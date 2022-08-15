Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Daughter of the Wolf Free Online
Cast: Gina Carano Brendan Fehr Anton Gillis-Adelman Sydelle Noel Richard Dreyfuss. Ex-military specialist Clair Hamilton returns home from her tour in the Middle East due to her father's passing and to claim her inheritance. Her son is then kidnapped and held for ransom by a gang led by a mysterious figure known only as “Father”.
epicstream.com
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Resident Evil: Apocalypse Free Online
Cast: Milla Jovovich Sienna Guillory Oded Fehr Thomas Kretschmann Sophie Vavasseur. As the city is locked down under quarantine, Alice finds out that the people that died from the previous incident at the Umbrella Corporation have turned into zombies. She then joins a small band of elite soldiers, who are enlisted to rescue the missing daughter of the creator of the mutating T-virus. Once lack of luck and resources happen, they begin to wage an exhilarating battle to survive and escape before the Umbrella Corporation erases its experiment from the face of the earth.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Space Battleship Yamato Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Space Battleship Yamato right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Takuya Kimura Meisa Kuroki Toshirō Yanagiba Naoto Ogata Hiroyuki Ikeuchi. Geners: Science Fiction. Director: Takashi Yamazaki. Release Date: Dec 01, 2010. About. In 2199, five years after the Gamilons...
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Milla Jovovich Dustin Hoffman Faye Dunaway John Malkovich Vincent Cassel. Geners: Adventure Drama Action History War. Director: Luc Besson. Release Date: Oct 27, 1999. About.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones Free Online
Cast: Mel Blanc Daws Butler Don Messick Henry Corden Jon Bauman. Elroy Jetson invents a time machine that takes him back to prehistoric times, where he meets the Flintstone family. Is The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones on Netflix?. The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones is currently not on Netflix. Movies and...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Gospel According to St. Matthew Free Online
Cast: Enrique Irazoqui Margherita Caruso Susanna Pasolini Marcello Morante Mario Socrate. This biblical drama focuses on the teachings of Jesus, including the parables that reflect their revolutionary nature. As Jesus travels along the coast of the Sea of Galilee, he gradually gathers more followers, leading him into direct conflict with the authorities.
Ratings: Big Brother and AGT Lead Wednesday; Password Eyes High
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, steady week-to-week and dominating the night in the demo. Leading out of that, The Challenge: All Stars was steady with 2.2 million viewers and its seventh straight 0.4 rating. Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (5.4 mil/0.6) drew Wednesdays’ largest crowd and ticked up in the demo week-to-week. Password (4.2 mil/0.5) posted its highest overnight demo rating with Night 4. Elsewhere, a double helping of Fox’s MasterChef drew 1.9 mil/0.4 and then 1.9 mil/0.3… and The CW’s Mysteries Decoded (470K/0.1) ticked up. Want...
Ariana DeBose to Star in Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ for Prime Video, Blumhouse
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is to star in the psychological thriller House of Spoils for Prime Video and Blumhouse. Directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy cast the West Side Story star to play an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant, a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate. She soon battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner threatening to sabotage her at every turn. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Wheel of Time' Gets Early Season 3 RenewalAmazon Prime Video Unveils Redesign, Adds Top 10 Most-Viewed Carousel'A League of Their Own'...
The Rom-Com Boom Owed Everything to Its Leading Ladies
In the summer of 1989, Touchstone Pictures — a subsidiary of Disney — began filming what would go on to become the biggest romantic comedy hit of all-time (at least by total number of tickets sold). It was also the third-highest grossing film of 1990 and catapulted eventual Oscar nominee Julia Roberts to global fame. The film was, of course, “Pretty Woman,” a formerly dark and gritty tale about a down-and-out sex worker and the rich businessman who hires her for a week (and then, of course, falls hopelessly in love with her). More than thirty years later, the film remains a...
