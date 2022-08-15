Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
A Pastor Of The Church Dated These Three Women And All Three DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClearwater, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in TampaL. CaneTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Related
Bleacher Report
Projecting Browns' Record with Jacoby Brissett After Deshaun Watson Ruling
The Cleveland Browns have clarity on what their quarterback situation will look like for the 2022 season. Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after the league and NFL Players Association agreed to a settlement.
Another injury shows the Buccaneers may be cursed
The Buccaneers look like they’re turning into the 2021 Ravens with all of the injuries they’re facing. Hopefully this turns around soon. The Ravens were one of the best teams in the NFL during the first half of the 2021 season. Instead of finishing the season like they started, Baltimore ended up losing a ton of players to injuries; something that derailed the season for the contenders. The Buccaneers can’t go through the same thing.
Buccaneers won’t miss unexpected veteran roster cut
The loss of Ross Cockrell may be surprising to Buccaneers fans, but it won’t be a huge game-changer in the grand scheme of things. Hats off to you if you had Ross Cockrell being the first veteran cut on your Buccaneers offseason bingo card. It was already unlikely that...
Bleacher Report
NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs Contract to Be 'Sweetened Sooner Than Later'
After several quarterbacks recently signed lucrative new contracts, Patrick Mahomes' deal with the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't look as good as it once did for the former NFL MVP. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Mahomes' contract with the Chiefs could be sweetened "sooner than later" to put him...
Bleacher Report
Adrian Peterson Knocks Down Opponent in Boxing Video Ahead of Le'Veon Bell Fight
Adrian Peterson looks ready for his first foray into the world of boxing. The former NFL MVP posted a video on Instagram from a sparring session in which he dropped his opponent with a quick combination, capped by a hard right hand to the jaw. Peterson captioned the video "September...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Reportedly Expected to Be Named Panthers Starting QB Over Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield will have a chance to defeat his former team in Week 1. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Mayfield is expected to be named the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers over Sam Darnold. That means he will be under center when the Panthers host the Cleveland Browns for their season opener.
Bleacher Report
Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA
The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Patriots, Panthers Players Ejected After Brawl Breaks out During Joint Practice
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are holding joint-practices this week leading up to their preseason game on Friday, and it didn't take long for tensions to boil over. The two teams reportedly had two fights in Tuesday's practice, including a huge brawl that resulted in three ejections. According...
Bleacher Report
Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'
The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
Bleacher Report
DK Metcalf: 'There Were Doubts' If I'd Stay with Seahawks Before Contract Extension
The Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf may have agreed to a long-term contract extension this offseason, but the star receiver admitted that he seriously wondered whether his future was in Seattle before the deal was completed. "Of course, there were doubts if I was gonna be in Seattle or not,"...
Bleacher Report
New England Patriots Should Trade Damien Harris—Potential Landing Spots for Star RB
The New England Patriots should dust off that old breakup excuse: "It's not you. It's me. I need to work on myself for a little." This time, Damien Harris should be on the receiving end. The Patriots under Bill Belichick have a long history of moving on from players sooner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow Reveals Ruptured Appendix Led to July Surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow revealed some details about his appendectomy during his first press conference since undergoing the surgery July 26. Ben Baby of ESPN noted Burrow said the appendix ruptured. "It wasn't normal appendicitis that you hear about," Burrow said. "I didn't really feel much. Just getting checked...
Bleacher Report
Derwin James Only Cared About Practicing After Record Chargers Contract, Agent Says
Practice. We're talking about practice. Derwin James signed a massive four-year, $76.4 million contract extension on Wednesday that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. But according to his agent, David Mulugheta, James was more excited about returning to practice than he was about the payday:. The 26-year-old James...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Must Remain Patient With Packers' Young WR Group
Aaron Rodgers' frustrations over how his new-look wide receiver corps disappointed during the Green Bay Packers' ongoing practice sessions bubbled to the surface after a few weeks of training camp. "The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent," Rodgers told reporters Tuesday. "A lot of...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Mock Draft Strategy, Dynasty and Keeper Cheatsheet
Week 2 of the NFL preseason is set to begin, which means that we're right in the thick of fantasy draft season. We're now in Year 2 of the league's new scheduling format, which features only three preseason games. Most of the starts, starters and fantasy-relevant skill players will be done with exhibition play after this week. Draft rankings should remain fairly static between now and Week 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Browns' Haslam, Berry Say They'd Still Make Deshaun Watson Trade Despite Suspension
Both Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry said they would have still traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson if they knew he was going to be suspended 11 games for the 2022 season. Would <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> owner Jimmy Haslam make the Deshaun Watson trade again today?<br><br>"Absolutely."<br><br>Says he...
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The Miami Dolphins have a cornerback problem that needs solving before the end of training camp. Byron Jones' presence on the PUP list and Trill Williams' knee injury have brought up concerns regarding the team's cornerback depth. Miami added Mackensie Alexander from the free-agent market to replace Williams, but they...
Bleacher Report
Kenneth Walker III Dealing With Hernia Injury; Seahawks Hoping He'll Play Opener
Seattle Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III may not be ready for the season opener against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters the running back missed Tuesday's practice because of a hernia, and the hope is for him to be ready to go by Week 1:. The 21-year-old...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Declares Jessie Bates' Bengals Tenure over After Derwin James' Contract
Playing the waiting game is working out nicely for Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III. Minkah Fitzpatrick reset the market when he signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers in June that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety. Now, the price for an elite safety has climbed...
Comments / 1