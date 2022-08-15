Read full article on original website
AMD vs Intel: Which CPUs Are Better in 2022?
We wade into the endless debate: Who makes the best CPU, AMD or Intel? Here's the blow-by-blow in ten categories.
TechRadar
Macs aren’t the future of PC gaming, but integrated graphics are
Good morning/afternoon/evening/night, beloved TechRadar readers. I come before you today to offer a rebuttal of sorts to last week’s article from the lovely John Loeffler, in which he posited that MacBooks could become the new place for PC gamers to enjoy their favorite games. Apple’s shiny new M1 and...
Intel taps Microsoft to take care of older DX9 game support with its Arc GPUs
DX9 games will effectively be emulated on Intel's Arc graphics cards and 12th Gen GPUs. Intel has officially removed native DX9 support from its Arc and 12th Gen graphics hardware. You might now be wondering where that leaves older games in your library that still utilise the ageing API. There's nothing to fear, Intel isn't ending DX9 support completely, it's instead differing bug testing and support to Microsoft and its D3D9On12 emulation layer.
Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller support is coming to Linux
One software engineer is improving gaming accessibility on Linux machines with upcoming XAC support. Since late 2018, the Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller (XAC) has been making PC gaming more accessible for gamers with disabilities and injuries. Now, thanks to the wit of one software engineer, XAC drivers will soon be coming to Linux.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
Acer Spin 5 (2022)
Here's something you don't see every day: The 13.3-inch Acer Spin 5 convertible we reviewed in March 2018 is not only still listed on Acer.com but its price has apparently gone up $50. The newest Spin 5 is more costly yet at $1,379.99 but considerably more sophisticated, with a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 instead of 8th Gen Core i5 chip and a 14-inch display with 16:10 aspect ratio. It's a capable 2-in-1 but awkwardly positioned—about $400 above nice affordable models like the Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 Gen 7 and $400 below elegant premium convertibles like the HP Spectre x360 13.5. If your budget beats economy but won't quite stretch to first class, it might be a smart solution.
notebookcheck.net
New CPU architecture vulnerabilities: Intel 10th gen to 12th gen chips affected by AEPIC, SQUIP exploits loophole in all AMD Zen CPUs with SMT
Researchers have independently discovered new security vulnerabilities affecting Intel and AMD processors. A non-side channel vulnerability named ÆPIC affects Intel 10th gen to 12th gen processors while a side-channel security issue called SQUIP affects all AMD Zen 1 to Zen 3 processors that rely on SMT. These vulnerabilities have not been exploited in the wild so far, but both CPU makers have suggested appropriate mitigation measures.
AMD to unveil the "next generation of Ryzen processors" later this month
Hopefully, this means more details on the much anticipated Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. AMD is set to talk about the future of Ryzen processors in a livestream on August 29 entitled "together we advance_PCs." AMD's been talking a big game about these Zen 4-powered Ryzen chips for a few months now, so it'll be good to finally get some more information before their rumored fall launch.
AMD vs Nvidia GPU price war is about to get nasty (and that’s good news for us)
Nvidia’s RTX 3000 graphics cards may see further price reductions as August rumbles onwards, or that’s the latest gossip from the grapevine. As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) noticed, this theory was aired by a Chinese source (ZOL (opens in new tab), via MyDrivers (opens in new tab)), and the belief is that Nvidia’s price cutting is going to continue – and indeed that in a couple of weeks, we’ll witness deeper discounts to shift Ampere stock.
Digital Trends
GPU prices may be about to crash to incredible new lows
Nvidia may be preparing to apply yet another price drop for its RTX 30-series GPUs, according to reports emerging from China. As reported by VideoCardz, Chinese website ZOL is reporting that Team Green could reduce the cost of its graphics cards by the end of August — a course of action that would undoubtedly be a response to the current state of the market.
The Verge
GeForce Now on Chrome is getting a big upgrade to 1440p and 120fps
Nvidia is upgrading its GeForce Now game streaming service to support 1440p resolution at 120fps in a Chrome or Edge browser. GeForce Now members on the RTX 3080 tier of the service will be able to access the new browser gameplay options today by selecting 1440p on the GeForce Now web version.
PC Magazine
The Best Desktop Computers for 2022 in the UAE
The Best Windows Mini PCs for 2022 in the UAE The Best All-in-One Computers for 2022 in the UAE Will This PC Run My Favorite Games? Newegg's Latest Tool Can Tell You The Best Gaming Desktops for 2022. Snazzy, innovative laptop designs are constantly evolving. Smartphones are ubiquitous and astonishingly...
Corsair Teases First PCIe 5.0 SSD With 10,000MB/s of Bandwidth
Corsair has teased its first PCIe 5.0 SSD, showing speeds of up to 10,000MB/s. Full specs and release date weren't shared, but we expect it may launch this winter.
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs could be delayed for a worrying reason
AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs have been pushed back slightly in terms of the on-sale date when chips will hit the shelves, if further chatter from the grapevine is to be believed. As ever, exercise plenty of skepticism around this, as the source isn’t the strongest – the Chiphell forums in China, but this has provided accurate enough leakage at times in the past. The rumor comes from a reviewer on Chiphell who posted (opens in new tab) to claim that AMD has changed the NDA (non-disclosure agreement) to account for a postponed launch (as highlighted by VideoCardz (opens in new tab)).
Intel's Arc A380 GPU should go on sale in the US for the first time this month
It's been a long time coming but Intel may finally be breaking into the US market with its Arc graphics cards. The ASRock Arc A380 is now available for backorder on retailer Newegg's website with an expected ETA date of August 22. The A380 was officially launched back in June,...
notebookcheck.net
Intel rumored to enable 350 W power limit for i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPUs on select 700-series motherboards
A few weeks ago, we were reporting on an Intel Raptor Lake i9-13900K qualification sample that had its PL1 and PL2 unlocked manually to accept power loads of up to 4095.9 W and this maneuver essentially boosted the TDP to 345 W, which is around 100 W higher than the nominal PL2. A more recent report coming from Hungarian publication ProHardver suggests that this PL override is actually a feature easily accessible on the upcoming Intel 700 series motherboards. It looks like Nvidia and now Intel are going to ignore all the climate change concerns advocating for optimized power consumption just to get ahead of AMD.
PC Magazine
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 Gen 7 (2022)
When it comes to iconic notebook designs, the name Lenovo may come up often, but it's usually for the company's corporate ThinkPads. But in the world of 2-in-1 convertible laptops, Lenovo's Yoga consumer line has been setting the agenda for a decade. The upscale Yoga 9i Gen 7 currently holds our Editors' Choice award among premium convertibles, and the 14-inch Yoga 7i Gen 7 (starts at $879.99; $949.99 as tested) matches that machine's excellence at a more affordable price. The 14-inch size is possibly perfect for a system that's usable in laptop mode but small enough to tote around as a tablet, and the latest Yoga 7i 14 is a beautifully crafted 3.2-pound portable that earns an Editors' Choice nod of its own. It may be the best Yoga yet.
Digital Trends
The best ultrawide monitors for 2022
If you're looking for a new desktop experience, upgrading your setup with an ultrawide monitor can deliver more immersive gaming, especially curved models. Plus, these monitors offer extra space, so they're great for multitasking at work and more. There are some important considerations when it comes to size, resolution, and...
Splatoon 3 appears to support AMD's impressive upscaling tech
Splatoon 3 is right around the corner, and it looks like the multiplayer shooter will play and run much smoother than its predecessors. Nintendo Switch dataminer OatmealDome has found evidence that Splatoon 3 supports AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling tech after spotting a reference to it in the game's manual.
PC Magazine
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (7420) Review
The appeal of hybrid-design convertible laptops is simple: Let me instantly turn my laptop into an impromptu tablet to sketch out a design I want to share, then stand it up on a tray table to watch a video. Like all hybrids, the trick is to minimize compromises in each category. The latest revision of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (model 7420, which starts at $849.99, or $1,049.99 as tested) manages a respectable balance. With a 14-inch display and at a modest 3.5 pounds, the unit is easy to handle as a sometimes tablet. And with a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics, it delivers peppy performance for a slim machine. The downside is a somewhat dim display with limits to its color coverage, which keeps it a bit shy of top-of-its-class for the money.
2016 Flagship GPU vs 2022 Budget GPU
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today's comparison is about two GPUs that we never thought about putting head to head, but after thinking it over, it seems like an interesting matchup. The GeForce GTX 1080 was released in mid-2016 at an MSRP of $600, or up to $700 for those that bought the Founders Edition version. For reference, we'll go with $600 as there were decent cards available at that price and it was eventually discounted to $500 across the lineup.
