Calling all animal lovers, if you’re ready to add four more paws to your family this could be your chance. Beagles and hounds that were surrendered during an animal neglect investigation last week are up for adoption at the Horry County Animal Care Center! HCACC says there are approximately 40 available animals at the care center and the Tamroc Kennels. Each pup has received general veterinary care, cleaning and grooming, dental care, are up to date on their vaccinations and has been spayed, neutered and microchipped. Those interested in adopting a furever friend can contact the center for more information or stop by!

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO