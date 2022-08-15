Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
Buccaneers hit home run again with recent free agent signing
What the Buccaneers have been able to do on the free agent side of things for the past few years is nothing short of spectacular. Carl Nassib joining the team shows this perfectly. Jason Licht has put together an overall masterclass during his time as the general manager of the...
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts Offense Dominated Detroit Lions Defense in First Joint Practice
The Indianapolis Colts first team offense dominated the Detroit Lions in their first joint practice. It started off in the 1-on-1s where Matt Ryan pass catchers won ten of the eleven reps. Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. lead the way in this drill. Pierce continues to solidify his spot on the roster.
2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
After five consecutive years missing the playoffs, the Miami Dolphins are entering a new era. The team dismissed head coach Brian Flores after three seasons on the job, leaving with a record of 24-25. Now with first-time head coach Mike McDaniel, the team hopes to return to the postseason and win a playoff game for […] The post 2 Dolphins first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com
Seahawks, Eagles Reportedly Agree On Significant Trade This Monday
We have breaking news out of Philadelphia and Seattle. The Eagles and Seahawks have reportedly agreed on a significant trade, swapping a defensive back for a wide receiver. According to a report, the Eagles are sending wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for Seahawks defensive back Ugo Amadi.
Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense
In less than a week, the Cleveland Browns have seen two centers go down with serious knee injuries. First it was Nick Harris, who was carted off the field during the team’s Week 1 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now, it’s rookie center Dawson Deaton, who will very likely be out for a […] The post Browns dealt painful blow with another devastating injury on offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
One fantasy sleeper from every NFL team
With Christian Kirk gone and DeAndre Hopkins set to serve a suspension at the start of the season, someone else will need to step up for the Cardinals. Moore showed flashes in his rookie season, with 72 touches, and is set to take on a more prominent role in the offense. He looks like a fine bench stash.
New York Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay: I'm My Own Harshest Critic
Kenny Golladay is trying to prove to himself that he's still the same receiver who earned a four-year, $72 million payday from the Giants.
Yardbarker
Report: Then-Giants GM Dave Gettleman didn't answer phone for potential Broncos trade for No. 2 pick in 2018 draft
The tenure of former New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will not be remembered fondly by the team’s fans. One story that came out recently will not make the fans feel any better about what could have been. SNY reporter Connor J. Hughes, who covers both the Jets...
A Colts Podcast Reveals Takeaways from Colts vs. Bills, Details Lions Joint Practices
Brandon and Andrew highlight the best and worst from the Colts in Buffalo, discuss what to watch for in practice against the Lions, recap Andrew’s time in Westfield, and more.
Lions WR has memorized each receiver drafted ahead of him
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a unique motivational tactic stemming from his NFL Draft experience. St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the 17th wide receiver drafted in his class. The former USC standout certainly thinks that was a mistake, and is so motivated by it, he has memorized every single wide receiver drafted ahead of him.
Raiders defender went to great lengths to get jersey swap from opponent
It may only be the preseason, but Johnathan Abram’s jersey swap game is already in regular season form. The official NFL Twitter page shared a funny video of the Las Vegas Raiders safety Abram from after Sunday’s preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Abram was so intent on getting an autographed jersey from Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler that he almost missed the Raiders team bus.
AthlonSports.com
Brady Quinn Makes His Opinion On Zach Wilson Very Clear
Much of the NFL media expects Zach Wilson to make a major jump in his second NFL season. However, Brady Quinn doesn't see it happening; in fact, he's one of Wilson's biggest critics. Quinn recently spoke at length about the New York Jets quarterback. He's confused why the former BYU...
Yardbarker
NFL players going into decline in 2022
Brockers showed a clear decline in his first season with the Lions, recording only one sack and one quarterback hit in 16 games. The 31-year-old hopes to have more productive this season with more edge rush help. 2 of 25. Calais Campbell, DL, Ravens. The Ravens brought back Campbell in...
Yardbarker
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 12: Matt Ryan, Offense Tame Lions, Drew Ogletree Goes Down
On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions began the first of two days of joint practices at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. ahead of their preseason Week 2 matchup on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was a spirited affair that allowed for the Colts to set...
NY Jets toe the line between competitiveness and lack of discipline
Some pushing and shoving between teammates is normal, but multiple days of punching leave concern about the team’s focus. Another day, another New York Jets training camp fight. It’s been a testy August for the Green and White, as players get tangled up on a daily basis. Though...
