Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Heat up your back-to-school look with Shimmer by Shy

ST. LOUIS – Summer is over, but you can still heat up your look for back to school with Tiphanie Shy of Shimmer by Shy. She offers tips that start with great skincare and finish with looks that can outlast final exams. Learn more at Shimmer by Shy’s Facebook...
It's a big hair affair at Hair Strands Beauty

ST. LOUIS — Extensions, wigs, or whatever – you can find the look you’ve always longed for at Hair Strands Beauty. It’s Wednesday so that means you can get 50% off any texture and length of hair. Stop by to plan out your next style because they are all about personal service and getting you the look, you want.
Cajun Seduction food truck has opened a brick-and-mortar location in St. Ann

Popular local food truck Cajun Seduction, which debuted in St. Louis in May 2021, has put down some more permanent roots. The hub for Cajun delicacies officially opened its doors Aug. 2 at 11188 Old St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann. The new location is offering only takeout for now, but plans to soon open its small seating area, which has room for about 20 dine-in guests, though timing has not yet been determined.
Find beer, music, art and more at Cherokee Street's mile-long Brewed Arts Festival

Brewed Arts Festival, a brand-new event hosted by the Cherokee Street Foundation, will fill a mile-long stretch of the historic block between Compton Avenue and Lemp Avenue on August 20. Attendees can browse artisan goods at more than 20 small businesses while they sip on an extensive tasting menu of brews during this afternoon of suds, shopping, and live music. The drink selections have been specially curated by the craft beer store St. Louis Hop Shop, and featured local brands include Schlafly Beer, 4 Hands Brewing Co., and 2nd Shift Brewing.
St. Louis City Museum creator's home for sale

ST. LOUIS – Despite a slump in house sales, this St. Louis property is receiving a lot of attention on FOX 2’s social media. It belonged to the late Artist Bob Cassilly, creator of the City Museum. Adam Jokisch is offering it for sale online at Adam’s auction and real estate. He joined us live to give details on the home’s auction.
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans

Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
El Maguey Closes Florissant Location

The popular Mexican restaurant El Maguey is closing its Florissant location due to "recent events beyond its control." The restaurant announced its decision on Facebook (see below) on Monday and did not open on Tuesday. KSDK reports that patrons and neighboring business owners were disappointed to find the restaurant shuttered.
Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over

ST. LOUIS – It’s a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. We’re talking about the Blue Owl and some big changes are coming. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor was live there with a big announcement. For more information about the Blue Owl, please visit TheBlueOwl.com.
El Maguey Florissant closes unexpectedly

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Loriauna Garner is from Texas, so she knows good Mexican food. "The food here was great, the customer service here was great. I loved it," Garner said. Other customers who showed up for dinner at the El Maguey Florissant restaurant felt the same way. "Last week,...
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

