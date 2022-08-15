ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Another busy week for thunderstorms

By Sherry Swensk
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRGQO_0hHlhfv000

Starting our mid-August week with plenty of monsoon moisture still in place. Overnight thunderstorms sliding east of Las Vegas, but watch the skies starting this afternoon into tonight for more storms again that could show up in your neighborhood. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has chances for thunderstorms sticking around and some areas will be more prone to flooding again today.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Black Business Month

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Black business month is celebrated in August, 31 days in 31 ways, and we have our way of applauding a local black business woman here in Las Vegas. Jillian Lopez chats with Lovely Laguerre who owns several Black owned businesses here in town and she brought her “mini me” Ariana.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
8 News Now

Sun & humidity can cook up trouble

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blue skies to start our Wednesday, but with monsoon humidity stuck in place, the afternoon could be active with thunderstorms anywhere across Clark County and nearby areas. The afternoons have been hotter this week, but we’ve escaped with very few days in the 100s during August so far, thanks to all […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Shine Bright Like A Diamond

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Diamonds are a girl’s best friend… Well anyone’s best friend! And to help us learn what it takes to find that perfect diamond is Tracie Butchko from Max Pawn Luxury.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Pop Of Life With Balloons

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Ready to transform your next event into a celebration! Mercedes Martinez joins owner of Celebrations By Karly, Karly Turner to tell us all about the best party balloon decorations tips.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Better chances for storms today

Starting our Thursday with blue skies for the valley, but thunderstorms are already popping up along I-15 in the Moapa Valley. Storms today will be enhanced with even more tropical moisture and that could lead to flooding in more places so flood watches have been issued for a large area of the desert southwest. Sherry’s […]
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
8 News Now

Bridal Market Makes Their Vow To Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-As the wedding capital of the world…there’s no better place for a 3 day expo for bridal and formal attire. Roqui Theus joined us at day 1 of the Las Vegas Bridal Market with a look at tying the knot trends. Melange De Blanc and VOW Bridal & Formal Las Vegas brought their first annual market […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Allegiant begins service from Las Vegas to Provo with $33 fares

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant airlines launches its service from Las Vegas to Provo, Utah and the company is offering special one-way fares. “We are beyond excited to launch service between Las Vegas and the heart of the Utah Valley,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Whether visitors plan to […]
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
8newsnow.com

Isolated t’storms still possible this week. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, August 16th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Fewer storms around the region today along with fewer weather alerts. Humidity dropped a little but remains higher than usual and that allowed temps to jump back to 101 for the high. Slight chances of isolated storms remain through the week with better chances as we head into the weekend. Next week could be drier and hotter for at least the first half of the week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Lightning, rain spotted across northern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A storm cell was seen near the Sheep Range along the north end of the Las Vegas valley on Monday evening, bringing another week of wet weather to the valley. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Clark County, which included Red Rock, Kyle Canyon, and the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy