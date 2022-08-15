Read full article on original website
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
‘Food & Wine’ names Red Hot Riplets as best snack in Missouri
Food & Wine recently released its "Best Snack in Every State" report, naming the St. Louis-served Red Hot Riplets as the best snack in the Show-Me State.
Chaumette Vineyards and Winery is the top restaurant in the country
USA Today named our own Chaumette Vineyards and Winery the top winery and restaurant in the country and that was a reader's choice.
Heat up your back-to-school look with Shimmer by Shy
ST. LOUIS – Summer is over, but you can still heat up your look for back to school with Tiphanie Shy of Shimmer by Shy. She offers tips that start with great skincare and finish with looks that can outlast final exams. Learn more at Shimmer by Shy’s Facebook...
It’s a big hair affair at Hair Strands Beauty
ST. LOUIS — Extensions, wigs, or whatever – you can find the look you’ve always longed for at Hair Strands Beauty. It’s Wednesday so that means you can get 50% off any texture and length of hair. Stop by to plan out your next style because they are all about personal service and getting you the look, you want.
Soon-to-Open Alamo Drafthouse Cinema St. Louis Hosts Alamo Rolling Roadshow
On Aug. 18, 2022, Alamo Drafthouse in St. Louis is hosting a screening of Monty Python and The Holy Grail at The Grandel Theater.
Cajun Seduction food truck has opened a brick-and-mortar location in St. Ann
Popular local food truck Cajun Seduction, which debuted in St. Louis in May 2021, has put down some more permanent roots. The hub for Cajun delicacies officially opened its doors Aug. 2 at 11188 Old St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann. The new location is offering only takeout for now, but plans to soon open its small seating area, which has room for about 20 dine-in guests, though timing has not yet been determined.
Enjoy some Memphis-style BBQ from the Real Rock BBQ Food Truck
ST. LOUIS – Get ready for some serious smoke and fire inside this new food truck. It’s the Real Rock BBQ, operated by Marty White of Belleville. White joined us live to talk about the truck’s famous history. For more information about Real Rock BBQ, please call...
Nutrifund International is hosting an event perfect for the family
ST. LOUIS – Within the mountains and across the plains of Honduras – around 66% of the people are living in poverty. A Nutrifun day at Francis Park is connecting St. Louisans to Hondurans to help with recovery and prevention of malnourishment. St. Louis native Patrick Mulligan joined...
Find beer, music, art and more at Cherokee Street's mile-long Brewed Arts Festival
Brewed Arts Festival, a brand-new event hosted by the Cherokee Street Foundation, will fill a mile-long stretch of the historic block between Compton Avenue and Lemp Avenue on August 20. Attendees can browse artisan goods at more than 20 small businesses while they sip on an extensive tasting menu of brews during this afternoon of suds, shopping, and live music. The drink selections have been specially curated by the craft beer store St. Louis Hop Shop, and featured local brands include Schlafly Beer, 4 Hands Brewing Co., and 2nd Shift Brewing.
St. Louis City Museum creator’s home for sale
ST. LOUIS – Despite a slump in house sales, this St. Louis property is receiving a lot of attention on FOX 2’s social media. It belonged to the late Artist Bob Cassilly, creator of the City Museum. Adam Jokisch is offering it for sale online at Adam’s auction and real estate. He joined us live to give details on the home’s auction.
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17
ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
St. Jude ‘Dream Home’ winner picked
Sold out raffle tickets in the St. Louis region to fight childhood cancer and enter the chance to win a brand new home.
El Maguey Closes Florissant Location
The popular Mexican restaurant El Maguey is closing its Florissant location due to "recent events beyond its control." The restaurant announced its decision on Facebook (see below) on Monday and did not open on Tuesday. KSDK reports that patrons and neighboring business owners were disappointed to find the restaurant shuttered.
Learn about Greek culture at the St. Nicholas Greek Festival
ST. LOUIS – Save some room for the St. Nicholas Greek Festival in the Central West End during Labor Day Weekend. You can learn about Greek culture through a weekend packed with Greek food. St. Nicholas Greek Festival. Friday, September 2 – Monday, September 5. St. Nicholas Greek...
Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over
ST. LOUIS – It’s a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. We’re talking about the Blue Owl and some big changes are coming. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor was live there with a big announcement. For more information about the Blue Owl, please visit TheBlueOwl.com.
El Maguey Florissant closes unexpectedly
FLORISSANT, Mo. — Loriauna Garner is from Texas, so she knows good Mexican food. "The food here was great, the customer service here was great. I loved it," Garner said. Other customers who showed up for dinner at the El Maguey Florissant restaurant felt the same way. "Last week,...
Downtown St. Louis hosts the Shrine Annual Parade
The Shriners Annual Parade is taking place Wednesday in downtown St. Louis.
Top Places in the St. Louis Area To Get Pasta, According to Yelp [PHOTOS]
If you're looking for pasta heaven, St. Louis has quite the scene. And luckily, Yelp has a few spots that have climbed their ranks to be in the top 20, letting us compile a list full of places that have been reviewed. Let us know if your favorite didn't make the list.
