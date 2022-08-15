Read full article on original website
County Judge Presented Petition Asking For Election To Make Dike A Type C Incorporated City
The county judge was presented with a petition Monday asking him to call an election to let Dike residents determine whether to make the community at Type C incorporated city, as promised in prior meetings by Michael Pickens. Other Dike residents voiced their views on incorporation of Dike and the Dike solar facility.
Interim Director Appointed For Senior Citizens Center
An interim director has been appointed for the Senior Citizens Center, following Karon Weatherman’s resignation as program and marketing director on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Kathie Steele will be overseeing operations at the facility until a permanent director is hired, City Manager Marc Maxwell said Tuesday morning. Steele is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rockwall County Firefighter Who Died From Off-Duty Accident Helps Others as Organ Donor
A firefighter in Rockwall County, who was also an organ donor, is being remembered for his commitment to service and passion to help others. Clifford Haney,45, was taken off life support on Tuesday. He sustained major injuries after he fell while at his off-duty job as an HVAC tech last week. Over the weekend, Haney was declared dead but remained on a ventilator.
easttexasradio.com
Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
Cardiac Rehabilitation: Your Next Step to Recovery. Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised program helping people with heart problems improve their health and well-being. Cardiac rehabilitation teams may include physicians, nurses, dietitians, physical therapists, or respiratory therapists to provide heart-monitored activity/exercise and education on healthy living. Who may qualify?. You...
Creative Arts Contest Features Works Of Multi-Talented Hopkins County Residents
By Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Agent, [email protected]. The Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest is one of the premier events of the annual Fall Festival. With multi-talented individuals who enter one or more items to be judged, combined with a large group of volunteers to staff the event, and topped off with highly qualified trained individuals to judge the entries, the Creative Arts contest is a sight to behold!
Commissioners Allocated An Additional $200,000 Each To Assist In Road And Bridge Building
Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved a budget amendment, contract with NetData, SAVNS grant contract, a donation and made a TIFRZ appointment during their regular meeting last week. Budget Amendment. Each of the County Commissioners has been allocated an additional $200,000 to help them finish or at least continue road building...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County To Receive Rescue Act Money
Titus County will receive $6.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, with $2 million used for road funding. It will keep the county within its planned budget. The four precincts requested $500,000 each for road materials or equipment.
Cardiac Rehabilitation: Your Next Step to Recovery
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 15, 2022 — Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised program designed to help people with heart problems improve their health and well-being. Cardiac rehabilitation teams may include physicians, nurses, dietitians, physical therapists or respiratory therapists to provide heart-monitored activity/exercise and education on healthy living.
Collin County hospitals get hacked, exposing social security numbers and health data
MCKINNEY, Texas — Methodist McKinney Hospital and two of the company's surgical centers had their computer systems hacked earlier this summer, exposing patients' social security numbers, medical history and more, hospital officials said Tuesday. The hacking happened July 5, when hospital staff "became aware of unusual activity on certain...
Request For Special Use Permit For Manufactured Home Community Withdrawn
A request made for a special use permit to allow C&C Guardian LLC to construct a manufactured home community at 2113 Main Street, a property currently zoned light commercial, was slated to go before Sulphur Springs Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals Tuesday evening, but that meeting has been canceled. Applicant Ross Cody has withdrawn the request, according to city staff.
Observing National Health Center Week In Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs Mayor Doug Moore recently issued a proclamation designating this week as National Health Center Week in Sulphur Springs, and encourages all Americans to take part in “celebrating the important partnership between America’s Community Health Centers and the communities they serve.”. For more than 50 years, community...
Hopkins County Records — Aug. 14, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s office July 21-July 29, 2022:. James Adams to Sarah Johnson; tract in the Lucy Ann Collum survey. James Adams and Dakota Johnson; tract in the Lucy Ann Collum survey. Yvonne Dicken to Ashley Sepulveda; tract in...
Trustees Approve 40 Personnel Changes For Sulphur Springs ISD
Sulphur Springs ISD trustees approved 40 personnel changes at the regular August school board meeting held earlier this week. Overall, SSISD Board of Trustees accepted nine resignations, and approved 23 new hires and eight in-district personnel changes. The changes involve every campus except Austin Academic Center, although the bulk of the personnel changes are at Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center, Sulphur Springs Middle School and Sulphur Springs High School.
KLTV
Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student
Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
KLTV
Hawkins city officials taken aback by high cost for resurfacing roadway
KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Hemphill school board president, Kim Scales, about the creation of knives crafted from the gymnasium floor as mementos. An East Texas town is facing a whopper of a price tag to resurface eight blocks of roadway. Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s...
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Killer Faces Execution Tonight (Wednesday)
Texas has scheduled a Collin County man’s lethal injection tonight in Huntsville. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was condemned for murdering McKinney real estate agent Sarah Anne Walker 16 years ago. They found her stabbed to death in a model home she was showing.
Sulphur Springs ISD Trustees Anticipate Passing Balanced Budget Later This Month
Sulphur Springs ISD trustees anticipate passing a balanced budget later this month. District Business Manager Sherry McGraw told the school board that the SSISD 2022-2023 budget is within $10,000 of that goal, and after making adjustments for the most recent round of personnel changes to get the district at full staff and a few other tweaks with more stabile projection available in August than June.
10% Pay Increase, Additional Positions For HCSO, HCFD Projected In 2022-2023 County Budget
Increased Property Values & Sales Tax Cited For Proposed Reduction in Hopkins County Tax Rate. A 10% pay increase for all county employees, and funding for additional positions for the sheriff’s office, and an additional position within the clerk’s office were among the items projected in the 2022-2023 county budget. Increased property values and sales tax returns were cited for a propose reduction in Hopkins County tax rate for the coming year.
Lonnie Ford Jr.
Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age, united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas. After graduating from high school, he moved to Oklahoma City. He worked at Tinker Air Force Base as a sales store specialist. He was drafted into the Army on June 1, 1957, but joined the Air Force.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 32-year-old Zachary Allen Wheeler of Henderson on a warrant for Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury. They are holding him on a $20,000 bond. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Bianca Haynes of Monticello on an Ouachita County Arkansas warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. She is in Titus County Jail without bond.
