ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ESPN draft expert asks NFL execs about 2023's QB1

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4Lkb_0hHlhrGU00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2023 NFL Draft may boast one of the most promising quarterback classes in recent memory featuring all-world talents such as Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and the Alabama Crimson Tide’s Bryce Young, and underrated talents like Kentucky’s Will Levis and Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke.

ESPN Draft analyst, Matt Miller, talked to 12 NFL talent evaluators to gather their preferences on these four quarterbacks. The debate is highly competitive as each player has their own unique strengths. However, Miller’s results yielded Stroud leading the way with five votes, Young and Levis each with three and Tyler Van Dyke receiving one.

Stroud has the best NFL frame and makes great decisions accumulating 44 passing touchdowns to only six interceptions during his 2021 campaign. However, Buckeye quarterbacks haven’t historically translated very well to the NFL.

Coming in at 6-foot and 194 pounds, Young’s height and size are a concern to NFL evaluators. However, the arm and the star power are there as he won the Heisman trophy in his first year as a starter.

One of Alabama’s opposing coaches said of Young, “He’s a point guard. You want guys who can distribute the ball and charge the offense, and he does that. He’s a magician with some of those passing angles he finds.”

The NFL evaluators see a lot of Kyler Murray in Young’s game, both were very decorated high school players won went on to win the Heisman while being extremely undersized for the quarterback position. Just like Murray, Young hopes he can go No. 1 overall.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to admire this Panthers player

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick still has admiration for Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker, as the Patriots work with the Carolina Panthers in joint practices. Hekker has put together a solid career with four Pro Bowls and four First-Team All-Pro nods. The Oregon State product was named to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team and was a staple of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams special-teams unit from 2012-2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Smith's tee shot hit a fan and broke his phone. What he did next was pure class

Cam Smith had quite the week in Memphis. It started off with rumors he signed a $100 million deal with the LIV Golf Series, something he wouldn’t comment on. Then, before starting his final round at TPC Southwind, he was penalized two shots after an improper placement the day before, dropping him essentially out of contention. A Sunday even-par 70 meant a T-13 finish.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nfl Draft#American Football#Ohio State#Heisman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks RT Abe Lucas absolutely dominated in his first NFL game

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s most successful teams over the last decade, but they have, more often than not, fielded offensive lines that have ranked at or near the bottom of the league. Having former offensive line coach Tom Cable in charge of personnel for that group from 2011-2017 certainly didn’t help, and outside of the occasional expenditure, the front five hasn’t seemed to be a top priority for head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers coach Matt Rhule takes clear stance on ugly practice brawl with Patriots

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule issued a statement following a second consecutive day of fights between the New England Patriots and Panthers. Tensions ran high on the practice field Wednesday afternoon. Several players were ejected, including defensive end Deatrich Wise. Both teams had lengthy huddles following practice, per NESN’s Zack Cox.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Are we heading for a battle between UNC and Duke for this prized recruit?

Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer are heading for a big recruiting battle here as we get set for the Fall and Winter months. And both are hoping to land four-star forward T.J. Power for their 2023 recruiting classes. The Massachusetts product recently cut his list of 23 offers down to five finalists, naming UNC, Duke, Iowa, Boston College and Virginia as the teams he’s focusing on in his recruitment. But who has the lead in this race? 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi was asked about Power’s recruitment in his latest mailbag and he hinted that this could be a Blue Blood...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies’ starting quarterback named ESPN’s most important player

Plenty of ink has been spilled and words have been uttered by folks all over the college football world, about the Aggies quarterback battle through the spring and first two weeks of fall camp. Last week, ESPN’s Bill Connelly produced a list of the 25 most important players in 2022’s college football playoff race, highlighting players who could be set for big leaps forward in 2022, or who have the potential to play spoiler by hopping up and knocking down contenders during the year. Perhaps surprisingly, not one, but two names landed in the #1 spot. Only one QB qualifies as an...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Giants waive Austin Proehl

Former UNC football wide receiver Austin Proehl wont be suiting up for the New York Giants in 2022. As part of roster cuts to get down to 85, the Giants officially waived Proehl with an injury designation. The move means Proehl’s time with the Giants is over after he signed a futures deal with the franchise back in February. The 26-year-old has bounced around the NFL after being a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He’s also spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Chargers in his NFL career. He’s also played...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
186K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy