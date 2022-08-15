Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighter injured battling West Side blaze
CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter was injured Wednesday night in a fire on the West Side. The incident happened near Chicago and Cicero avenues in the South Austin neighborhood. The fire department says the firefighter was struck in the head by a piece of wood. He was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.
NBC Sports
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander
The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
thesource.com
Chicago PD Pin Third Murder Victim On King Von
According to several confirmed reports, the Chicago Police Department have now added a third person to the list of murder victims who allegedly died at the hands of slain Chicago rapper Dayvon “King Von” Bennett. Reports have confirmed that Von and his cohorts had beef with a local...
4 teen boys shot on Englewood porch
CHICAGO — Four teen boys were shot Wednesday evening while on the front porch of an Englewood residence. Police said the shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Union. A 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys were on the porch when they were all shot by an unknown suspect. The […]
6-year-boy shot on Chicago's South Side
A 6-year-old boy was shot inside a West Woodlawn apartment. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
letsbeardown.com
THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO
Chicago is still, in my mind, one of the greatest cities in the world. I know that it has had its share of struggles lately, but so many great things are present in the Windy City. However, you still see some weird stuff on a daily basis... Here is an...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 6, critically wounded after being shot in West Woodlawn apartment
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old boy was shot in the back in a West Woodlawn apartment Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue. At about 2:19 p.m., the boy was inside the apartment when he sustained a gunshot wound to the back, police said. The...
CBS News
Woman stabs man on CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman stabbed a man on a CTA Green Line platform in Woodlawn early Wednesday morning. Police said a man approached the woman, at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, around 1:15 a.m. According to police, she stabbed him several times before running away. The man is in...
Body of missing East Chicago boater found, 2nd boater remains missing
The Lake County, Indiana coroner said the body of one of two missing East Chicago boaters has been found and identified.
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting
Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
Man gravely wounded in Sunday’s 69th Street CTA Red Line shooting dies
Police announced no arrest(s) in connection with the shooting.
17-year-old charged in connection with Evanston shooting that left teen paralyzed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Evanston police announced that a 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with the July 25 shooting that left a teenage girl paralyzed.Around 6:20 p.m., the suspected shooter fired at least seven rounds over a fence into a backyard in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue where teenage kids were gathered for a birthday party, police said during a news conference on Wednesday. Officers found the girl, who was 13 years old at the time, named Marie, with a gunshot wound to the neck.The girl, a native of Rwanda, was the only person injured in the shooting.Police did...
fox32chicago.com
New video shows Chicago cop Danny Golden learning to use walker at rehabilitation hospital
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer who was shot and paralyzed while breaking up a fight last month on the South Side is seen in new video learning to use his walker. Officer Danny Golden is undergoing physical therapy at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. Golden posted the video...
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded in South Shore, police say
A boy, 13, was shot on the city's South Side on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
fox32chicago.com
Holly Staker murder: New lead gives Waukegan police hope in solving cold case
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - It’s been 30 years since the brutal murder of an 11-year-old babysitter made headlines out of Waukegan. In a FOX 32 Special Report, we take another look at the unsolved case of Holly Staker. "It’s the case that for a good reason, community members are never...
Chicago crime: 6-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side apartment
SkyFOX was over the scene after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the back in a Woodlawn apartment Wednesday afternoon. He is listed in critical condition.
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
Four teens shot in Englewood: police
A 16-year-old boy was hit in the right leg, as was a 15-year-old, police said. Another 15-year-old was shot in the right arm, and the remaining teen, also 15, was grazed in the stomach, officials said.
Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey's sister.The family is simply trying to make sense of what happened this weekend. His sister said they grew up in the south suburbs and were very close, but now her world has been turned upside down. "My brother did not deserve that. He didn't," she said.A close bond between a brother...
