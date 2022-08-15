The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the high school construction program to build a new storage shed at the high school for an amount not to exceed $250,000. They also approved the second reading of a revised board policy with sending and receiving open enrolled students. The changes were needed to be in compliance with the new state law of eliminating open enrollment deadlines of September 1st and March 1st. The Board then approved the second reading of another revised board policy specifically naming what administrator positions were eligible for administration voluntary retirement benefits.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO