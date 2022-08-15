ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

CBS19

Victims react to Tyler pastor sentenced to 6 months in jail

TYLER, Texas — Tyler pastor Jerome Milton will serve six months in jail for stealing from his church members. Milton leaves Marilyn Brown with nothing to show for their relationship besides her empty bank accounts. Marilyn said Milton stole at least $60,000 from her and that she felt betrayed,...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Shirt fundraiser to benefit family of fallen Smith County Deputy Bustos

Proceeds from a shirt honoring fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos will go toward the officer's family. Bustos, 29, was killed in the line of duty overnight July 29 when a suspected drunk driver struck the deputy during a traffic stop. He was on his last day of training with the Smith County Sheriff's Office when the wreck happened.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Frankston Police involved in manhunt for fugitive

FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston Police Department is searching for a wanted fugitive on HWY 155 near Lollipop Landing, according to a Coffee City Texas Police Department Facebook post. The fugitive is a black male who is wearing dark clothing and was last seen running in the woods North bound...
FRANKSTON, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD reminds drivers to remain cautious while near school buses

TYLER, Texas — School districts are reminding drivers to practice patience and safety precautions while driving in area school zones. Tyler ISD has 24 school zones with speed limits ranging from 15 to 25 mph. One of the common issues the district is seeing is drivers not complying with school bus safety.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Crash on I-20 near Lindale leads to inside lane closure

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A crash along I-20 westbound in Smith County has led the inside lane to be closed to oncoming traffic. At around 2:40 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler branch posted a tweet informing the public that a crash on I-20 westbound near mile marker 556, which is US 69 in Lindale, has led to the inside lane being closed to all oncoming traffic.
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

