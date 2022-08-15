Another busy week for thunderstorms
Starting our mid-August week with plenty of monsoon moisture still in place. Overnight thunderstorms sliding east of Las Vegas, but watch the skies starting this afternoon into tonight for more storms again that could show up in your neighborhood. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has chances for thunderstorms sticking around and some areas will be more prone to flooding again today.
