Read full article on original website
Related
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
This Is How Long It Takes For Omega-3's To Start Working
If you've considered taking an omega-3 supplement, you may be wondering how long it takes to see any benefits. Discover when these supplements start to kick in.
Comments / 0