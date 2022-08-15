Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Fire causing road closures on Old Naches Highway
NACHES, Wash.- Update August 17, 5:48 p.m. The fire is now fully contained. Roads remain closed. Original August 17, 4:11 p.m. Crews are on scene of a fire off 14400 Old Naches Highway since about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Department of Natural Resources has 2 helicopters on scene for water...
ifiberone.com
Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello
DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
ifiberone.com
Man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa
MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly...
65-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Ellensburg Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night in Ellensburg. The officials stated that a 65-year-old woman from Riverside was struck by a semi at an Ellensburg truck stop just off I-90 at around 7:45 p.m. The incident happened in the parking lot. According...
nbcrightnow.com
Disabled vehicle fire closes I-90 for 18 hours
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol responded to a disabled vehicle fire on Eastbound I-90, near milepost 76 on Sunday. The semi-truck driver, a 65 year old British Columbia man, observed smoke from his trailer and pulled onto the right shoulder. The trailer was disconnected from the tractor before...
kpq.com
Valley Mall Parkway to Close Thursday
Valley Mall Parkway will be closing again later on this week. According to Selland Construction, who is acting as a contractor for the City of East Wenatchee, the closure will run from 7:00pm Thursday night to 7:00am Friday morning. During that time, Valley Mall Parkway will be shut down from...
KIMA TV
A major highway is deemed the most dangerous road in the state
The major highway in the lower valley is the most dangerous section of road in the entire state. There have been 350 serious injury crashes and 22 fatal collisions in the corridor of highway 97 between Union Gap and Toppenish over the past 10 years. The state department of transportation...
Seattle hiker’s body recovered from steep fall east of Snoqualmie Pass
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Two days after launching their search for a man in his mid-20s who was reported missing near Snoqualmie Pass, Kittitas County search parties recovered his body from what appeared to be a fatal fall. As announced by the Kittitas County Sheriff, 24-year-old Nicolas Gomiero of Seattle...
ifiberone.com
Driver hospitalized after crashing at SR 243 roundabout near Mattawa
MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man was taken to the hospital after driving off state Route 243 early Tuesday morning near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly failed to negotiate a roundabout, according to Washington State Patrol.
kpq.com
Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday
Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
Excessive heat looming across Yakima & Kittitas counties through Friday
YAKIMA, Wash. — Temperatures are exceeding 100 degrees across the Mid-Columbia Basin; extending through central Washington as an excessive heat warning comes into effect for both the Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley. A notice issued through the Alert Yakima system on the morning of August 17 warns that excessive...
65-year-old woman struck, killed by truck in Ellensburg parking lot
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police say that a Riverside, California woman died from injuries she suffered on Monday night when she was struck by a pickup truck in a Kittitas County parking lot. According to a social media alert from the Ellensburg Police Department, emergency responders rushed to the Pilot...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle collision occurred on Sunday at the intersection of Spanaway Loop Road South and 138th Street South between Parkland and Spanaway. Multiple people were transported to the hospital with minor to serious injuries. A Ford Mustang was travelling southbound at around...
ncwlife.com
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
73-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the police, a 73-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash on Lincoln Avenue on Saturday. Police stated that the man was travelling east on the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue. The driver changed lanes to go around a stopped delivery vehicle. According to the witnesses, the...
Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day
Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
Wildfires threaten nearby Leavenworth; 12+ fires burn across WA state
A series of fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, about 20 miles from Leavenworth, broke out over the past week as fire crews work on containment and the protection of the historic, mock Bavarian tourist village. Two fires, the White River Fire and the Irving Peak Fire, broke out in Okanogan-Wenatchee...
kpq.com
Series of Mishaps Take Place During Friday Sellar Bridge Closure
In less than two hours, Wenatchee was embroiled in chaos as one man made a perilous journey to the top of George Sellar Bridge and inadvertently trapping commuters in traffic. Around 3:40 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a welfare check call. They were then reacquainted with a 32-year-old man they met on previous calls.
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist killed after being struck by car making a pass on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth
UPDATE (11:50 a.m.) — The motorcyclist killed by a passing vehicle Sunday night has been identified as 40-year-old Leavenworth resident Shane R. Walsh, according to the Washington State Patrol. ORIGINAL STORY — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday night on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth after being struck by a...
