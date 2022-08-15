Read full article on original website
Group alleges typos in abortion rights petition
A proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights in Michigan is facing scrutiny over alleged typos in its petition language. The group “Citizens to Support MI Women and Children” claims there are 43 spots where words are missing spaces in between them. The story was first reported by...
Ban on enforcing abortion law to be topic of court hearing Wednesday
An Oakland County judge will open a hearing Wednesday on whether to continue an order that suspends enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. The expert witnesses who will testify and be cross-examined include Doctor Natasha Bagdasarian, who is Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Chief Medical Executive. She will defend the governor’s request for a restraining order against enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.
Abortion rights court hearing to head into second day
A court hearing in Oakland County on the status of abortion rights in Michigan is heading into a second day. Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham opened Wednesday’s hearing by continuing his temporary restraining order barring prosecutors in 13 counties from filing charges against abortion providers under a dormant 1931 state law. Cunningham is faced with a decision on whether to extend that order while the case plays out or to allow the abortion ban to be enforced at the discretion of local prosecutors.
Whitmer holds back-to-school call with educators
Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed during an online meeting Monday of school superintendents and administrators the challenges of a return to full-time in-classroom learning accompanied by staff shortages. The governor acknowledged a record $9,150 in per-student funding, and more money for recruitment and retention may not be enough to reverse staff...
WKAR first broadcasted 100 years ago, but what did mid-Michigan look like then?
100 years ago this month, WKAR aired its first officially licensed broadcast. The station is kicking off its celebration of a century of service this month. WKAR's Sophia Saliby spoke with Historical Society of Michigan Director of History Programming Bob Myers to set the scene of what mid-Michigan was like in 1922.
