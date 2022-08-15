Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Ralph C. Butler
Ralph Butler, age 58, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home in Shelby. Born October 10, 1963, in Shelby to Walter and Lily Marie (Roberts) Butler, he had been a lifelong Plymouth resident. A 1981 graduate of Plymouth High School, Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was self-employed as a carpenter and did various construction jobs.
richlandsource.com
Charles "Chuck" Day
Charles “Chuck” Calvin Day II, of Mansfield, Ohio, at the age of 78, went to be home with the Lord on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Ohio Health Mansfield, following a brief illness. He was born on September 13,1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Malcolm C. and Annabelle L. (Burley) Day.
richlandsource.com
Harley J. D. Murnahan
Mansfield, Harley James Davis Murnahan, 33, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital unexpectedly. Harley was born July 26, 1989, in Mansfield, to Faunita Murnahan and the late John Nixon. He made Mansfield his home. To plant a tree in memory of Harley Murnahan as a living...
richlandsource.com
Richard "Dick" Lee Martin
Richard "Dick" Lee Martin, age 83, a long-time resident of Shelby, died August 17, 2022. Born April 30, 1939 in New Boston, Ohio to Paul and Hazel (Gayhart) Martin, he was a 1956 graduate of Glenwood High School. He received his B.S. degree in biology from Ohio University and his M.S. degree in freshwater fishery biology from Ohio State University. Mr. Martin taught at Lodi High School, Ernest E. Root High School in North Royalton, but spent most of his career teaching Biology at Shelby High School (1966-1990).
richlandsource.com
Margaret M. Preble
Margaret M. Preble, also known as Marge or Peggy, died on August 11, 2022. She was born December 26, 1933, on the family farm in Lexington, Ohio to Robert and Georgia McFarland. She graduated from Lexington High School as class salutatorian. She was first clarinetist in the band, and piano accompanist for many musical productions. She graduated from Ohio University with honors in business and chemistry. She was married to Philip Preble, of Mansfield and of Gardner, Massachusetts. They lived in Texas and Louisiana, where he was stationed with the U.S. Army. They were married 16 years and had two children Karen Patrick (Roy - deceased) of Mansfield and Susan Madura (Jim Sloan) of Mansfield, now living in Prescott, Arizona.
richlandsource.com
Jane A. Kindinger
Jane Ann Kindinger, 89, of Crestline passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Sunbury, Ohio at the Country View of Sunbury Nursing and Rehab Center. Jane graduated from Crestline High School in 1951 and then continued her education at Saint Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio. She was an excellent Registered Nurse at Crestline Memorial Hospital her entire career. She loved caring for patients and helped many family and friends with their healthcare over the years.
richlandsource.com
Alice Robison Fishburn
Alice Robison Fishburn, 78, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She attended Hope Summit Christian Church of Rochester, Minnesota. She was born on November 29, 1944 to Ruth and Lewis Robison of Bellville, Ohio. She graduated with the class of 1962 from Bellville High School and worked at Tappan Company, in Mansfield, until 1977. She then moved to Rochester and worked as a dispatcher for Snyder Trucking Company, before becoming a cook for the Rochester City Schools.
richlandsource.com
Anita G. Miller
Anita Gail Miller, age 66, peacefully passed from this earth into the Lord’s care on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at The Good Shepherd Home in Ashland following a lengthy and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Anita was a 3rd grade teacher for the Ontario Local School District for over...
richlandsource.com
Modern Woodmen fundraiser for Jr Achievement of North Central Ohio a success
MANSFIELD -- Modern Woodmen of America members in Mansfield and Ashland recently helped raise money for Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio with a special fundraising event on Aug. 5. The event, which included support from the community and other local businesses, raised more than $2,500. This includes $2,500 matched...
crawfordcountynow.com
2021 Bratwurst Festival Queen says farewell and thank you
On the first night of the Bratwurst Festival, the stage lights shined like glitter, the smell of festival food wafted through the cool summer air, and anticipation flooded my brain. I sat with the rest of the contestants, eagerly waiting to hear the results, while desperately trying to control my excitement. Each second seemed to be slower, until finally, with a big smile, the announcer called out my name. Elated, my mind raced with the possibilities this position introduced, and throughout the rest of the ceremony, I could not help but get distracted by the notion of getting to travel with the rest of the incredible women in the royalty court, of having the chance to take on community events and service projects, and of being able to represent my home of Crawford County as a 2021-2022 Bratwurst Festival Queen. What I had failed to realize back then was the extent of how incredible this journey would be, as every moment was a chance to grow the bond between not only myself and my royalty court, but myself and my community.
crawfordcountynow.com
Ousted Queen issues statement
BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
richlandsource.com
'BBQ, Ballads and Ballots' event planned Saturday, Aug. 20, in Mansfield's Central Park
MANSFIELD -- Great food, music, poetry and a launch to the 2022 general election season are on tap Saturday, Aug. 20, in downtown Mansfield. "BBQ, Ballads and Ballots" is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Central Park, hosted by the Mansfield chapter of the NAACP's political action committee.
richlandsource.com
Village Council approves Veteran’s Park mural
NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington Village Council has unanimously approved a rendering of a mural highlighting veterans to be located on the north side of the New Washington Library. The mural, slated to start September 12, is phase one of a project created to honor local veterans and highlight...
ghostcultmag.com
FESTIVAL REVIEW: Inkcareration Festival – at Ohio State Reformatory
2022’s edition of the very popular Inkcarceration Festival was held once again at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield Ohio, aka the prison from the Stephen King movie The Shawshank Redemption. The three-day festival was packed with some of the music industry’s biggest artists. Friday:. Night one featured the...
wktn.com
Obituary for Summer Murray
Summer Murray 31, of Kenton passed away Tuesday August 9, 2022. Summer was born to William “Bill” (Cindy) Howe Jr. and Tonya (Gammon)(Todd) Ray on January 25, 1991 they both survived her. She married John Murray III on February 26, 2015 he survives her with their four sons; Kyle Michael, John Peter Michael IV “J”, Jensen Allen, Elijah Cole and daughter; Danicka Faith. She is also survived by her brothers; Billy Howe III of Forest, Gavin Ray of North Carolina, Isaiah Howe of Marion, and Cameron Howe of Marion sisters; Kala Brown of Kenton, Savannah Cannode of Marion. She is preceded in death by her grandfathers’ William “Bill” Howe Sr. and Donald Andrew “Andy” Gammon. Summer was a loving wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family, making hair bows for her daughter and others. She loved the sight of sunflowers. Summer will be truly missed by her family and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with a service to follow at 1:00 pm at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery.
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
richlandsource.com
Studio Linden brings abstract art to downtown Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- When Sarah Joyce was a little girl, her parents let her paint pictures on their basement walls. Now, she's turning that creativity into a career.
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the Country
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
‘You better think twice’: NE Ohio school has been arming staff for years
Visitors to the campus of Mansfield Christian School have been greeted with a sign that warns would-be intruders, that certain employees are legally armed and will use whatever force is necessary to protect their students.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
