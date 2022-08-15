Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Morning Journal
Girls soccer: Avon’s Alexis Titas scores four goals in rout of Buckeye
YORK TOWNSHIP — In the second game of a young season, Avon took to the field at Buckeye on Aug. 17, looking to piece together a two-game winning streak. The Eagles did that and then some, winning in a rout by a 9-0 margin. Avon’s goals were often scored...
Elyria, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Elyria Catholic High School football team will have a game with Elyria High School on August 17, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Morning Journal
Vermilion volleyball: Sailors look to keep winning culture afloat in 2022
In two years, Vermilion coach Kara Coffman and the Sailors took the program from a middle-of-the-pack Sandusky Bay Conference team to a Division II regional finalist. Following their 26-1 elite-eight run from 2021, Vermilion is hungry to get back to regional competition. “I feel like we have been working really...
The Guardians Make History Scoring Three Runs After Striking Out Three Times In The Eighth Inning
The Guardians made history in the eighth inning during the series finale against the Tigers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Baseball field named after Jose Ramirez will be new home to Lincoln-West School’s teams
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez was in attendance on Wednesday as city and community leaders announced a new project for Clark Field. The new turf playing area, which will be installed near the corner of West 11th Street and Clark Avenue, will be named “Jose Ramirez Field” after the Cleveland Guardians’ third baseman.
LIST: The Northeast Ohio businesses approved for Type C sports gambling licenses
The Ohio Casino Control Commission passed a resolution Wednesday that approved a slew of Ohio businesses that sought a Type C sports betting license — many right here in Northeast Ohio.
Morning Journal
Happenings — what’s coming up in Northeast Ohio starting Aug. 19
Here is a brief rundown of some coming entertainment options in Northeast Ohio. Make submissions for consideration via email to entertainment@morningjournal.com or entertainment@news-herald.com. You must include a phone number and/or web address for publication. Art. Cleveland Botanical Garden: 11030 East Blvd., presents “Awake in Every Sense,” Rachel Hayes’ art installation...
Ohio State Highway Patrol chases fame, glory in its pursuit of the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ calendar
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is chasing the fame and glory of being on the cover of a wall calendar. The patrol has entered the American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” contest, with the winner gracing the 2023 association calendar. But it needs some help.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Taste of Black Cleveland returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
It's a celebration of the best food and drink some local Black chefs and mixologists have to offer.
Southview student brawl: Lorain school board to consider firing teacher
Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Graham has recommended district officials terminate one of the school employees seen on video apparently encouraging a student brawl at Southview Middle School on May 9. David Contreras of Lorain, an 8th grade science teacher, was one of several employees seen on cell phone and security camera footage appearing to encourage a fight between two students, then mocking them. It happened in the hallway just outside Contreras' classroom, records show.
Best sub sandwich shops in Greater Cleveland: Vote for your favorite (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Looking for a great sub sandwich? So are we. Let’s face it – it doesn’t take a lot of effort to throw some meat and cheese on a roll and call it a sub. But to create a crave-worthy sandwich stuffed with meats, cheeses, crisp veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and sauce takes finesse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Olmsted’s Homecoming returns to Community Park
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After missing the last two years due to the pandemic, Homecoming returns with a bang Aug. 25-28 at North Olmsted Community Park. “We’re a little anxious, but people are excited to see it come back,” Homecoming co-midway chair Jeff Peepers said. “We really missed it the last couple of years.
Euclid man dies during shootout in Cleveland’s Riverside neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the slaying of a man in the city’s Riverside neighborhood on Tuesday. Robert Curry, 38, of Euclid was shot in the chest at 11 p.m. Curry was found lying in a parking lot on Parkmount Avenue, near Homeway Road, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Last call to nominate your favorite Northeast Ohio sub and sub shop
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are on the hunt for the best-tasting sub sandwich in Northeast Ohio and we need you to tell us where to find them. August is also National Sandwich Month and we decided to celebrate by finding the best sub sandwich in all of Greater Cleveland.
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spotted at Ohio café
The Kardashian clan is no stranger to Cleveland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
Morning Journal
Student WEB CORPS program comes to Lorain County students thanks to community partners
Several Lorain County high school students had the opportunity this summer to learn web development, project management and employability skills, according to a news release. The youth were involved in Student WEB CORPS – a signature program of TECH CORPS, a national nonprofit committed to ensuring all K-12 students have access to high-quality technology programs. Students from Lorain Schools, Elyria Schools, Clearview Schools and Ohio Virtual Academy in Avon took part in the learn-and-earn experience, the release said.
Cleveland Clinic, UH, other area hospitals earn five stars in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid ratings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals — along with Southwest General Health Center, Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls and the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center — earned the highest rating of five stars in the 2022 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
Cleveland School of Cannabis starts online program for home growers of marijuana
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland School of Cannabis has trained hundreds of workers in the medical marijuana business. Now it has a program that teaches people to grow marijuana at home where its legal, which does not include Ohio. The school is launching My First Plant, a 16-week course...
Comments / 0