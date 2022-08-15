ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Accountant, 34, slipped and 'plunged 80ft' to his death while skiing off-piste in the French Alps - after stopping to take his skis off because there was no route down, inquest hears

A 34-year-old father-of-one who plummeted to his death had been taking his skis off on top of a cliff in the French Alps because there was no route down the mountain, an inquest has heard. Mike Rowell was traversing an off-piste section at the world-renowned French resort of Chamonix near...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Adèle Milloz: World champion ski mountaineer, 26, plunges to her death on Mont Blanc

A world champion ski mountaineer has died while climbing Mont Blanc in the French Alps. Mountain guides confirmed that Adèle Milloz, 26, and her climbing partner, 30, fell to their death on Friday before 6.15pm on the route to Aiguille du Peigne. The climbers were over 10,000ft up, crossing Aiguille du Peigne to Aiguille du Midi. Other mountaineers saw the two fall and called for help. They then stopped their own climb due to shock and were lifted off the mountain. Milloz had grown up in Tignes, in the Alps, and won gold in individual and team sprint ski mountaineering...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital

Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Huge 485ft wood and steel bridge crashes down into Norwegian river just ten years after opening with drivers somehow surviving the 'catastrophic' collapse as they crossed

A 485ft-long bridge made of wood and steel in Norway collapsed during rush hour this morning, sending a lorry and a car plunging toward the water below. Police were called just after 7.30am local time to attend the fallen Tretten Bridge, central Norway, which crosses the Gudbrandsdalslaagen River. Both drivers...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode

Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘Devastating’ Alpine glacier melt during heatwave reveals human bones and aircraft wreckage

The record-breaking heatwave still impacting parts of Europe is leading to “extreme” ice loss in the Alps, and has exposed human remains and aircraft wreckage as glaciers retreat.In Switzerland, two sets of unidentified bodies have been discovered by hikers.They include bones found near a disused path close to the Chessjen glacier, believed to be from climbers who died in the Seventies or Eighties, according to a local guide, and last week a body was found on the Stockji glacier near the resort of Zermatt.DNA analysis is underway to help police identify the corpses. Since the mid-1920s, police in the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT

