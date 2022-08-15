ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cle Elum, WA

Comments / 1

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Fire causing road closures on Old Naches Highway

NACHES, Wash.- Update August 17, 5:48 p.m. The fire is now fully contained. Roads remain closed. Original August 17, 4:11 p.m. Crews are on scene of a fire off 14400 Old Naches Highway since about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Department of Natural Resources has 2 helicopters on scene for water...
NACHES, WA
ifiberone.com

Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello

DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

Man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa

MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday morning wreck near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon died at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, according to the Washington State Patrol. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly...
MATTAWA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cle Elum, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Cle Elum, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Disabled vehicle fire closes I-90 for 18 hours

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol responded to a disabled vehicle fire on Eastbound I-90, near milepost 76 on Sunday. The semi-truck driver, a 65 year old British Columbia man, observed smoke from his trailer and pulled onto the right shoulder. The trailer was disconnected from the tractor before...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Valley Mall Parkway to Close Thursday

Valley Mall Parkway will be closing again later on this week. According to Selland Construction, who is acting as a contractor for the City of East Wenatchee, the closure will run from 7:00pm Thursday night to 7:00am Friday morning. During that time, Valley Mall Parkway will be shut down from...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

A major highway is deemed the most dangerous road in the state

The major highway in the lower valley is the most dangerous section of road in the entire state. There have been 350 serious injury crashes and 22 fatal collisions in the corridor of highway 97 between Union Gap and Toppenish over the past 10 years. The state department of transportation...
TOPPENISH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastbound Interstate 90
ifiberone.com

Driver hospitalized after crashing at SR 243 roundabout near Mattawa

MATTAWA — An 80-year-old man was taken to the hospital after driving off state Route 243 early Tuesday morning near Mattawa. Pasco resident Roy L. Lomon was driving a 1993 Toyota pickup truck north on SR 243 when he reportedly failed to negotiate a roundabout, according to Washington State Patrol.
MATTAWA, WA
kpq.com

Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday

Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ncwlife.com

Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river

The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day

Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Series of Mishaps Take Place During Friday Sellar Bridge Closure

In less than two hours, Wenatchee was embroiled in chaos as one man made a perilous journey to the top of George Sellar Bridge and inadvertently trapping commuters in traffic. Around 3:40 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a welfare check call. They were then reacquainted with a 32-year-old man they met on previous calls.
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy