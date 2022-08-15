Read full article on original website
Fairgoers Get Their First Cow Experiences At Iowa State Fair
Iowa is a leader when it comes to agriculture, but believe it or not, there are some people here that have never seen a cow in person. Each day thousands of people make their way across the Iowa State Fair where they are able to get a glimpse into our state’s agricultural environment. As people make their way through the Cattle Barn, they are greeted with the opportunity to milk a cow the old fashion way.
‘OMG’ These Ribs Smoked the Competition At The Iowa State Fair
Iowans do love their traditions and competition, so when it comes to State Fair season, there are so many different opportunities for Iowans to show off. One tradition that has been a must-see at the Iowa State Fair for 58 years is the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout. Each year, wood-fired flames stretch along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse as backyard cooks showcase their best dishes.
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
KWQC
2022 Iowa State Fair attendance on pace to exceed 2021 attendance
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021. The fair announced about 88,000 people were at the fair on Monday, which is actually down from the Monday of the fair last year. However, other days this week...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair
More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
KCCI.com
Governor Reynolds signs two proclamations at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds signed two proclamations on Monday at the Iowa State Fair. One proclamation designated this week as "Iowa Employee Support of the Guard and Reserves Week" and also, designated Monday as "USS Iowa Submarine Day." The Iowa is a Submarine that is scheduled...
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
Iowa State Fair Staple Event Breaks Another Record
Another record has been broken at the Iowa State Fair. Each year, The Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, and Office of the Governor of Iowa team up to help the community by hosting its annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. This special steer show is held...
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
Massive baked potato 'The Finisher' crowned People's Choice Best New Food at the 2022 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The people have spoken: The Finisher is officially 2022’s Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. While there were 53 new foods at the fair this year, only three made it to the final round to compete for the Best New Food title. The Finisher (The Rib Shack) faced tough competition from the "OMG" Chicken Sandwich (Chicken City) and Pork Picnic in a Cup (Iowa Pork Tent).
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Let’s Give Some Love To Iowa’s Sweet State Patrol Ride [PHOTOS]
Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
iheart.com
Iowa Bans Low-Ball Land Buying Companies
(Des Moines, IA) -- Three out-of-state companies offering to buy Iowans' land have agreed to stop doing business in the state. The Iowa Attorney General's Office says the companies' offers were well-below market value. The A-G's office says one offer was 10-times lower than the actual land value. The firms are accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act.
An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America
The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
WOWT
Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Look up Wednesday night for the potential for a cool sight not usually visible this far south! The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather department says a geomagnetic storm will allow the Northern Lights to be visible farther south than usual Wednesday night into early Thursday.
Iowans Are the Most Midwestern According to Science
Real people, with real jobs are spending a whole lot of time trying to figure out the answer to this vague yet seemingly simple question. Okay...there's a relatively easy way to find out the real answer, and that is by just straight up Googling "what is the Midwest?" According to...
Bucking the Trend? How Iowa Gas Prices Compare to National Average
Stop me if you've heard this one, you pull up to a gas pump in eastern Iowa...you smile when you see it's under $4, and you say to yourself, "hey, that's pretty cheap!" But then you remember, "no it's not. I was paying 2-something last year! BOO" Well, you're right...
visitmasoncityiowa.com
How to Experience River City in Des Moines this Summer
Located in the heart of North Central Iowa, Mason City boasts a rich musical heritage. A hometown boy who made it big, composer Meredith Willson gave Mason City the nickname “River City” in his Broadway musical The Music Man, which he wrote as a valentine to his hometown.
iheart.com
Iowa State Fair Traffic Heavy At Times
(Des Moines, IA) -- East University Avenue traffic is exceptionally heavy as the state fair continues. Both directions of University have had back-ups near the fair entrance, and the Southeast Polk High School Park and Ride has had long lines as drivers wait to get in. No lines have been...
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
