Mike Gundy is one heck of a quote. He's no Mike Leach, but Oklahoma State's head coach has provided some exceptional sound over the years. None may ever be better than his infamous"I'm a man, I'm 40," rant, but his frank and honest thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma bolting the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC are right up there.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO