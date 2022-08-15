ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Doctor debunks vaccine myths ahead of back-to-school season

By Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeLUF_0hHllLbQ00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — With back-to-school season just around the corner, parents need to cross more than just new outfits and school supplies off the list. It’s also a critical time to make sure kids are up to date on their vaccinations.

According to the World Health Organization, fewer children are on track with their basic immunizations in recent years — a trend doctors fear is only getting worse in the pandemic.

Man dies after shooting near Portland’s Northgate Park

Dr. Avery August, a professor of immunology and a council member of AAI, talked about some of the biggest vaccine myths and what you need to know to head back to school safely.

More information is available at AAI’s website here .

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Portland, OR
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Health
Portland, OR
Vaccines
Portland, OR
Health
Washington Examiner

Portland residents report moving to avoid homeless encampments

Portland residents are considering moving as homeless encampments appear closer and closer to suburban neighborhoods. "It makes you not feel that great about living here. It makes living in the neighborhood harder, not as congenial as it could be,” 30-year Portland resident Greg Dilkes said of the homeless encampment along the Peninsula Crossing Trail near his home. "It’s the first time in a long time that we’ve actually seriously thought about moving."
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths#Aai#Nexstar Media Inc
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon

Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Study: Portland near bottom of recovering downtowns

CORRECTION: The University of California Berkeley says only 41% of foot traffic has returned since the pandemic.A study published by the University of California Berkeley says Portland's downtown is one of the slowest to recover after the pandemic compared to other larger cities. The data comes from 62 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with Portland currently ranked 60. Researchers at U.C. Berkeley mapped two years' worth of cell phone data to see how many people are going back to downtown businesses such as shops and restaurants. For the last two years, downtown Portland has consistently ranked in the bottom...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
KGW

Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer

ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”
ALBANY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Powdered 'rainbow fentanyl' is flooding Multnomah County

New potent, dangerous form of drug is causing more fatal overdoses; resembles candy or sidewalk chalk.Law enforcement agencies across the state are warning community members about "rainbow" colored drugs that are more potent and dangerous. "Rainbow fentanyl" is a multi-colored, powdered version of the drug that officials say is deadlier than the standard pressed pills. "We are partnering with Multnomah County health departments to sound the alarm," Sergeant Matt Ferguson, Multnomah County special investigations unit, said. "The public needs to be aware of the rising use of powdered fentanyl." "We believe this is going to be the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy