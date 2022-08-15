Read full article on original website
Nutrifund International is hosting an event perfect for the family
ST. LOUIS – Within the mountains and across the plains of Honduras – around 66% of the people are living in poverty. A Nutrifun day at Francis Park is connecting St. Louisans to Hondurans to help with recovery and prevention of malnourishment. St. Louis native Patrick Mulligan joined...
Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world’s best Black doctors and nurses. The 660-bed hospital...
tncontentexchange.com
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
St. Jude ‘Dream Home’ winner picked
Sold out raffle tickets in the St. Louis region to fight childhood cancer and enter the chance to win a brand new home.
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17
ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
Downtown St. Louis hosts the Shrine Annual Parade
The Shriners Annual Parade is taking place Wednesday in downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis City Museum creator’s home for sale
ST. LOUIS – Despite a slump in house sales, this St. Louis property is receiving a lot of attention on FOX 2’s social media. It belonged to the late Artist Bob Cassilly, creator of the City Museum. Adam Jokisch is offering it for sale online at Adam’s auction and real estate. He joined us live to give details on the home’s auction.
Urban League to help flood victims with drive-thru event Saturday
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host another event to help flood victims after historic flash flooding in late July.
Move-in Day for first-year students at St. Louis University
It's move-in day for first-year students at St. Louis University.
Learn about Greek culture at the St. Nicholas Greek Festival
ST. LOUIS – Save some room for the St. Nicholas Greek Festival in the Central West End during Labor Day Weekend. You can learn about Greek culture through a weekend packed with Greek food. St. Nicholas Greek Festival. Friday, September 2 – Monday, September 5. St. Nicholas Greek...
Remembering St. Louis’ role in space race as NASA readies for moon return
NASA is going back to the moon – and soon. The Artemis I moon rocket has arrived at the launchpad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center for liftoff on a journey around the moon.
Soon-to-Open Alamo Drafthouse Cinema St. Louis Hosts Alamo Rolling Roadshow
On Aug. 18, 2022, Alamo Drafthouse in St. Louis is hosting a screening of Monty Python and The Holy Grail at The Grandel Theater.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time
A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
Benefit at comedy club helps to give back to flood victims from St. Peters
Many families are struggling financially to refurbish their homes after July 26-28 flash flooding which caused damage to many properties in the St. Louis area. As a result, friends of flood victims in St. Peters organized a benefit Wednesday at a comedy club to help them.
West Newsmagazine
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates company's 25th birthday with free cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway on Thursday, Sept. 1 at all locations across North America, including locally owned bakeries in Chesterfield at 159 Lamp and Lantern Village, in Manchester at 9040 Manchester Road and in St. Peters at 6123 Mid Rivers Mall Drive.
‘Food & Wine’ names Red Hot Riplets as best snack in Missouri
Food & Wine recently released its "Best Snack in Every State" report, naming the St. Louis-served Red Hot Riplets as the best snack in the Show-Me State.
St. Louis to host warrant reset, job fair
St. Louis city officials and the Urban League are co-hosting a warrant reset and second chance job fair in downtown later this month.
KMOV
Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
Balloon release in Orlando on Tyre Sampson’s 15th birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday, August 17 would have been St. Louis area native Tyre Sampson’s 15th birthday had he not tragically fallen to his death from a ride in Orlando, Florida in March. Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump who is representing Tyre’s father, Yarnell Sampson, spoke at a news conference at 11 […]
New Airbnb algorithm aims to stop parties
After officially banning parties, Airbnb has implemented a new algorithm in the U.S. and Canada that blocks suspicious bookings before its reserved.
FOX2Now
