East Lansing, MI

Yardbarker

Former Sixers Star Calls Out Steve Nash, Supports Kevin Durant: "Why Are You Married To Steve Nash? He’s An Unproven Coach, KD Has Had Enough Coaches And Is A Basketball Savant At This Level Where He Can Say, ‘No, This Is Not Good Enough.'"

Few coaches in the NBA have had it as rough as Steve Nash since he took over as the Nets head coach in 2020. On paper, it was supposed to be a great job for a first-time head coach but it has been anything but great. He has had to deal with drama the likes of which we haven't in the NBA, probably ever, and he has taken a lot of criticism for their failures as a group along the way.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
Sports
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."

Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"

The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

2 players besides Kyrie Irving the Lakers could be trading for

The Los Angeles Lakers may not get Kyrie Irving, but there are other possibilities. Upon signing LeBron James to an extension on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers solidified their timeline. Now, they need to align other pieces with that same timeline to give themselves the best chance possible at winning a title.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Ben Simmons, Sixers reach settlement after All-Star filed grievance to recoup part of $20 million, per report

Although Ben Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets more than six months ago, there were still some loose ends that needed to be tied up between the All-Star guard and his former team. Simmons filed a grievance against the Sixers back in April in an effort to recoup a portion of the nearly $20 million in salary that Philadelphia withheld from him last season for refusing to play in games prior to getting traded. Now, the two sides have come to an agreement, per Adrian Wojnarowski, though the exact dollar amount will remain confidential.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: John Wall shows off new behind-the-back dribble move in recent video

John Wall already has the 360 layup and the lefty sledgehammer dunk in his bag. Now, he could be showing off a new move in the 2022-23 campaign. The new LA Clippers guard Wall went viral this week over a video clip that showed him doing a nasty 360 behind-the-back dribble, pulling it back with a hesitation move, then exploding to the hoop for a bucket. Check out the video (which was first posted by basketball trainer Milton Chavis).
NBA
FanSided

Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson being suspended 11 games

NFL fans on Twitter react to the news that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season. After Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watston struggled in his preseason debut for the team, the Browns and Watson finally get an answer on just how long Watson will be suspended for the 2022 NFL season.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Jordan Montgomery proving the Cardinals actually won the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired pitcher Jordan Montgomery at the trade deadline, and their decision has proven to be a good one. The St. Louis Cardinals acquired pitcher Jordan Montgomery at the trade deadline from the New York Yankees. Their decision has already paid off. Montgomery has started three games for the Cardinals, and he’s won every one.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

