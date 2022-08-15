ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

local21news.com

Hit-and-Run suspect identity sought, police say

Cumberland County, PA — Police in Cumberland County are looking for a man they say hit an occupied parked car and drove off. According to police, it happened around 10:40 PM on August 3, on the 100 block of North Hanover Street. The man in the picture got into...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Camp Hill police get a special visitor

CAMP HILL, Pa. — On Tuesday, Camp Hill police had a special visitor. Four-year-old Emerie and her grandmother stopped by the station so Emerie could introduce her stuffed police dog, Chase to an actual police officer. Chase is a police officer on the hit TV show, "Paw Patrol." Officer...
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27 News

Pigs killed after getting loose on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27. Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77. Frazer said […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police

Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in Lebanon County crash

LEBANON, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 2900 block of Route 72 in Union Township around 4:30 p.m. According to police documents, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Chevrolet Cavalier. The Cavalier, driven by...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man wounded in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was shot Monday night in Harrisburg. Officers said they were called around 11 p.m. to the 2100 block of Penn Street and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, police said. Investigators believe...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager

Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
SUNBURY, PA
abc27.com

Missing York teens found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Little Chiques Bridge to reopen in Lancaster County

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Little Chiques Bridge on Cloverfield Road in Lancaster County will reopen on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting will be held for the recently remodeled bridge, which crosses over the Little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy townships. The bridge was originally slated for demolition...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man injured in Harrisburg shooting: police

A man was injured in a shooting on Monday evening in Harrisburg, according to police. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Penn Street just prior to 11 p.m. and the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post

A Cumberland County woman who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post will have to pay that money back, a judge recently ordered. Karen Lentz, 58, of Newville, will have to serve five years of probation and pay a total of $433,389.87 in restitution for stealing the money while she served as manager of Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070. Lentz will also have to pay a $200 fine.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

