ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?

It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

After five consecutive years missing the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are entering a new era. The team dismissed head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job, leaving with a record of 24-25. Now with first-time head coach Mike McDaniel, the team hopes to return to the postseason and win a playoff game for […] The post 2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kafka
AthlonSports.com

Seahawks, Eagles Reportedly Agree On Significant Trade This Monday

We have breaking news out of Philadelphia and Seattle. The Eagles and Seahawks have reportedly agreed on a significant trade, swapping a defensive back for a wide receiver. According to a report, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks defensive back Ugo Amadi.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense

In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#The Detroit Lions#The New England Patriots
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight

Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BELL, CA
Yardbarker

One fantasy sleeper from every NFL team

With Christian Kirk gone and DeAndre Hopkins set to serve a suspension at the start of the season, someone else will need to step up for the Cardinals. Moore showed flashes in his rookie season, with 72 touches, and is set to take on a more prominent role in the offense. He looks like a fine bench stash.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Lions WR has memorized each receiver drafted ahead of him

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a unique motivational tactic stemming from his NFL Draft experience. St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the 17th wide receiver drafted in his class. The former USC standout certainly thinks that was a mistake, and is so motivated by it, he has memorized every single wide receiver drafted ahead of him.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders defender went to great lengths to get jersey swap from opponent

It may only be the preseason, but Johnathan Abram’s jersey swap game is already in regular season form. The official NFL Twitter page shared a funny video of the Las Vegas Raiders safety Abram from after Sunday’s preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Abram was so intent on getting an autographed jersey from Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler that he almost missed the Raiders team bus.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AthlonSports.com

Brady Quinn Makes His Opinion On Zach Wilson Very Clear

Much of the NFL media expects Zach Wilson to make a major jump in his second NFL season. However, Brady Quinn doesn't see it happening; in fact, he's one of Wilson's biggest critics. Quinn recently spoke at length about the New York Jets quarterback. He's confused why the former BYU...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL players going into decline in 2022

Brockers showed a clear decline in his first season with the Lions, recording only one sack and one quarterback hit in 16 games. The 31-year-old hopes to have more productive this season with more edge rush help. 2 of 25. Calais Campbell, DL, Ravens. The Ravens brought back Campbell in...
NFL
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy