North Alabama hardware store closing after 94 years

By Kayla Smith
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Lewter Hardware opened in downtown Huntsville in 1928. After more than 90 years of serving the community, the family business will close its doors on October 8.

Lewter Hardware was passed down through four generations of Lewters, resulting in a long local history.

“We’ve seen people who’ve come in with grandparents and parents, and they’re bringing their kids in,” said Lewter Hardware manager Caleb Hipp. “Also, a lot of new faces with all of the new growth we’ve had around here. Just it’s really neat seeing all across the board, the generational stories that come through and the generational shopper we have.”

Recently, Lewter’s staff posted a sign on the door telling customers that in the wake of the untimely death of store owner Donnie Lewter, the best option moving forward is to close the store.

“I was just shocked when I came up today and saw the sign,” said customer Lorri Doss. “I knew about the passing of Mr. Lewter, but we’re certainly going to miss them. This is just a landmark in Huntsville, Alabama.”

Longtime customers said the staff at Lewter’s always has a friendly word for you.

“This is just a family atmosphere, you come here, you know everybody,” said Doss. “You can find everything.”

The friendly staff brought many customers back week after week.

“I moved up here in 1982 or ’83, and I’ve been coming in here once or twice a week every week since then,” said customer Charles Money.

When the store closes, customers said they will not find another store quite like Lewter Hardware.

“It just makes me sad to see another landmark going down,” Doss said. “Just a great family. We’re going to miss it a lot.”

The hardware store sells everything from garden tools to paint to household and plumbing supplies, and patrons said they continue to stop by for both the quality products and quality conversation.

