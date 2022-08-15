Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Dallas County Administrative Assistant At Crossroads Church Heather Karolus
Administrative Assistant At Crossroads Church Heather Karolus talks about the return of the Garage Free event that will be taking place this weekend in Perry.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/16/2022)-Midwest Behavioral Health Services Owner Megan Ball Pt 1
Midwest Behavioral Health Services Owner Megan Ball talks about her business, as well as the upcoming golf outing and 5K fundraisers.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Stuart Lions Club
We speak to the Treasurer Kristi Lonsdale of the Stuart Lions Club about the Yard of the Month contest.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 18, 2022
Victoria Fuller, age 22, 2885 NE 51st Ct, Des Moines, was arrested for Possession Of Controlled Substance. David Danner, Adel, was driving in the 35000 block of L Ave when he hit a deer. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $4000. The vehicle was driven away from the scene.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie Center School Board Approved Vote For PPEL Funds
The Guthrie Center School Board met on Monday. The Board approved a renewal contract with Metro West for a special needs student and they approved a contract to BR Bleachers for the inspection of their bleachers and recommendations. Also the Board discussed and reviewed past and future purchases of the Physical Plant and Levy fund for the scheduled vote on September 13th at the Guthrie Center Christian Church Hall. The form of ballot was approved in the July Board meeting, calling for the question of continuing to levy a voter approved physical plant and equipment property tax.
theperrychief.com
Family’s move to Dallas County leads to launch of Tripple Berry Farm and Outlaw Bacon
A mistake led to one of Outlaw Bacon’s most popular items. “We got a case of chicken wings by mistake. They were supposed to be chicken tenders and we got chicken wings,” Doug Tripple said. He decided to throw them in the smoker before posting on Facebook “and boom, they were gone.”
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Will Award A Bid For Transfer State Maintenance Building
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet Tuesday. The Board will award a bid for the Transfer Station Maintenance Building and consider approving a garbage contract for Ankeny Sanitation, 28E Agreement with the Heart of Iowa Region and an insurance renewal with State Street Insurance. Also, the Board will consider for...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Look to Issue Essential Purpose Bonds for New Communication Tower
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board approved a resolution to participate in the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant application for that program, as well as an Iowa Department of Transportation agreement for a surface transportation block grant program for federal-aid swap project. They also approved abating $28,602 of property taxes for the law enforcement center administrative building, due to not catching it from being on the tax rolls until after the first tax-paying year. County Treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen assured the Supervisors this will not be an issue moving forward.
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis Keoppel, 52, of Adair, on Tuesday on warrant for Sexual Assault. Keoppel was transported to the Cass County jail where he was booked and held. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested John Jamison, 61, of Atlantic, on Sunday for OWI 2nd...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Stuart City Council Approves To Fine Central Iowa Collison For Operation
The Stuart City Council held a special meeting on Monday. The Council determined that Central Iowa Collison was violating a city ordinance that states that an automotive business cannot operate in a residential area. After six months of granting Central Iowa Collision a grace period to find a commercial building. The Council decided to fine the business owner Andy Forcht $15 everyday the business is in operation until he gets a certification of occupancy of a commercial building.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Menlo Potluck and Family Dance Brings Community Together Wednesday Night
The city of Menlo had a community activity Wednesday afternoon. The Mayor Carol Sheldahl hosted a potluck and family dance that attracted a lot of attention at the city park shelter house. The event had a DJ playing music, food along with many homemade desserts from residents. Sheldahl told Raccoon Valley Radio why she decided to put this event on.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Lutheran Homes Employee Receives Award
An employee of Perry Lutheran Homes was recently recognized for their excellence in their profession. Tonya Swank is the Director of Guest Experience and she was awarded with a Excellence in Leadership LeadingAge Iowa Award for her work that enriches and enhances the lives of older adults. She has been with the organization for more than 20 years and recently took on this role in 2020.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County State Fair Results So Far
There have been plenty of Dallas County participants in various events at the Iowa State Fair this year. For static exhibits there were 19 blue ribbon winners along with four red ribbon winners. In the 4-H livestock and horticulture portion, there were 12 purple ribbons which included two first place finishes and three second places. There were also 16 blue ribbons winners and three red ribbons winners.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County School Board Approves Additional Cheerleading Coach
The Greene County School Board met Wednesday night in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the high school construction program to build a new storage shed at the high school for an amount not to exceed $250,000. They also approved the second reading of a revised board policy with sending and receiving open enrolled students. The changes were needed to be in compliance with the new state law of eliminating open enrollment deadlines of September 1st and March 1st. The Board then approved the second reading of another revised board policy specifically naming what administrator positions were eligible for administration voluntary retirement benefits.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County School Board to Consider Agreement for Tele-Mental Health Services
The Greene County School Board will meet tomorrow night. Under old business, the Board will consider for approval the second reading of revised board policies for changes to sending and receiving open enrolled transfers, as well as the administrative voluntary retirement benefits changes. The Board will also consider this year’s project for the student construction program.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Personnel To Simulate Incident This Weekend
Multiple Dallas County public safety personnel will be conducting a simulation training this weekend that the public should be aware of. Running from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday personnel will be participating in a mass casualty incident exercise and it will take place on (Highway R22) T Avenue between 190th and 180th Street and during the exercise that portion of the road will be closed.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Cheryl Elaine Thompson of Des Moines
Funeral services for Cheryl Elaine Thompson, will be at 1:00P.M. Friday August 19, 2022. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at North. McDonald Cemetery in rural Madison County. A visitation will take. place from Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. at. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel. Memorials...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Summit Carbon Solutions Name Initial Parcels for Eminent Domain Consideration
Summit Carbon Solutions recently filed its first set of possible uses for eminent domain for an underground pipeline project, which includes parcels in Greene County. The company filed a petition to the Iowa Utilities Board on January 28th to establish a hazardous liquid pipeline that would stretch 681 miles across Iowa to transport liquid carbon dioxide to an underground storage facility in North Dakota. According to documents by the IUB, they determined on June 17th that the public hearing on the project will be held at the Webster County Fairgrounds, as it was the most central location of the project.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
USDA Authorizes Adair County For Emergency Haying or Grazing Conservation Reserve Program
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) recently announced that Adair County is now authorized for emergency haying or grazing use of the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). Adair County was automatically approved for the CRP emergency haying and grazing when the county reached severe drought levels...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Animal Shelter Project Picking Up Steam
Work on the new Greene County Animal Shelter is making up some lost ground quickly. Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer says the contractor, Jensen Brothers, are working quickly to build the 3,000-square-foot, $906,900 facility in the Greene County Development Corporation West Business Park, along Highway 4. Palmer points out there were some soil compaction issues, where part of the foundation was sinking. However, Palmer notes those issues are now resolved, as the frame and exterior walls are up.
