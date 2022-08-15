Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro daggers LIV Golf's Bubba Watson with savage post
It's fair to say Australian PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy cares very little about what LIV Golf player Bubba Watson thinks about him. Especially since he fired this Tweet after seeing a news report about Salma al-Shehab - a Saudi women's rights activist - being handed a 34-year prison sentence.
Golf Channel
Finally! Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist weds Tour caddie two years after original date
Congratulations are in order for three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist!. After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – the 2021 AIG Women’s Open winner formally married PGA Tour caddie and Scotsman Kevin McAlpine in the Scottish countryside on August 10.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on FedEx Cup Playoffs system: "It's absolutely ludicrous"
Jon Rahm has voiced his concern over the staggered start in the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, a tournament that crowns the FedEx Cup champion who receives a whopping $18 million first prize. As it stands, the leader of the FedEx Cup after this week's second Playoffs event at the...
Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs
Sepp Straka is a prime example of the issues with the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Sepp Straka Is the Epitome of What’s Wrong With the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Rickie Fowler discusses LIV Golf interest
In the battle between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, many of the world’s top golfers have made it clear which side they are on. One golfer who appears to be playing his cards close to his chest is Rickie Fowler. While Fowler has made some big...
thecomeback.com
Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf
Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise
Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
Details Emerge From Tiger Woods' Meeting With PGA Tour Golfers
On Tuesday night, Tiger Woods reportedly led a players only meeting with some of the top golfers on the PGA Tour. According to a report from ESPN, Woods met with a select number of golfers to "discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world."
ESPN
Greg Norman letter to golfers says LIV series should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points
In a letter sent to LIV golfers on Wednesday, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the new circuit "by any fair, objective and impartial review" should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points for its events in the very near future. In the letter, a copy of which was obtained...
GolfWRX
‘I don’t think that makes any sense’ – Patrick Cantlay calls out golf course architects
In the past seven years, the BMW Championship has been played at seven different golf courses. This year’s BMW Championship will be hosted by Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, which is a course that’s never been utilized in a professional event prior to this week. Despite the novelty...
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas tells Will Zalatoris' mentor to "show some class"
If you didn't know, PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas is an avid social media user. Just like Max Homa, he's usually there in the comments to post a dry and witty remark, never taking himself too seriously. One thing with social media is that although posts can be deleted, they...
Tiger Woods is 'the alpha' of the PGA Tour group who are plotting the fight against Saudi-backed LIV Golf, reveals Rory McIlroy, as he hails 'the hero we've all looked up to' for his role
Tiger Woods took the lead in the meeting of golf's top players on Tuesday, as they addressed the PGA Tour's plans to fight back against LIV Golf's threat to the established order of the sport. Woods flew to Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday on his private jet for a private meeting...
Masters Winner Patrick Reed Sues Golf Channel Commentator for $750 Million Over On-Air Criticism
Professional golfer Patrick Reed is taking action. The 2018 Masters champion, 32, has launched a defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee, ESPN reported. According to court documents, which were released via a reporter for Courthouse News Service and obtained by The New York Post, Reed accuses...
Look: Golf World Thrilled By Tiger Woods News
On Wednesday, it was announced that Tiger Woods will be on the cover of PGA Tour 2K23. The 15-time major champion will grace the cover of a video game for the first time since Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14. Per an official statement, PGA Tour 2K23 will feature "playable male...
GolfWRX
Report: Jared Kushner pushed for LIV Golf media rights deal with Paramount
LIV Golf seemingly has all the money they could ever need when it comes to offering contracts to players. The Saudi-backed golf league has already reportedly given Dustin Johnson $125 million, Phil Mickelson $200 million, Bryson DeChambeau $100 million, and are now rumored to be giving Cameron Smith $110 million. They’ve also spent plenty on other players and give a tremendous amount of guaranteed money for each event.
Golf Digest
Players—save for praise of Tiger Woods—take code of silence on LIV Golf meeting
WILMINGTON, Del. — Apparently the first rule of attending the tight-knit, not-so-secret meeting is not to talk about the tight-knit, not-so-secret meeting. That was the omerta observed by Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele Wednesday when asked about Tuesday’s gathering of the PGA Tour’s best and brightest, a group which convened to discuss how they can combat the schism caused by the emergence of LIV Golf.
Report: LIV draft contract has restrictions and major bonus
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A draft contract to play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf includes clauses that require players be available to recruit other players to the league and to get permission before granting exclusive interviews, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The Journal said it reviewed a draft contract that LIV Golf has offered players, noting it was unclear if terms in the draft are in all contracts or can be negotiated. Among other provisions in the draft contract was approval for most of the logos they wear and branded products they use at events. Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman sent a letter to players and agents outlining why the league should get Official World Golf Ranking points.
Lydia Ko: Marriage won’t impact golf schedule
Golf star Lydia Ko said she doesn’t expect her life to change very much when she adds another title to
Matt Fitzpatrick dishes on LIV Golf, critiques FedEx Cup Playoffs ahead of BMW Championship: 'I don't think it's fair'
Matt Fitzpatrick isn’t losing any sleep over the PGA Tour’s battle for supremacy with LIV Golf. The upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has fractured the Tour and taken some of its top talent, including three of the top seven players on the 2021 BMW Championship leaderboard. If you expand that number out, it’s seven of the top 21.
