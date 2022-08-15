ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

98.1 KHAK

Fairgoers Get Their First Cow Experiences At Iowa State Fair

Iowa is a leader when it comes to agriculture, but believe it or not, there are some people here that have never seen a cow in person. Each day thousands of people make their way across the Iowa State Fair where they are able to get a glimpse into our state’s agricultural environment. As people make their way through the Cattle Barn, they are greeted with the opportunity to milk a cow the old fashion way.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

‘OMG’ These Ribs Smoked the Competition At The Iowa State Fair

Iowans do love their traditions and competition, so when it comes to State Fair season, there are so many different opportunities for Iowans to show off. One tradition that has been a must-see at the Iowa State Fair for 58 years is the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout. Each year, wood-fired flames stretch along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse as backyard cooks showcase their best dishes.
IOWA STATE
Axios

This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made

Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair

More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Governor Reynolds signs two proclamations at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds signed two proclamations on Monday at the Iowa State Fair. One proclamation designated this week as "Iowa Employee Support of the Guard and Reserves Week" and also, designated Monday as "USS Iowa Submarine Day." The Iowa is a Submarine that is scheduled...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Staple Event Breaks Another Record

Another record has been broken at the Iowa State Fair. Each year, The Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, and Office of the Governor of Iowa team up to help the community by hosting its annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. This special steer show is held...
IOWA STATE
Person
Tom Arnold
Person
Roseanne Barr
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job

As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Massive baked potato 'The Finisher' crowned People's Choice Best New Food at the 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The people have spoken: The Finisher is officially 2022’s Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. While there were 53 new foods at the fair this year, only three made it to the final round to compete for the Best New Food title. The Finisher (The Rib Shack) faced tough competition from the "OMG" Chicken Sandwich (Chicken City) and Pork Picnic in a Cup (Iowa Pork Tent).
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes

Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Let’s Give Some Love To Iowa’s Sweet State Patrol Ride [PHOTOS]

Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Bans Low-Ball Land Buying Companies

(Des Moines, IA) -- Three out-of-state companies offering to buy Iowans' land have agreed to stop doing business in the state. The Iowa Attorney General's Office says the companies' offers were well-below market value. The A-G's office says one offer was 10-times lower than the actual land value. The firms are accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act.
IOWA STATE
97X

An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America

The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Northern Lights could be visible in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Look up Wednesday night for the potential for a cool sight not usually visible this far south! The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather department says a geomagnetic storm will allow the Northern Lights to be visible farther south than usual Wednesday night into early Thursday.
NEBRASKA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowans Are the Most Midwestern According to Science

Real people, with real jobs are spending a whole lot of time trying to figure out the answer to this vague yet seemingly simple question. Okay...there's a relatively easy way to find out the real answer, and that is by just straight up Googling "what is the Midwest?" According to...
IOWA STATE
visitmasoncityiowa.com

How to Experience River City in Des Moines this Summer

Located in the heart of North Central Iowa, Mason City boasts a rich musical heritage. A hometown boy who made it big, composer Meredith Willson gave Mason City the nickname “River City” in his Broadway musical The Music Man, which he wrote as a valentine to his hometown.
MASON CITY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair Traffic Heavy At Times

(Des Moines, IA) -- East University Avenue traffic is exceptionally heavy as the state fair continues. Both directions of University have had back-ups near the fair entrance, and the Southeast Polk High School Park and Ride has had long lines as drivers wait to get in. No lines have been...
DES MOINES, IA
kelo.com

Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

