A court hearing in Oakland County on the status of abortion rights in Michigan is heading into a second day. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham opened Wednesday’s hearing by continuing his temporary restraining order barring prosecutors in 13 counties from filing charges against abortion providers under a dormant 1931 state law. Cunningham is faced with a decision on whether to extend that order while the case plays out or to allow the abortion ban to be enforced at the discretion of local prosecutors.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO