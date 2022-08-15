ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama softball assistant coach set to become head softball coach at Memphis

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Alabama softball program has seen a plethora of great pitchers come through Tuscaloosa over the years. Several of the more prominent pitchers have been Montana Fouts, Alexis Osorio, Jackie Traina and Sydney Littlejohn. Each of them was coached by Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro.

On Sunday, Prothro was named as the next head softball coach at Memphis, according to Alabama softball beat writer Brett Greenberg.

Prothro had been with the Crimson Tide since 2011 when she became the team’s pitching coach. However, that wasn’t her first stop in Tuscaloosa. She played for the Alabama softball team during her college career. She helped the Crimson Tide reach the Women’s College World Series on three separate occasions. Along with that, she was named an NFCA second-team All-American after her junior and senior seasons at the Capstone.

Prothro was a great recruiter and mentor for the softball program. Now, after eleven seasons as an assistant coach at Alabama, she will have the opportunity to be a head coach at the division-one level.

This past season, Memphis went 16-38 and ended the season with eleven straight losses. Prothro will have her work cut out for her as she looks to turn the program around.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to track Prothro’s head coaching career at Memphis as well as other Alabama softball news.

