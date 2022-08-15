ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WMBF

Georgetown County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Georgetown County School District are back in the classroom and officials say they are relieved to have filled most of their vacancies. Doug Jenkins, Executive Director for Human Resources, says they had an interesting recruiting season. With 628 teacher positions, only four...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

CCU welcomes a new therapy dog to campus ahead of the fall semester

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University welcomed a new member to its staff this week. Treasure, a certified therapy dog, joined the campus this week just as the new school semester begins. She is a part of the LIFE program at CCU. The program is a post-secondary education and...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Later start times for day cares causing concern for parents

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many Grand Strand-area day cares have changed their starting time for child care services, putting some parents who have to work early in a bind.  Some of these day cares that have moved their times from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. include Tender Years Daycare Center, Creative Beginnings Daycare and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Share your 2022 back-to-school pictures

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — After a long, hot summer — well, maybe it hasn’t been long enough for some — students in Horry, Dillon and Marlboro counties began returning to the classroom Monday morning. To celebrate the start of the new school year, here are some of our News13 staff members’ favorite “back-in-the-day” photos. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools. According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Beagles, Hounds Available for Adoption at Horry County Animal Care Center

Calling all animal lovers, if you’re ready to add four more paws to your family this could be your chance. Beagles and hounds that were surrendered during an animal neglect investigation last week are up for adoption at the Horry County Animal Care Center! HCACC says there are approximately 40 available animals at the care center and the Tamroc Kennels. Each pup has received general veterinary care, cleaning and grooming, dental care, are up to date on their vaccinations and has been spayed, neutered and microchipped. Those interested in adopting a furever friend can contact the center for more information or stop by!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
sclawyersweekly.com

Estate of drowning victim awarded $20.73M

After a weeklong trial, an Horry County jury has awarded nearly $21 million to the estate of a Maryland man who drowned in front of his family while vacationing at a Myrtle Beach resort. An attorney for the estate, J. Christopher Pracht of Thomason & Pracht in Anderson, said that Zerihun Wolde, his fiancee, Meswaet Abel, ...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County Animal Shelter at capacity, adoption fees waived

All of the Horry County animal shelter’s adoptable furry friends are back at the main shelter facility on Industrial Park Road in Conway, said county spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov in an email. The county's animal care center is no longer operating out of Tamroc Kennels. The Conway location is open...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Florence’s Launches Back-to-School Special and New Menu Items

Florence’s Lowcountry Kitchen has launched a new Back-to-School special and new menu items. The restaurant’s Back-to-School Bucket, complete with nine pieces of crispy fried chicken and a bottle of their housemade hot sauce (right), is now available for $20. Southern sides like collards, pimento cheese grits, and Charleston red rice are available à la carte for an additional cost.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

Horry County Council considers election investigations

CONWAY — Horry County Council is considering asking the state to investigate several county and state election-related issues. Horry GOP Chairman Robert Slagle presented a resolution at the Aug. 16 County Council meeting calling for the council, the sheriff and the solicitor's office to investigate the countywide error in the mailing out of Republican absentee ballots, which occurred during the June 28 runoff election.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

