Beloved Middleboro Ice Cream Shop’s Surprise Closing Seems Permanent
All summer Middleboro has been without one of its favorite ice cream spots and now it seems the closure is permanent. Back in December, residents were surprised to find a "temporarily closed" sign at Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream on West Grove Street. The beloved shop is typically open all year, leaving many to wonder what was going on.
Dogged metal detector enthusiast finds woman’s lost wedding ring at NH beach
Eight days after the ring’s disappearance, Lou Asci of Marshfield got a hit. A New Hampshire beachgoer located a woman’s lost wedding ring after nearly 15 hours of searching. Francesca Teal, of Groveland, was playing football with her husband off of North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire. As...
Indoor Pool and Sauna in Wilton, NH, Home Feels Like Hotel Living
Do you remember the show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" back in the 1980's?. It was a TV show highlighting how the "upper crust" lived, and invited you to enter their world through a tour of the grandiose estates owned by wealthy folks. Fast forward over 35 years, and...
Craving Comfort Food? Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge Opens in Portsmouth, NH
Sol means "sun" in Spanish, making it the perfect name for the newest gastro delight in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Remember the old Mr. Kim's, or maybe you were fond of Agave? Both of these restaurants were once in this space. Now, it's time for a fresh take on famous foods from the South at Sol Southern Kitchen and Lounge.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival Happening This Weekend
Calling all food lovers (small cheers from the crowd)!. Calling all beer lovers (enormous cheers from the crowd)!. I got an event for you this weekend: the 8th annual Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Cisco Brewers. "Thirty of New England's most popular food trucks will dish out...
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Merrimac, Massachusetts, to Close After 75 Years
I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA is closing after 75 years of serving the North Shore. Opening in 1947, Skip's is a staple on the Seacoast, Route 110, and the...
TikTok’s @GirlBossTown: How a NH native became “the Internet’s agent”
“When your creativity becomes your career, it puts a lot more weight on what you're doing.”. Robyn DelMonte sat on her couch, ordered dinner on UberEats, and switched on reality television. Then she made a video that changed her life. DelMonte had a decent following on her TikTok account, @GirlBossTown,...
Jason Varitek Has Hilarious Encounter at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire
They say sometimes it's not great to meet your heroes. And while there have been plenty of celebrity meeting horror stories, if your hero is Boston Red Sox great Jason Varitek, you're safe to meet him. Jason Varitek spotted at Canobie Lake Park. Sometimes, it's tough to wrap your head...
Mother speaks after 4-year-old son seriously hurt in Boston window fall
BOSTON — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon. The child’s mother, Erika Moon, came home from the hospital late Wednesday night and explained to Boston 25 exactly what happened. “My son was in the...
hot969boston.com
One of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Places to Eat is in Rhode Island
Sure, we all love the trash can nachos at Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina by the TD Garden here in Boston, but there’s another place Guy has put on his must-stop list whenever he’s in New England, and he doesn’t even own it!. Fieri was recently a...
The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter
GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility. Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according...
WMUR.com
Catie's Closet, Simon Property collecting denim at New Hampshire malls to donate to students
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Catie's Closet, a group that helps kids across the state, is running a "Do Good with Denim" drive with the help of Simon Shopping Centers. Catie's Closet sets up inside schools to provide kids with clothes, personal hygiene supplies and other things they may need. The...
chainstoreage.com
Showcase targets New Hampshire for growth
A Canadian specialty retailer and product developer is turning its aggressive U.S. expansion plans to the Granite State. Showcase, which bills itself as “Home of the Hottest Trends,” has opened its 122nd store, in The Mall at New Hampshire in Manchester, N.H. This location marks the third of 31 new brick-and-mortar Showcase stores that will open in malls across 12 states during summer 2022, representing the largest and fastest single expansion in the company’s 28-year history (See locations at end of article.)
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
New Hampshire Couple’s 77-Year Marriage is a Heartwarming Story of Lasting True Love
Currently, I am on a mission to find the couple who has been married (or together) the longest in each New England state. During my quest, I had the pleasure of meeting the family of Gertrude and James Connor from Hooksett, New Hampshire. Gertrude and James married each other on April 14, 1945.
Multiple bear sightings reported in North Shore town Wednesday morning
DANVERS, Mass. — Multiple bear sightings in the area of Kirkbride Drive and Maple Street in Danvers were reported Wednesday morning. Danvers Police remind residents in a tweet to “secure any sources of food and to supervise samll children and pets.”. Black bears are becoming increasingly common in...
WGME
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
Boston Globe
Robert Marr, business executive and Dorchester Boys and Girls Clubs founder, dies at 86
“His legacy is building the careers of young boys and girls in Dorchester who had a chance to grow and flourish and become very successful citizens because he built a structure for them to do that.”. Robert Marr believed the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester was his most significant...
Video: Comedian Bill Burr Spotted Relaxing in Boston Before Historic Fenway Show
This Sunday, Bill Burr will make history when he becomes the first comedian to perform at Fenway Park. A Boston native, the "Mandalorian" star has made numerous appearances in the Red Sox broadcasting booth ahead of the show, and this week was spotted on Instagram by Only in Boston, enjoying some downtime on a bench.
5 More Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area
Ben Affleck turned 50 on Monday and we here at "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were over the moon to talk about it. We love Ben. We love "The Town" and Bennifer 2.0 and so much more. I also grew up in the Boston area and things from my...
