...
Share your 2022 back-to-school pictures
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — After a long, hot summer — well, maybe it hasn’t been long enough for some — students in Horry, Dillon and Marlboro counties began returning to the classroom Monday morning. To celebrate the start of the new school year, here are some of our News13 staff members’ favorite “back-in-the-day” photos. […]
Meals on Wheels of Horry County opens new location while looking for permanent home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County has a temporary new home in the Conway area. The new location at Highway 501 and Singleton Road is triple the size of their old location off Postal Way. The nonprofit doesn’t just serve those along the Grand Strand...
School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools. According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.
Beagles, Hounds Available for Adoption at Horry County Animal Care Center
Calling all animal lovers, if you’re ready to add four more paws to your family this could be your chance. Beagles and hounds that were surrendered during an animal neglect investigation last week are up for adoption at the Horry County Animal Care Center! HCACC says there are approximately 40 available animals at the care center and the Tamroc Kennels. Each pup has received general veterinary care, cleaning and grooming, dental care, are up to date on their vaccinations and has been spayed, neutered and microchipped. Those interested in adopting a furever friend can contact the center for more information or stop by!
Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M
After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
Horry County Animal Shelter at capacity, adoption fees waived
All of the Horry County animal shelter’s adoptable furry friends are back at the main shelter facility on Industrial Park Road in Conway, said county spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov in an email. The county's animal care center is no longer operating out of Tamroc Kennels. The Conway location is open...
Florence’s Launches Back-to-School Special and New Menu Items
Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen has launched a new Back-to-School special and new menu items. The restaurant’s Back-to-School Bucket, complete with nine pieces of crispy fried chicken and a bottle of their housemade hot sauce (right), is now available for $20. Southern sides like collards, pimento cheese grits, and Charleston red rice are available à la carte for an additional cost.
Missing Little River woman with Alzheimer’s found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Little River woman with Alzheimer’s was found safe, according to police. The woman has been reunited with her family. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information has been removed from the story.
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
Two young women pulled from water thanks to life rings and quick-thinking bystander
SOUTHPORT, Brunswick County — Two lives were saved on an eastern North Carolina beach last weekend, thanks to the efforts of a man on the beach and the life rings that were available nearby. Officials with the Southport Fire Department said two young women out for a swim began...
‘Stop the Violence’ event held in memory of Dillon High School student shot, killed over summer
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County mother brought the community together for a cause that hits close to home. The Dillon County Wellness Center was home to the first “Stop the Violence” event hosted by Cierra Fletcher. Fletcher is the mother of 15-year-old Janare Fletcher, whose life was taken by gun violence this past June.
Horry County Council considers election investigations
CONWAY — Horry County Council is considering asking the state to investigate several county and state election-related issues. Horry GOP Chairman Robert Slagle presented a resolution at the Aug. 16 County Council meeting calling for the council, the sheriff and the solicitor's office to investigate the countywide error in the mailing out of Republican absentee ballots, which occurred during the June 28 runoff election.
