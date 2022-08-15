Read full article on original website
Victims react to Tyler pastor sentenced to 6 months in jail
TYLER, Texas — Tyler pastor Jerome Milton will serve six months in jail for stealing from his church members. Milton leaves Marilyn Brown with nothing to show for their relationship besides her empty bank accounts. Marilyn said Milton stole at least $60,000 from her and that she felt betrayed,...
Argument, threats led to fatal shooting of Longview 14-year-old, document shows
LONGVIEW, Texas — An argument between the victim’s aunt and the suspect’s sister led to the fatal shooting this past week of an incoming Longview High School freshman, documents in the case show. Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, was booked Thursday into Gregg County Jail in the Aug....
Shirt fundraiser to benefit family of fallen Smith County Deputy Bustos
Proceeds from a shirt honoring fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos will go toward the officer's family. Bustos, 29, was killed in the line of duty overnight July 29 when a suspected drunk driver struck the deputy during a traffic stop. He was on his last day of training with the Smith County Sheriff's Office when the wreck happened.
Cherokee County commissioner charged with driving while intoxicated
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Police documents show a Cherokee County commissioner who was charged with driving while intoxicated acted aggressively toward law enforcement and had a nearly empty bottle of whiskey in his truck during a traffic stop. Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton was charged Friday night...
1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
Tyler gang member sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison for firearm violation
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler gang member has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Brandon Deshun Hawkins, 36, was sentenced to 37 months Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm last September.
Frankston Police involved in manhunt for fugitive
FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston Police Department is searching for a wanted fugitive on HWY 155 near Lollipop Landing, according to a Coffee City Texas Police Department Facebook post. The fugitive is a black male who is wearing dark clothing and was last seen running in the woods North bound...
Officials seeking whereabouts of East Texas woman missing since July
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to the GCSO, Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, was last seen in July at a residence on Private Road 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in Kilgore/Gladewater area. Officials say Sharrer stands approximately 5’4” and...
Tyler ISD reminds drivers to remain cautious while near school buses
TYLER, Texas — School districts are reminding drivers to practice patience and safety precautions while driving in area school zones. Tyler ISD has 24 school zones with speed limits ranging from 15 to 25 mph. One of the common issues the district is seeing is drivers not complying with school bus safety.
Gap, local, state leaders celebrate opening of e-commerce facility in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Local and state leaders gathered Wednesday at the new Gap Inc. e-commerce fulfillment center in Longview to celebrate its start of operations in the North Business Park. A portion of what ultimately will be a total 850,000-square-foot facility has been operating for about month and already...
DPS identifies Tyler woman killed in fiery, rollover crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Smith County,. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to the one-vehicle crash around 1:50 p.m. on County Road 334, just southwest of Winona,. The preliminary crash report indicates a car,...
Upshur County man gets 125 years for abusing young child multiple times
GILMER, Texas — An Upshur County man has been sentenced to 125 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of physically and sexually abusing a young child multiple times. Matthew Callie McCoy, 48, was convicted on eight counts of indecency with the same child under the age of 14 in the 115th District Court.
Man with undiagnosed dementia found at residence on Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man with undiagnosed dementia who went missing near Lindale has been found alive at home on State Highway 110. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found extremely hot and thirsty. "He is receiving medical attention and will recover," the...
Tyler animal shelter working to find homes for dogs found at Cherokee County 'puppy mill'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler-based animal shelter is seeking help to find homes for roughly 45 to 50 small dogs who were once a part of a "puppy mill" in Cherokee County. In a Facebook post, Nicholas Pet Haven said there were 45 to 50 small breed adults...
Longview ISD bus drivers meet students along routes ahead of 1st day of school
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD bus drivers went the extra mile Saturday morning. Chairo Harris-Kenney is a bus driver for Longview ISD and she’s often the first face kids see when they head to school. She’s been driving kids and watching them grow up for 10 years!
East Texas teen pleads guilty to intentionally swerving, fatally striking other teen driver
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was produced in December 2021. A Van Zandt County teen pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in connection with a December wreck that killed an 18-year-old woman who he was trying to scare by swerving across the road. Alfonso Medina,...
Voters upset after Longview ISD's recent $5.6 million land purchase, district says it's an investment
LONGVIEW, Texas — A number of voters are upset after Longview ISD recently purchased over $5 million worth of land, despite a bond issue failing in May. Debbie Fontaine is a Longview resident, business owner and Longview ISD parent alum. Fontaine has been vocal about her thoughts toward the land purchase.
Kilgore ISD adds new security position for 2022-23 school year
KILGORE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 10 and is not related to the story. Kilgore ISD has appointed a new security position for their district to increase security for the new school year. At a special board meeting on Aug. 15, KISD...
Crash on I-20 near Lindale leads to inside lane closure
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A crash along I-20 westbound in Smith County has led the inside lane to be closed to oncoming traffic. At around 2:40 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler branch posted a tweet informing the public that a crash on I-20 westbound near mile marker 556, which is US 69 in Lindale, has led to the inside lane being closed to all oncoming traffic.
After a car pursuit across counties, suspect is recovering from an inflicted injury
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is being treated for a self inflicted gun shot injury after he lead police on a pursuit after shooting a woman and kidnapping her infant in Van Zandt County. Earlier this afternoon, the Wills Point Police Department and a Van Zandt County...
