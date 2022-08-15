ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bleacher Report

Projecting Browns' Record with Jacoby Brissett After Deshaun Watson Ruling

The Cleveland Browns have clarity on what their quarterback situation will look like for the 2022 season. Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after the league and NFL Players Association agreed to a settlement.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Another injury shows the Buccaneers may be cursed

The Buccaneers look like they’re turning into the 2021 Ravens with all of the injuries they’re facing. Hopefully this turns around soon. The Ravens were one of the best teams in the NFL during the first half of the 2021 season. Instead of finishing the season like they started, Baltimore ended up losing a ton of players to injuries; something that derailed the season for the contenders. The Buccaneers can’t go through the same thing.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers won’t miss unexpected veteran roster cut

The loss of Ross Cockrell may be surprising to Buccaneers fans, but it won’t be a huge game-changer in the grand scheme of things. Hats off to you if you had Ross Cockrell being the first veteran cut on your Buccaneers offseason bingo card. It was already unlikely that...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'

The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Joe Burrow Reveals Ruptured Appendix Led to July Surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow revealed some details about his appendectomy during his first press conference since undergoing the surgery July 26. Ben Baby of ESPN noted Burrow said the appendix ruptured. "It wasn't normal appendicitis that you hear about," Burrow said. "I didn't really feel much. Just getting checked...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Derwin James Only Cared About Practicing After Record Chargers Contract, Agent Says

Practice. We're talking about practice. Derwin James signed a massive four-year, $76.4 million contract extension on Wednesday that made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. But according to his agent, David Mulugheta, James was more excited about returning to practice than he was about the payday:. The 26-year-old James...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers Must Remain Patient With Packers' Young WR Group

Aaron Rodgers' frustrations over how his new-look wide receiver corps disappointed during the Green Bay Packers' ongoing practice sessions bubbled to the surface after a few weeks of training camp. "The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent," Rodgers told reporters Tuesday. "A lot of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Mock Draft Strategy, Dynasty and Keeper Cheatsheet

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is set to begin, which means that we're right in the thick of fantasy draft season. We're now in Year 2 of the league's new scheduling format, which features only three preseason games. Most of the starts, starters and fantasy-relevant skill players will be done with exhibition play after this week. Draft rankings should remain fairly static between now and Week 1.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Browns' Haslam, Berry Say They'd Still Make Deshaun Watson Trade Despite Suspension

Both Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry said they would have still traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson if they knew he was going to be suspended 11 games for the 2022 season. Would <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> owner Jimmy Haslam make the Deshaun Watson trade again today?<br><br>"Absolutely."<br><br>Says he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The Miami Dolphins have a cornerback problem that needs solving before the end of training camp. Byron Jones' presence on the PUP list and Trill Williams' knee injury have brought up concerns regarding the team's cornerback depth. Miami added Mackensie Alexander from the free-agent market to replace Williams, but they...
NFL

