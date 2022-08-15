Read full article on original website
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobbyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
