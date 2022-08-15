Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular pet store chain hosts grand opening for new location in TexasKristen WaltersHouston, TX
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amy Trask: If Deshaun Watson and the NFL PA want to take the league to federal court, it's going to be a steep uphill battle
Will Deshaun Watson be successful if he tried to sue the NFL in federal court? Amy Trask says it would be a steep uphill battle. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday
The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games; Eligible to Play Week 17 vs. Commanders
Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Texans Lovie Smith Gives Update On Derek Stingley Injury Timetable
Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will see action this preseason, but could be out against the Rams.
Bleacher Report
NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders: 'Rumor Has It' Ex-Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Could Join Jackson State
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders teased a major addition to his coaching staff Tuesday. "RUMOR HAS IT - FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE ZIMMER MIGHT BE JOING JACKSON STATE," Sanders tweeted while linking out to a portion of a speech Zimmer gave to his team. Sanders hired Zimmer's nephew,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs Contract to Be 'Sweetened Sooner Than Later'
After several quarterbacks recently signed lucrative new contracts, Patrick Mahomes' deal with the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't look as good as it once did for the former NFL MVP. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Mahomes' contract with the Chiefs could be sweetened "sooner than later" to put him...
Bleacher Report
Adrian Peterson Knocks Down Opponent in Boxing Video Ahead of Le'Veon Bell Fight
Adrian Peterson looks ready for his first foray into the world of boxing. The former NFL MVP posted a video on Instagram from a sparring session in which he dropped his opponent with a quick combination, capped by a hard right hand to the jaw. Peterson captioned the video "September...
Yardbarker
Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense
One of the bright spots from the Houston Texans' 17-13 preseason-opening win over the New Orleans Saints was much-hyped rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida displayed his hard-nosed style in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade for the week (90.6).
2022 Houston Texans Schedule
Wondering what your favorite team’s complete 2022-2023 schedule looks like? Ahead of the new season’s kickoff, TGH will be bringing you every NFL team’s full schedule, so be sure to visit our NFL page for more! Here is the Houston Texans full 2022 game schedule. [Bold indicates...
Bleacher Report
Projecting Browns' Record with Jacoby Brissett After Deshaun Watson Ruling
The Cleveland Browns have clarity on what their quarterback situation will look like for the 2022 season. Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after the league and NFL Players Association agreed to a settlement.
Bleacher Report
Patriots, Panthers Players Ejected After Brawl Breaks out During Joint Practice
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are holding joint-practices this week leading up to their preseason game on Friday, and it didn't take long for tensions to boil over. The two teams reportedly had two fights in Tuesday's practice, including a huge brawl that resulted in three ejections. According...
Bleacher Report
DK Metcalf: 'There Were Doubts' If I'd Stay with Seahawks Before Contract Extension
The Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf may have agreed to a long-term contract extension this offseason, but the star receiver admitted that he seriously wondered whether his future was in Seattle before the deal was completed. "Of course, there were doubts if I was gonna be in Seattle or not,"...
Bleacher Report
Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA
The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Reportedly Expected to Be Named Panthers Starting QB Over Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield will have a chance to defeat his former team in Week 1. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Mayfield is expected to be named the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers over Sam Darnold. That means he will be under center when the Panthers host the Cleveland Browns for their season opener.
Bleacher Report
Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'
The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The New England Patriots' depth chart has been shifted by two events in the last week. James White's retirement opened up a spot at running back and his departure may also end up affecting two offensive positions. On Tuesday, the Patriots placed Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams on injured reserve....
Bleacher Report
New England Patriots Should Trade Damien Harris—Potential Landing Spots for Star RB
The New England Patriots should dust off that old breakup excuse: "It's not you. It's me. I need to work on myself for a little." This time, Damien Harris should be on the receiving end. The Patriots under Bill Belichick have a long history of moving on from players sooner...
NFL・
Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson’s first game back from suspension being Browns vs. Texans
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to a settlement in regards to his looming suspension. The two parties agreed to an 11-game suspension which will be paired with a $5 million fine. The punishment puts Watson on track to return to action in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, and low and behold, he’ll make his Cleveland Browns debut against his former team, the Houston Texans.
