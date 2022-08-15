ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Monday evening fatal crash in Woodbury

WOODBURY – One person was killed and three others injured in an auto accident at Route 6 and Baileytown Road in the Town of Woodbury. The accident occurred about one mile east of the Route 6/Route 293 interchange. The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. and tied up traffic...
WOODBURY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Michigan man killed in Stormville motorcycle accident

STORMVILLE – A 51-year-old Michigan man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding ran off Route 216 in Stormville, East Fishkill Police reported. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 12 noon on Saturday, August 13, where they found the unresponsive man who was pronounced dead. Police...
STORMVILLE, NY
Charges pending in fatal head-on crash

WOODBURY – State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal head-on crash on Route 6tht occurred Monday night in the Town of Woodbury and say charges are pending. Initial investigation by troopers revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on Route 6 when the driver, later identified as Chaim Gordon, 24, of Spring Valley, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line, entered the opposite lane and struck a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head on.
WOODBURY, NY
Traffic Advisory Near 41 Robinson Avenue

On August 17th, 2022, at 2:30 a.m. work crews from the City of Newburgh Water Department were dispatched to 41 Robinson Avenue to investigate a possible water main break. A water main break was confirmed shortly after 2:30 a.m. While crews work to repair the damage and restore service, traffic on Robinson Avenue between Broadway and South Street will be temporarily but significantly disrupted.
NEWBURGH, NY
Police release name of latest Poughkeepsie murder victim

POUGHKEEPSIE – The victim of the latest City of Poughkeepsie homicide has been identified by police as Darren Villani, 28, of Poughkeepsie. He was shot at around 1:45 a.m. on August 9 near 283 Mansion Street. He was found by police lying in the street next to his vehicle. He died at MidHudson Regional Hospital of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Man arrested after pulling gun on Beacon police officer

BEACON – An Ellenville man is in the Dutchess County Jail after he allegedly drew a loaded handgun on a Beacon police officer on Wednesday afternoon on Fishkill Avenue. Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Thompson is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
BEACON, NY
Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton

State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
SHELTON, CT
