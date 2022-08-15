ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
COLLEGES
Next Avenue

How to Protect Your Savings from Inflation

There are no magic answers to prevent rising prices from eroding your nest egg, but you can fight back. Beset by headlines about stock market volatility, a spike in inflation and potential recession, Americans who are in or approaching retirement are understandably concerned about preserving their wealth. Though it has...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy