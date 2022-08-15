ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
The Spun

Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Wednesday

The Packers have reportedly parted ways with one of their wide receivers. Green Bay trimmed down its roster on Wednesday, releasing one of the team's wide receivers. Wide receiver Malik Taylor has been released by the NFC North franchise. Taylor, 26, had been with the Packers since the 2019 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team

The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#Nfl Top 100#Cowboys#American Football
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message For NFL Fans

We're still a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season, but FOX will host a preseason game this upcoming Sunday. FOX will televise a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This will a dress rehearsal for FOX's...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Not Happy With His Birthday Present

One of Deion Sanders' best friends decided to joke around for the Jackson State head coach's birthday. Sanders just turned 55 and got some new fake toes to replace the ones that got amputated earlier this year. After he was given the gift, he told his friend Sam to watch himself.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Joe Flacco Very Clear

Zach Wilson's knee injury could set up an intriguing Week 1 storyline. The New York Jets will begin the 2022 season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens. If Wilson isn't ready by Sept. 11, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will likely start against his old team. Via ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Bears Coach Announces Decision On Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith and the Chicago Bears remain at an impasse a week after he requested a trade. The Bears have yet to show any indication of honoring that request, and it's unclear if Smith would end a "hold-in" and play out the final year of his contract. According to NFL...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stefon Diggs News

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made an embarrassing confession on Monday morning. Diggs revealed that he ran out of gas on the highway but was saved by having a gas station right across the street. "This my second time really running out of gas. Luckily I was across the...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Are Reportedly Bringing Back A Familiar Face

The Saints are reportedly bringing back a former member of the offensive line. On Wednesday, New Orleans claimed tackle Derrick Kelly off waivers after spending 2019-2021 with the team. The 6-5, 320-pound OL out of Florida State was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent three years...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Make Unfortunate Drew Lock Announcement

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for the team's preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears, the team announced on Tuesday. This news comes on the same day that Lock earned his first practice reps as the team's QB1. The former Denver Broncos...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

