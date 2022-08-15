ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Guthrie Center School Board Approved Vote For PPEL Funds

The Guthrie Center School Board met on Monday. The Board approved a renewal contract with Metro West for a special needs student and they approved a contract to BR Bleachers for the inspection of their bleachers and recommendations. Also the Board discussed and reviewed past and future purchases of the Physical Plant and Levy fund for the scheduled vote on September 13th at the Guthrie Center Christian Church Hall. The form of ballot was approved in the July Board meeting, calling for the question of continuing to levy a voter approved physical plant and equipment property tax.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Stuart City Council Approves To Fine Central Iowa Collison For Operation

The Stuart City Council held a special meeting on Monday. The Council determined that Central Iowa Collison was violating a city ordinance that states that an automotive business cannot operate in a residential area. After six months of granting Central Iowa Collision a grace period to find a commercial building. The Council decided to fine the business owner Andy Forcht $15 everyday the business is in operation until he gets a certification of occupancy of a commercial building.
STUART, IA
Greene County Supervisors Look to Issue Essential Purpose Bonds for New Communication Tower

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board approved a resolution to participate in the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant application for that program, as well as an Iowa Department of Transportation agreement for a surface transportation block grant program for federal-aid swap project. They also approved abating $28,602 of property taxes for the law enforcement center administrative building, due to not catching it from being on the tax rolls until after the first tax-paying year. County Treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen assured the Supervisors this will not be an issue moving forward.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Summit Carbon Solutions Name Initial Parcels for Eminent Domain Consideration

Summit Carbon Solutions recently filed its first set of possible uses for eminent domain for an underground pipeline project, which includes parcels in Greene County. The company filed a petition to the Iowa Utilities Board on January 28th to establish a hazardous liquid pipeline that would stretch 681 miles across Iowa to transport liquid carbon dioxide to an underground storage facility in North Dakota. According to documents by the IUB, they determined on June 17th that the public hearing on the project will be held at the Webster County Fairgrounds, as it was the most central location of the project.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Cheryl Elaine Thompson of Des Moines

Funeral services for Cheryl Elaine Thompson, will be at 1:00P.M. Friday August 19, 2022. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at North. McDonald Cemetery in rural Madison County. A visitation will take. place from Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. at. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel. Memorials...
DES MOINES, IA
Dallas County State Fair Results So Far

There have been plenty of Dallas County participants in various events at the Iowa State Fair this year. For static exhibits there were 19 blue ribbon winners along with four red ribbon winners. In the 4-H livestock and horticulture portion, there were 12 purple ribbons which included two first place finishes and three second places. There were also 16 blue ribbons winners and three red ribbons winners.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Marianne Carlson Earns $1,500 From Various Contests at the State Fair

Greene County results from the Iowa State Fair are starting to come in. Jefferson veteran baker Marianne Carlson continues her domination at the state fair. She won first place in four contests, including yeast bread, homemade hot sauce, fudge and coffee cakes. So far, she’s earned $1,500 in cash and gift cards, with the highest amount being a $750 cash prize for her hot sauce.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Greene County School Board Approves Additional Cheerleading Coach

The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the high school construction program to build a new storage shed at the high school for an amount not to exceed $250,000. They also approved the second reading of a revised board policy with sending and receiving open enrolled students. The changes were needed to be in compliance with the new state law of eliminating open enrollment deadlines of September 1st and March 1st. The Board then approved the second reading of another revised board policy specifically naming what administrator positions were eligible for administration voluntary retirement benefits.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Greene County Animal Shelter Project Picking Up Steam

Work on the new Greene County Animal Shelter is making up some lost ground quickly. Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer says the contractor, Jensen Brothers, are working quickly to build the 3,000-square-foot, $906,900 facility in the Greene County Development Corporation West Business Park, along Highway 4. Palmer points out there were some soil compaction issues, where part of the foundation was sinking. However, Palmer notes those issues are now resolved, as the frame and exterior walls are up.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Perry Lutheran Homes Employee Receives Award

An employee of Perry Lutheran Homes was recently recognized for their excellence in their profession. Tonya Swank is the Director of Guest Experience and she was awarded with a Excellence in Leadership LeadingAge Iowa Award for her work that enriches and enhances the lives of older adults. She has been with the organization for more than 20 years and recently took on this role in 2020.
PERRY, IA
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson

More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
JEFFERSON, IA
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 17, 2022

2:04am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of East Percival Street, Rippey. 2:13am: A deputy investigated suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Main Street, Grand Junction. 3:00am: A deputy located a missing stop sign on U Avenue and 170th Street. 3:10pm: Donald Schultz 23...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Menlo Potluck and Family Dance Brings Community Together Wednesday Night

The city of Menlo had a community activity Wednesday afternoon. The Mayor Carol Sheldahl hosted a potluck and family dance that attracted a lot of attention at the city park shelter house. The event had a DJ playing music, food along with many homemade desserts from residents. Sheldahl told Raccoon Valley Radio why she decided to put this event on.
MENLO, IA
Perry City Council Approves Pay Application For Airport Runway Relocation

The Perry City Council approved a pay application for phase one of the relocation of an airport runway at their regular meeting Monday. The pay application was in the amount of $106,231 to Wenthold Excavating, LLC for the work being done out at the Perry Municipal Airport. Also, the Council approved a fireworks permit for J&M Displays, Inc. for halftime of the Perry Community School District homecoming football game.
PERRY, IA
Anna Faux, 96,of Ottumwa,

Anna Faux, age 96,of Ottumwa, formerly of Patterson, passed away August 15, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Winterset Cemetery, with burial following. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
OTTUMWA, IA
Greene County School Board to Consider Agreement for Tele-Mental Health Services

The Greene County School Board will meet tomorrow night. Under old business, the Board will consider for approval the second reading of revised board policies for changes to sending and receiving open enrolled transfers, as well as the administrative voluntary retirement benefits changes. The Board will also consider this year’s project for the student construction program.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

