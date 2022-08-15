ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

live5news.com

Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. The officer is being checked by medical staff, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said. So...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday night. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 527 near McKenzie Street about...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Traffic moving after crash closed both sides of Savannah Hwy.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both sides of Savannah Highway were moving late Wednesday afternoon after a crash with injuries temporarily shut down both the northbound and southbound sides. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which involved injuries, happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. near Bonanza Road. One vehicle that...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police release photo of vehicle connected to missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is again asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2010 Range Rover connected to a missing person investigation. Police are searching for Megan Rich, 41, who was last seen on Friday. Police previously said Rich may be driving...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to U-Haul truck fire on I-26

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department responded Tuesday afternoon to a U-Haul truck fire on I-26. The fire was reported on the eastbound shoulder of I-26 near mile marker 208, one mile away from the Ashley Phosphate and Highway 52 exits. There was no word on...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: One lane blocked on Ravenel bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the right lane southbound on the Ravenel bridge is blocked Wednesday afternoon. The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit. Police say a tow truck is on the way. However, they did not say what...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen after crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Eastbound lanes on I-26 reopened just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, after a crash closed all lanes for more than three hours. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said traffic was still expected to be heavy in the area. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

All lanes of I-526 open again after crash near Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two westbound lanes of I-526 blocked because of a crash Tuesday afternoon reopened at about 4:30 p.m., more than 90 minutes after the crash happened. Charleston Police reported the crash just before 3 p.m. The crash initially closed the two right lanes of the interstate...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash on I-526 impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A collision is impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday afternoon.   According to MPPD, all vehicle traffic coming off I-526 eastbound onto Chuck Dawley Blvd will have to turn onto Bowman Road. There is no word on injuries. Officials said tow trucks are on their way to the scene. This […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

