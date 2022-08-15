Read full article on original website
Related
Cedar Rapids Club Shooter Now Faces Additional Murder Charges
A little over four months ago, we shared that police arrested and identified the Taboo Night Club shooter in Cedar Rapids. 32-year-old Timothy L. Rush faced the following charges at the time while being held in the Linn County Jail:. 2nd Degree Murder. Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury. Intimidation...
KCJJ
Suspect in July Iowa City police chase in custody
The suspect in an Iowa City police chase is now in custody. 31-year-old Morgan Powell of Westwinds Drive was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:15 Wednesday night. Iowa City Police say Powell was wanted after leading officers on a chase just after 5:30pm on July 26th. According to arrest records, police noticed Powell driving a 2006 Chevy Impala with no front license plate and illegal tint on the front windows on the 1200 block of Gilbert Court. He was also reportedly not wearing a seat belt.
KCJJ
Transient accused of assault, threats and vandalism
A local transient is accused of assault, making threats and vandalism after an incident early Wednesday morning. Iowa City Police say 28-year-old Jordan Cotton became involved in an argument with a resident at an address on Friendship Street just after 6am. Cotton then reportedly left the apartment, came back, broke the door, entered the apartment and broke a television and a TV stand, costing an estimated $300. Police say Cotton also put his hands on the victim’s chest and neck and stated he was going to kill the victim.
KCJJ
Iowa City man taken into custody on criminal mischief charges
An Iowa City man was arrested Tuesday after an incident last week where he allegedly threw a large brick through an RV window. The arrest report indicates that 41-year-old Jesus Estrada of the 501 Southgate Housing First project is seen on camera August 10th just before 4pm, throwing a large concrete brick through the RV’s window, parked in the 1800 block of Waterfront Drive. Cost to repair the window exceeded $400. He then reportedly walked past HyVee and into HyVee Gas on Stephens Drive. An officer was able to identify Estrada by his clothing, facial features, and distinct walk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly sending threatening text to ex-girlfriend
An Iowa City man faces a harassment charge after allegedly sending a threatening text message to his ex-girlfriend and mother to their child. The text reportedly was sent by 32-year-old Stephen Stampka of Western Road to the woman late Friday night last week. The text allegedly detailed several ways in which she would die and ways he wants to do it. They include slicing her up into “fat fat fat steaks and trying cannibalism one time”, and stoning her after nailing her to a cross.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after failing to return rental moving van
An Iowa City man was arrested after failing to return a rented U-Haul van and lying about its location. 61-year-old Arthur Hess of Marcy Street reportedly rented a U-Haul from Harris Boyz Auto on South Riverside Drive, paying cash. He brought a driver with a valid license with him because he didn’t have a license and couldn’t rent the vehicle himself.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested after alleged business burglary
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for her arrest on burglary charges. According to the criminal complaint, 38-year-old Conny Stucker of North Dodge Street drove a red Hyundai Elantra to meet a man At Mint Salon and Barbering on the 1300 block of South Gilbert Street around 3 am on August 8th, despite being barred from driving as a habitual offender.
KWQC
Police: Woman arrested after shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she threatened to kill a person and then shot at them. Eunice L. Whitley, 47, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCJJ
North Liberty man pleads not guilty of murder in initial appearance
A North Liberty man arrested for a Benton County murder has entered a plea of not guilty at his initial appearance Monday. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody August 4th for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Samantha Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested the night before.
Man pointed pellet gun at Iowa officers before being fatally shot, police said
A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect pistol-whipped, ordered victim into vehicle, faces kidnapping charge
A 25-year-old Davenport man faces a kidnapping charge after police say he pistol-whipped a victim and ordered him into a vehicle Sunday. Pachino Hill faces a felony second-degree kidnapping – armed with a dangerous weapon charge, according to court records. Police say he was in the area of the...
KCRG.com
Derecho contractor pleads guilty to theft after original charges dismissed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a technicality led to theft charges being dismissed, the Linn County Attorney’s Office found a way to secure a conviction against a Burlington-based contractor. According to court documents, Ryan Standard will plead guilty to theft in the first degree as part of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
discovermuscatine.com
Sheriff investigates possible homicide in east Muscatine Co.
MUSCATINE, Iowa–Monday, Aug. 15, at approximately 9:08 a.m., Muscatine Communications Dispatchers (MUSCOM) received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County. North Palm Beach Police advised they had received information that a female had been murdered at the aforementioned address and the suspect had since returned to their jurisdiction. Local police had located the suspect vehicle and had been conducting surveillance on an adjacent residence.
iheart.com
Victim, Suspect Identified in Muscatine County Murder
(Muscatine County, IA) -- The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is identifying the victim of a murder earlier this month. The sheriff's office says it received a tip on Monday, August 15th from a Florida police department about a potential murder at a home in rural Muscatine County near Montpelier. When officers arrived, they found 74 year-old Christine Briegel dead at the scene.
ourquadcities.com
Police on scene after report of gunfire Tuesday night
Police were at the intersection of 14th Street and Grand Avenue, Davenport, after a report of gunfire about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers blocked off the area to traffic and spoke with neighbors – some of whom told Local 4 News they heard the gunfire – who gathered in the area. Police, some of whom used shields, stayed in the area for some time.
KWQC
Eldridge man pleads guilty in wife’s shooting death
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Eldridge man pled guilty Thursday to second-degree murder after shooting and killing his wife Jessica Bostrom at their home in Eldridge on June 10, 2021, according to a media release. Shane R. Bostrom, 35, faced charges of first degree murder and domestic abuse assault....
KCJJ
Coralville man wanted for failure to appear for probation revocation arrested for OWI
A Coralville man wanted for failing to appear at his probation revocation hearing was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly being found passed out behind the wheel of an automobile with the ignition in the on position. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Boston Way on a report...
Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Woman’s Death
(Muscatine, IA) — The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call requesting a welfare check shortly after 9:00 a-m. from police in North Palm Beach, Florida. North Palm Beach police said they had received information that a woman had been killed in eastern Muscatine County and the suspect had returned to Florida. K-W-Q-C/T-V reports after deputies made entry and found the woman’s body they were told that the suspect in Florida had been found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DAMIAN PATE, 27, 5’9”, 175 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
Comments / 0