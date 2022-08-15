Although Ben Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets more than six months ago, there were still some loose ends that needed to be tied up between the All-Star guard and his former team. Simmons filed a grievance against the Sixers back in April in an effort to recoup a portion of the nearly $20 million in salary that Philadelphia withheld from him last season for refusing to play in games prior to getting traded. Now, the two sides have come to an agreement, per Adrian Wojnarowski, though the exact dollar amount will remain confidential.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO