local21news.com
Hit-and-Run suspect identity sought, police say
Cumberland County, PA — Police in Cumberland County are looking for a man they say hit an occupied parked car and drove off. According to police, it happened around 10:40 PM on August 3, on the 100 block of North Hanover Street. The man in the picture got into...
WGAL
Camp Hill police get a special visitor
CAMP HILL, Pa. — On Tuesday, Camp Hill police had a special visitor. Four-year-old Emerie and her grandmother stopped by the station so Emerie could introduce her stuffed police dog, Chase to an actual police officer. Chase is a police officer on the hit TV show, "Paw Patrol." Officer...
Teen hit by gunfire downtown after chasing, shooting at 2 males, Harrisburg police say
Harrisburg police charged a teenager in connection with a shoot-out downtown early Sunday that resulted in him suffering three gunshot wounds. Video surveillance obtained by police showed Antonio Hill Jr., 16, had chased and fired a gun at two males who later pursued him and shot him in a parking lot in the 100 block of Pine Street, according to court records.
Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police
Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
WGAL
Update: Missing man found safe after search investigation in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Jerry Roach has been found safely. According to emergency dispatch, a search detail is underway for a missing man in Lancaster County. The West Lampeter Township police are searching for 79-year-old Jerry Roach. Police, along with K-9 units, are looking for Roach near...
Arrest made in connection to homicide of missing Lancaster County man
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been charged with the murder of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, which occurred on March 13 of this year, according to police. Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera II, 24, has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Through an...
Bomb squad disposes of multiple explosive devices in Harford County
The bomb squad safely disposed of multiple explosive devices on Wednesday afternoon in Harford County.
Harrisburg man pleads guilty to shooting six times at Cumberland County pool
A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted homicide for a shooting that took place at the Camp Hill pool, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez’s conviction stems from the June 2021 shooting at Camp Hill’s Christian Seibert Memorial Park pool,...
Waynesboro Police are conducting targeted seatbelt, pedestrian safety enforcement efforts through mid-September
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in a Franklin County borough will be conducting targeted seat belt and pedestrian safety enforcement efforts over the next month. The Waynesboro Police Department said its effort began August 14 and will continue through September 17. "Seat belts save lives every day," the department said....
WGAL
Woman killed in Lebanon County crash
LEBANON, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 2900 block of Route 72 in Union Township around 4:30 p.m. According to police documents, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. The Cavalier, driven by...
Juveniles threw rock at elderly woman’s head in Cumberland County park: police
Upper Allen Township police are looking for the person or group of people responsible for hitting an elderly woman in the head with a rock Sunday night while she was out on a walk. The assault was reported around 8:46 p.m. on the 100 block of Nittany Drive, in the...
WGAL
UPDATE: Police find missing man
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police said a 61-year-old man who was reported missing has been found and is safe. No other information was released.
WGAL
Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. Officers said they were called around 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of Penn Street and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, police said. Investigators believe...
Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager
Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
Bicylist killed following early morning crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A bicyclist died following a crash with a vehicle in Lancaster County early Saturday, Aug. 13, according to police. Brian Kozera, 44, was wearing a bicycle helmet at the time of the incident but succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash. The crash occurred on...
abc27.com
Missing York teens found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
WGAL
Little Chiques Bridge to reopen in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Little Chiques Bridge on Cloverfield Road in Lancaster County will reopen on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting will be held for the recently remodeled bridge, which crosses over the Little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy townships. The bridge was originally slated for demolition...
Man injured in Harrisburg shooting: police
A man was injured in a shooting on Monday evening in Harrisburg, according to police. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Penn Street just prior to 11 p.m. and the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch.
Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post
A Cumberland County woman who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post will have to pay that money back, a judge recently ordered. Karen Lentz, 58, of Newville, will have to serve five years of probation and pay a total of $433,389.87 in restitution for stealing the money while she served as manager of Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070. Lentz will also have to pay a $200 fine.
