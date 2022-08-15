Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. The officer is being checked by medical staff, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said. So...
live5news.com
1 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday night. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 527 near McKenzie Street about...
live5news.com
Traffic moving after crash closed both sides of Savannah Hwy.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both sides of Savannah Highway were moving late Wednesday afternoon after a crash with injuries temporarily shut down both the northbound and southbound sides. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which involved injuries, happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. near Bonanza Road. One vehicle that...
Coroner IDs Florence man killed after car crashes into building
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a vehicle ran into a building in Florence County. The collision occurred just after 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near 1833 U.S. Highway 52 in Scranton, S.C., according to Master Trooper Gary Miller. Miller said a 2005 Chevrolet van was traveling north, when the driver swerved off […]
live5news.com
Charleston Police release photo of vehicle connected to missing woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is again asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2010 Range Rover connected to a missing person investigation. Police are searching for Megan Rich, 41, who was last seen on Friday. Police previously said Rich may be driving...
Horry County man crushed by mobile home takes victory lap at hospital
Editor’s note: This story and video contains content that some may find graphic. HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man who was crushed while working under a double-wide mobile home took a victory lap at the hospital Wednesday as he continues his recovery. Charles Hardee spent part of the past four months at […]
live5news.com
Crews respond to U-Haul truck fire on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department responded Tuesday afternoon to a U-Haul truck fire on I-26. The fire was reported on the eastbound shoulder of I-26 near mile marker 208, one mile away from the Ashley Phosphate and Highway 52 exits. There was no word on...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: One lane blocked on Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the right lane southbound on the Ravenel bridge is blocked Wednesday afternoon. The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit. Police say a tow truck is on the way. However, they did not say what...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen after crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Eastbound lanes on I-26 reopened just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, after a crash closed all lanes for more than three hours. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said traffic was still expected to be heavy in the area. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said...
live5news.com
All lanes of I-526 open again after crash near Don Holt Bridge
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two westbound lanes of I-526 blocked because of a crash Tuesday afternoon reopened at about 4:30 p.m., more than 90 minutes after the crash happened. Charleston Police reported the crash just before 3 p.m. The crash initially closed the two right lanes of the interstate...
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
Florence County coroner identifies 22-year-old found shot dead in car
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was found shot dead in a car Tuesday evening in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. The victim was found dead in a car on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area, Joye said. The victim was identified as Malik Daveon Zimmerman, […]
live5news.com
15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
live5news.com
Police: 1 detained at West Ashley convenience store after report of shots fired
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one person has been detained after they investigated a report of shots fired at an apartment complex. Police responded to a call at 7:37 p.m. about someone shooting into an apartment on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The resident of the...
Crash on I-526 impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A collision is impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday afternoon. According to MPPD, all vehicle traffic coming off I-526 eastbound onto Chuck Dawley Blvd will have to turn onto Bowman Road. There is no word on injuries. Officials said tow trucks are on their way to the scene. This […]
Police searching for missing woman last seen on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police need your help in locating a missing woman last seen on James Island. Police are looking for Megan Rich, 41, who was last seen on August 12. CPD said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with state license tag 7714QJ. Authorities are asking the public […]
live5news.com
‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family in Cross is looking for closure after a hit-and-run left a man seriously injured in the intensive care unit. Family members say James Cumbee was riding his bike when a vehicle struck him and left the scene. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says...
live5news.com
5-year-old Berkeley Co. boy seriously injured in weekend lawn-mower accident
BONNEAU, S.C. (WCSC) - A 5-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after deputies say he was run over by a lawn mower Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to the 300 block of Lake Moultrie Drive in Bonneau at approximately 4:53 p.m. Saturday afternoon where the incident had been reported. The boy was...
WMBF
‘Pretty scary’: Homeowner, neighbor describes early morning Socastee house fire; 1 hurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The roof of a home was left blackened and charred after flames engulfed it early Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Grousewood Drive in the Socastee area at 5:19 a.m. and was assisted by Myrtle Beach Fire. The injured person was transported...
WYFF4.com
'Burnouts,' 'reckless driving' on Ravenel Bridge cause backup; police looking for drivers
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Police in the Low Country are reviewing video tips coming in to their department after an incident that backed up traffic on the Ravenel Bridge over the weekend. The Mount Pleasant Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to ask for more information from anyone who...
