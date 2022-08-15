ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday

The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Bleacher Report

NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
DALLAS, TX
Lovie Smith
Yardbarker

Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense

One of the bright spots from the Houston Texans' 17-13 preseason-opening win over the New Orleans Saints was much-hyped rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida displayed his hard-nosed style in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade for the week (90.6).
HOUSTON, TX
The Game Haus

2022 Houston Texans Schedule

Wondering what your favorite team’s complete 2022-2023 schedule looks like? Ahead of the new season’s kickoff, TGH will be bringing you every NFL team’s full schedule, so be sure to visit our NFL page for more! Here is the Houston Texans full 2022 game schedule. [Bold indicates...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Projecting Browns' Record with Jacoby Brissett After Deshaun Watson Ruling

The Cleveland Browns have clarity on what their quarterback situation will look like for the 2022 season. Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after the league and NFL Players Association agreed to a settlement.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Report: Deshaun Watson Settlement Negotiations 'Active' Between NFL, NFLPA

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reportedly continuing to hold talks regarding a settlement to the appeal of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, it is unclear if the two sides will be able to reach an agreement before the league's appeal against the length of Watson's suspension is heard by Peter C. Harvey.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'

The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Patriots' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The New England Patriots' depth chart has been shifted by two events in the last week. James White's retirement opened up a spot at running back and his departure may also end up affecting two offensive positions. On Tuesday, the Patriots placed Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams on injured reserve....
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson’s first game back from suspension being Browns vs. Texans

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to a settlement in regards to his looming suspension. The two parties agreed to an 11-game suspension which will be paired with a $5 million fine. The punishment puts Watson on track to return to action in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, and low and behold, he’ll make his Cleveland Browns debut against his former team, the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX

