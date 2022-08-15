Read full article on original website
Related
wkar.org
Ban on enforcing abortion law to be topic of court hearing Wednesday
An Oakland County judge will open a hearing Wednesday on whether to continue an order that suspends enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. The expert witnesses who will testify and be cross-examined include Doctor Natasha Bagdasarian, who is Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Chief Medical Executive. She will defend the governor’s request for a restraining order against enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.
wkar.org
Whitmer holds back-to-school call with educators
Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed during an online meeting Monday of school superintendents and administrators the challenges of a return to full-time in-classroom learning accompanied by staff shortages. The governor acknowledged a record $9,150 in per-student funding, and more money for recruitment and retention may not be enough to reverse staff...
Comments / 0