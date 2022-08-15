Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Dallas County Administrative Assistant At Crossroads Church Heather Karolus
Administrative Assistant At Crossroads Church Heather Karolus talks about the return of the Garage Free event that will be taking place this weekend in Perry.
Let’s Talk Dallas County ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe recaps the most recent school board meeting and previews the upcoming school year.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks
Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks recaps items from the most recent Perry School Board meeting.
Menlo Potluck and Family Dance Brings Community Together Wednesday Night
The city of Menlo had a community activity Wednesday afternoon. The Mayor Carol Sheldahl hosted a potluck and family dance that attracted a lot of attention at the city park shelter house. The event had a DJ playing music, food along with many homemade desserts from residents. Sheldahl told Raccoon Valley Radio why she decided to put this event on.
Guthrie Center School Board Approved Vote For PPEL Funds
The Guthrie Center School Board met on Monday. The Board approved a renewal contract with Metro West for a special needs student and they approved a contract to BR Bleachers for the inspection of their bleachers and recommendations. Also the Board discussed and reviewed past and future purchases of the Physical Plant and Levy fund for the scheduled vote on September 13th at the Guthrie Center Christian Church Hall. The form of ballot was approved in the July Board meeting, calling for the question of continuing to levy a voter approved physical plant and equipment property tax.
Cheryl Elaine Thompson of Des Moines
Funeral services for Cheryl Elaine Thompson, will be at 1:00P.M. Friday August 19, 2022. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at North. McDonald Cemetery in rural Madison County. A visitation will take. place from Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. at. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel. Memorials...
Perry Lutheran Homes Employee Receives Award
An employee of Perry Lutheran Homes was recently recognized for their excellence in their profession. Tonya Swank is the Director of Guest Experience and she was awarded with a Excellence in Leadership LeadingAge Iowa Award for her work that enriches and enhances the lives of older adults. She has been with the organization for more than 20 years and recently took on this role in 2020.
Guthrie County Supervisors Will Award A Bid For Transfer State Maintenance Building
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet Tuesday. The Board will award a bid for the Transfer Station Maintenance Building and consider approving a garbage contract for Ankeny Sanitation, 28E Agreement with the Heart of Iowa Region and an insurance renewal with State Street Insurance. Also, the Board will consider for...
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Mining Advisory Committee
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a mining advisory committee at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved the committee as someone has applied for a conditional use permit to mine sand and gravel in Dallas County which requires that the mining advisory committee review the application. Also, the...
Marianne Carlson Earns $1,500 From Various Contests at the State Fair
Greene County results from the Iowa State Fair are starting to come in. Jefferson veteran baker Marianne Carlson continues her domination at the state fair. She won first place in four contests, including yeast bread, homemade hot sauce, fudge and coffee cakes. So far, she’s earned $1,500 in cash and gift cards, with the highest amount being a $750 cash prize for her hot sauce.
Perry Public Library Wraps Up Summer Library Program
The Perry Public Library recently wrapped up its Oceans of Possibilities Summer Library Program which saw good attendance this year. The program was kicked off with the return of Kids Fest that took place on June 4th with the program ending in July. Library Director Mary Murphy describes her thoughts about the program overall.
Greene County School Board Approves Additional Cheerleading Coach
The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the high school construction program to build a new storage shed at the high school for an amount not to exceed $250,000. They also approved the second reading of a revised board policy with sending and receiving open enrolled students. The changes were needed to be in compliance with the new state law of eliminating open enrollment deadlines of September 1st and March 1st. The Board then approved the second reading of another revised board policy specifically naming what administrator positions were eligible for administration voluntary retirement benefits.
Walk To End Alzheimer’s In Panora Saw Great Turnout
The Alzheimer’s Association holds walks across the nation and they recently held one in Panora last Saturday. The Walk To End Alzheimers took place at Michael Mills Park in Panora on August 13th. Organizer Dave Grove says that they had a great turnout with 90 people participating in the walk. He adds their goal this year was to raise $27,000 but they came up just shy raising $23,000.
Dallas County State Fair Results So Far
There have been plenty of Dallas County participants in various events at the Iowa State Fair this year. For static exhibits there were 19 blue ribbon winners along with four red ribbon winners. In the 4-H livestock and horticulture portion, there were 12 purple ribbons which included two first place finishes and three second places. There were also 16 blue ribbons winners and three red ribbons winners.
Introducing New Aquatics Director For The McCreary Community Building
The McCreary Community Building in Perry has a new aquatics coordinator helping to keep things running smoothly with the pool. Ben Fleming says he is excited to be a part of the community while also being able to help people learn how to swim. “I saw the opportunity and I...
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 17, 2022
2:04am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of East Percival Street, Rippey. 2:13am: A deputy investigated suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Main Street, Grand Junction. 3:00am: A deputy located a missing stop sign on U Avenue and 170th Street. 3:10pm: Donald Schultz 23...
Anna Faux, 96,of Ottumwa,
Anna Faux, age 96,of Ottumwa, formerly of Patterson, passed away August 15, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Winterset Cemetery, with burial following. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Stuart City Council Approves To Fine Central Iowa Collison For Operation
The Stuart City Council held a special meeting on Monday. The Council determined that Central Iowa Collison was violating a city ordinance that states that an automotive business cannot operate in a residential area. After six months of granting Central Iowa Collision a grace period to find a commercial building. The Council decided to fine the business owner Andy Forcht $15 everyday the business is in operation until he gets a certification of occupancy of a commercial building.
Panora Chamber Welcomes Panorama School Staff Back With a Breakfast
The Panora Chamber of Commerce held a breakfast to welcome teachers and faculty back to their classrooms Wednesday morning. The Panorama School District teachers and other staff members walked into the high school and middle school cafeteria and were greeted by members of the Panora Chamber of Commerce with coffee, cinnamon rolls and breakfast pizza. Superintendent Shawn Holloway told Raccoon Valley Radio that this has been a tradition they look forward to every year.
Still Time To Register for Perry Youth Running Club 5K This Weekend
The Perry Youth Running Club will be hosting a 5K run/walk Saturday and there is still time to get registered. The club will put on the event beginning at 8 a.m. and it will begin at the Perry High School. Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for children who are 12-years-old and younger.
