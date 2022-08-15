Another busy week for thunderstorms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Fewer storms around the region today along with fewer weather alerts. Humidity dropped a little but remains higher than usual and that allowed temps to jump back to 101 for the high. Slight chances of isolated storms remain through the week with better chances as we head into the weekend. Next week could be drier and hotter for at least the first half of the week.

