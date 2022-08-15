Read full article on original website
Morning Headlines: Pharmacies owe Trumbull and Lake counties $650 million ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Aug. 18:. Judge says pharmacies owe Trumbull and Lake counties $650 million in opioids suit. Top Ohio Senate Republican wants to appeal congressional map to U.S. Supreme Court. College credits earned by high school students saved Ohio families $163 million last year. Cleveland...
Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
Morning Briefing: Gov. DeWine announces $5 million H2Ohio grant, Akron Public Schools needs teachers and Cleveland city leaders announce crime decrease
Good morning, Ohio. Here's what you need to know today. It is a quiet and cool start across much of Ohio with some areas dealing with a little patchy fog. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a pop-up afternoon shower possible. Most areas will stay dry with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Akron groups collecting signatures to force November vote on civilian police review board
Akron residents may get the opportunity to vote this November on whether to implement a civilian review board that would monitor complaints against the police and give disciplinary recommendations. Local non-profits Freedom BLOC, a Black-led organizing group, and the Akron NAACP are gathering signatures for a petition to put the...
Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end 7-year-old police consent decree
Mayor Justin Bibb said Cleveland officials are “working as quickly as we possibly can” to end federal court oversight of the city’s police force. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday on police staffing and crime statistics, Bibb said his office was looking to speed up the city’s compliance with the 2015 consent decree. Cleveland signed the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after a 2014 investigation found a pattern and practice of excessive force by officers.
NOPEC high electric bill leading to opt-outs among local consumers
Aggregation programs where communities purchase electric or natural gas on behalf of residents - which results in overall lower prices - have become common throughout Ohio. However, people in Milton Township were recently enrolled in one of those programs, NOPEC, only to find that prices over the last couple of months were much higher.
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
Brecksville awards 10-year economic incentive grant to company that moved from Akron
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will likely give a Tide Cleaners franchisee, which recently moved its laundering and dry cleaning operation from Akron to Brecksville, annual grants through June 2032 under a proposed economic incentive agreement. In exchange, the franchisee -- DMS Retail Enterprises LLC -- will bring 30 full-time...
Cleveland Clinic, UH, other area hospitals earn five stars in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid ratings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals — along with Southwest General Health Center, Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls and the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center — earned the highest rating of five stars in the 2022 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
Schuring: Route 30 Extension About ‘Information’ Highway, Private Participation
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even as public-private partnerships go, it’s different. State Senator Kirk Schuring says the Ohio Opportunity Corridor that is the Route 30 freeway-extension project across Stark and Columbiana Counties leans heavily on the “private” side. And he says there are...
FBI subpoenas ex-South Euclid judge’s emails
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Federal investigators are seeking emails from former South Euclid Municipal Judge Gayle Williams-Byers, according to a subpoena sent to the city’s court. The FBI sought Williams-Byers’ messages from 2016 to present, her court calendar and any contacts she may have stored in her email...
Cleveland schools CEO provides updates on COVID protocols, safety measures for new school year
Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon provided an update Wednesday on safety protocols – both with regard to COVID-19 and building safety – as the district prepares to welcome roughly 35,600 students in its fall session. Gordon, during a “convocation” to welcome staff back to the school...
‘You better think twice’: NE Ohio school has been arming staff for years
Visitors to the campus of Mansfield Christian School have been greeted with a sign that warns would-be intruders, that certain employees are legally armed and will use whatever force is necessary to protect their students.
After 20 years without an increase, Cleveland to consider yearly EMS fee hikes
The city of Cleveland will start reviewing the fees they charge for hospital transports by city ambulances every year, shortly after raising rates for the first time in decades. In July, rates went up from ranging between $350 and $500 to between $750 and $1300. “The EMS rates for the...
Cleveland Guardians' prospect reports extortionist plot to police
AKRON, Ohio — 11 Investigates has learned that Gavin Williams, the top pitching prospect for the Cleveland Guardians, paid a blackmailer $1,0000 before going to police after his Snapchat account was hacked. Williams told police that the blackmailer contacted him via text after hacking into the social media account....
UH Bedford ER remains closed as the court battle continues
A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge has pressed pause in a court case between University Hospitals and the city of Bedford sparked by the hospital system's decision to cut emergency and other services at UH Bedford. UH discontinued inpatient, surgical and emergency services at the facility, on Blaine Avenue, on...
Environmental study confirms toxins at potential jail site, but lays out plan for remediation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The results of a more detailed environmental study confirm that lingering toxins in the soil, groundwater and air currently render the county’s preferred location for a new jail unsafe, but not necessarily unusable. A report from Partners Environmental Consulting that was recently released outlines the...
More than 1,700 people evacuated from Afghanistan have resettled in Ohio in the last year
One year ago today, the Taliban took over Afghanistan, and since that time, more than 67,000 people from Afghanistan have come to the United States to settle in many places, including Ohio. As of right now, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports 1,727 people from Afghanistan have...
Niles PD adds 6 more suspects to drug bust
Six more suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investaigation in Niles.
Northeast Ohio doctors break down possible new variant-specific COVID boosters
CLEVELAND — The U.S. could be learning more about booster shots addressing the latest omicron variants of COVID-19 by mid-September, according to local doctors. These new boosters from Pfizer and Moderna would target the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of omicron. In June, the FDA advised vaccine manufacturers to update...
