ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth police: Man charged in boy’s killing in custody

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement, police said Monday.

Al Demond McNeil, 39, was in the custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, the city’s police department said in a news release.

Police had previously announced charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony against McNeil.

The 2-year-old boy, who has not been identified, died Saturday, days after being injured. Officers responding to a report of a gunshot wound on Wednesday night found the child inside his home with a life-threatening injury, according to police. The department hasn’t released details of the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The case is not listed in online court records and it wasn’t immediately clear whether McNeil had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

B&E suspects: Two arrested; one remains at large

JACKSON – Two of the three suspects linked to recent residential break-ins in the Conway area have been arrested. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jailk Lassiter, age 22 of Windsor, was arrested Saturday (Aug. 13) by the Ahoskie Police on related breaking and entering charges. Lassiter was jailed under a $27,000 secured bond and was scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 16.
CONWAY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

17-year-old goes to hospital after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a 17-year-old male went to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. He was one of at least three people shot in the city overnight. Police announced the news about the 17-year-old at 12:37 a.m. and said his injury wasn’t...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Two people shot in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday morning. According to police, both incidents happened at 12:36 a.m. At this time, they haven't confirmed whether or not the two shootings are connected. At that time, a 17-year-old walked into a hospital with...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy