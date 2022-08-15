ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Morning Journal

Vermilion volleyball: Sailors look to keep winning culture afloat in 2022

In two years, Vermilion coach Kara Coffman and the Sailors took the program from a middle-of-the-pack Sandusky Bay Conference team to a Division II regional finalist. Following their 26-1 elite-eight run from 2021, Vermilion is hungry to get back to regional competition. “I feel like we have been working really...
VERMILION, OH
Morning Journal

Happenings — what’s coming up in Northeast Ohio starting Aug. 19

Here is a brief rundown of some coming entertainment options in Northeast Ohio. Make submissions for consideration via email to entertainment@morningjournal.com or entertainment@news-herald.com. You must include a phone number and/or web address for publication. Art. Cleveland Botanical Garden: 11030 East Blvd., presents “Awake in Every Sense,” Rachel Hayes’ art installation...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Southview student brawl: Lorain school board to consider firing teacher

Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Graham has recommended district officials terminate one of the school employees seen on video apparently encouraging a student brawl at Southview Middle School on May 9. David Contreras of Lorain, an 8th grade science teacher, was one of several employees seen on cell phone and security camera footage appearing to encourage a fight between two students, then mocking them. It happened in the hallway just outside Contreras' classroom, records show.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted’s Homecoming returns to Community Park

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After missing the last two years due to the pandemic, Homecoming returns with a bang Aug. 25-28 at North Olmsted Community Park. “We’re a little anxious, but people are excited to see it come back,” Homecoming co-midway chair Jeff Peepers said. “We really missed it the last couple of years.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Morning Journal

Student WEB CORPS program comes to Lorain County students thanks to community partners

Several Lorain County high school students had the opportunity this summer to learn web development, project management and employability skills, according to a news release. The youth were involved in Student WEB CORPS – a signature program of TECH CORPS, a national nonprofit committed to ensuring all K-12 students have access to high-quality technology programs. Students from Lorain Schools, Elyria Schools, Clearview Schools and Ohio Virtual Academy in Avon took part in the learn-and-earn experience, the release said.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

