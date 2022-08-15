Read full article on original website
Drunk Driver Crashes Onto Railroad Tracks, Damages Vehicle In Saugerties, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was driving drunk when he crashed his car onto railroad tracks, damaging his vehicle, police said. In Ulster County, police in Saugerties were called just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, with reports of a crash on Peoples Road. When officers arrived, they determined that 23-year-old...
Man Dies After Single-Vehicle Crash On Route 216 In Stormville
A 51-year-old man died after losing control of his motorcycle on a Hudson Valley roadway. The crash took place in Dutchess County around noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Stormville at the intersection of Route 216 and Phillips Road. According to the East Fishkill Police, when officers arrived on the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monday evening fatal crash in Woodbury
WOODBURY – One person was killed and three others injured in an auto accident at Route 6 and Baileytown Road in the Town of Woodbury. The accident occurred about one mile east of the Route 6/Route 293 interchange. The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. and tied up traffic...
Alert Center: Clarkstown police say New Hempstead Road reopens in New City as officials execute search warrant
All New Hempstead Road lanes were closed in both directions between Lynhaven Drive and Homestead Lane Wednesday afternoon.
Police: Metro-North service temporarily suspended after body found on tracks
Police say a body was found on the railroad tracks at 5:30 a.m. in Wallkill.
Police: 22-year-old dead following crash on Route 111 in Trumbull
A 22-year-old man is dead following a two-car crash in Trumbull Monday.
Michigan man killed in Stormville motorcycle accident
STORMVILLE – A 51-year-old Michigan man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding ran off Route 216 in Stormville, East Fishkill Police reported. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 12 noon on Saturday, August 13, where they found the unresponsive man who was pronounced dead. Police...
Poughkeepsie man struck by car in crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries
Poughkeepsie Town Police say a 34-year-old resident sustained life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car Sunday.
Charges pending in fatal head-on crash
WOODBURY – State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal head-on crash on Route 6tht occurred Monday night in the Town of Woodbury and say charges are pending. Initial investigation by troopers revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on Route 6 when the driver, later identified as Chaim Gordon, 24, of Spring Valley, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line, entered the opposite lane and struck a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head on.
Person On Tracks, Struck, Killed By Train In Scotchtown
A person who was on the train tracks in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a train. The incident took place in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the person was...
Traffic Advisory Near 41 Robinson Avenue
On August 17th, 2022, at 2:30 a.m. work crews from the City of Newburgh Water Department were dispatched to 41 Robinson Avenue to investigate a possible water main break. A water main break was confirmed shortly after 2:30 a.m. While crews work to repair the damage and restore service, traffic on Robinson Avenue between Broadway and South Street will be temporarily but significantly disrupted.
Police: Carmel man arrested for threatening driver in road rage incident
A Carmel man has been arrested for threatening another driver with a handgun in a road rage incident in Pleasantville.
Golf cart driver dies after crash in Kinderhook
One person is dead after colliding with a car in Kinderhook. New York State Police said the gold cart driver, Dopson Wynter, 60, of Kinderhook, died in the crash.
Police release name of latest Poughkeepsie murder victim
POUGHKEEPSIE – The victim of the latest City of Poughkeepsie homicide has been identified by police as Darren Villani, 28, of Poughkeepsie. He was shot at around 1:45 a.m. on August 9 near 283 Mansion Street. He was found by police lying in the street next to his vehicle. He died at MidHudson Regional Hospital of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Police: 1 person dies after Wallkill motorcycle crash
Police say one person died after a motorcycle crash in Wallkill Sunday afternoon.
Man arrested after pulling gun on Beacon police officer
BEACON – An Ellenville man is in the Dutchess County Jail after he allegedly drew a loaded handgun on a Beacon police officer on Wednesday afternoon on Fishkill Avenue. Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Thompson is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Arrests made following Dutchess County police chase, school bus crash
Two arrests were made over the weekend in connection to a multivehicle crash in Dutchess County that shut down Route 9.
Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton
State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
Police Say Axe Wielding Ulster County Man Arrested and Charged
Well, this is a terrifying thought. Police say an intoxicated local man was arrested Sunday night after he approached a home with a pickaxe, broke in, and then began swinging the axe at the homeowner inside. Authorities have not indicated if the victim knew the suspect as of yet, though...
ALERT CENTER: Fire damages two homes in Woodbury
Fire officials say the flames broke out around 12:45 p.m. on Shuit Place and spread from one home to a neighboring one.
