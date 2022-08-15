American Heart Association and Cardiovascular Research Foundation join forces to produce joint education programs

Read full article on original website
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology JournalNaperville, IL
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago and Northwestern Among Elite Schools Facing Antitrust Litigation Over Admissions CollusionNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
ComEd training all-female class of candidates
MAYWOOD, Ill. — On Wednesday, ComEd held a training session of all-female candidates as they have focused recruitment efforts toward more women and minorities. In the years ahead, the Chicago-based company on hiring hundreds of new workers to support future energy projects. Summer Bradley, of Morris, was among the women training in Maywood and wants […]
ccc.edu
A Second Chance at College: City Colleges Expands Fresh Start Debt Forgiveness Program
For two years, City Colleges of Chicago’s Fresh Start debt forgiveness program has given former students a second chance at their education. The program has invited those who left one of our colleges with debt within the last 10 years to come back to class and re-ignite their college journeys.
Austin Weekly News
West Side groups get share of $75M anti-violence grants
West and South side groups are in line for millions in funding as county officials funnel $75 million into violence prevention services in neighborhoods hit hardest by gun violence. The Gun Violence and Prevention grants were designed by the county’s Justice Advisory Council as an answer to the increase in...
kagstv.com
How a targeted chemo treatment from the 90s is killing today's colorectal cancer
CHICAGO — Approximately 1.8 million people will be told they have cancer this year. The first line of defense usually involves chemotherapy, and the number of people who will need chemo is expected to double in the next 20 years. It’s a harsh drug that ravages the body while killing cancer cells.
wgnradio.com
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: BA.5 Subvariant, Paxlovid and More
Which COVID variants are responsible for cases in the Chicago area and the U.S.?. The number of variants making up new cases has continued to decline as one omicron subvariant continues to grow its dominance. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. COVID Variant...
beckersasc.com
Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M
A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
hpherald.com
CDPH says there is medium COVID risk as CDC radically changes guidelines for disease
The Chicago Department of Public Health noted on Friday that Cook County moved back to a medium COVID-19 risk level because of dropping confirmed cases. Hospital admissions and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients slightly decreased week-over-week in Chicago. At this point of late summer, no one on...
I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.
It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Mother McAuley welcomes new principal as school starts
Dr. Kathryn Baal, an accomplished transformational educational leader who is known for influencing others and inspiring action to make change happen within schools, has taken on a new role on Chicago’s South Side. She just recently stepped into the role of principal at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School,...
CBS News
Noble charter schools hiring substitutes; degrees not mandatory
Illinois needs teachers. Now one Chicago charter school group is recruiting full-time substitutes with no classroom experience or college degree needed. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need
There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
columbiachronicle.com
Uptown commune Jesus People USA turns 50 and faces dwindling membership
Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. When Tom Crozier, a man with unapologetically long, curly hair, sits in the garden room of the Jesus People USA commune, the light radiating through the window behind him creates a glowing silhouette around his head. It’s a fitting image, considering he’s telling the story of the religious community he’s called home for 29 years.
This Illinois City is Testing $500-a-Month Guaranteed Income Plan
Guaranteed income has been a controversial issue that has been discussed in many parts of America over the past couple years. One Illinois city is taking that concept and implementing a plan that would provide $500-a-month for residents. Their test for this plan has just begun. I saw this plan...
Judge allows price-fixing lawsuit to proceed against Northwestern, UChicago, other prominent colleges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A class action lawsuit is moving forward against 16 prominent universities, including Northwestern University and the University of Chicago, accusing them of holding back financial aid to students who qualified.A federal judge on Monday denied several motions from the schools' defense attorneys, seeking to dismiss the case.The lawsuit, filed in February, accuses the schools of taking part in a price-fixing formula that reduced or eliminated financial aid.The suit names 16 defendants: Ivy League schools Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, University of Pennsylvania and Yale University, as well as California Institute of Technology, Duke University,...
Review: Hyatt Regency Chicago O’Hare
In order to give you a comprehensive review of the Hyatt Regency Chicago O’Hare, I am going to weave three stays into one. Your satisfaction at this property may be heavily influenced by the type of room you are assigned. In This Post:. Hyatt Regency Chicago O’Hare Review.
oakpark.com
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
How eviction works in Cook County
For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
oakpark.com
Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest
Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
