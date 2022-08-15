ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Comments / 2

Eason No
3d ago

so maybe I'm missing something, but how is the military responsible? it's my understanding she never reported the sexual harassment, and it wasn't even the accused that killed her.

Reply
2
Related
insideedition.com

Texas Teen Charged With Shooting Woman at Her Son's Gravesite

A Texas teen was arrested as a suspect in the murder of a woman who was shot at her son’s gravesite, according to local reports. According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, Christian Lamar Weston, 17, was arrested on Saturday for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Fort Hood, TX Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KCEN

Officers make arrest at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — At 9:00 p.m.Thursday, Fort Hood law enforcement agencies arrested a person on unknown charges without incident, according to Fort Hood officials. Several federal, state, county and Fort Hood military law enforcement organizations carried out a federal warrant execution and have a suspect in custody. 6...
FORT HOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
Reform Austin

Abbott’s Solution To Gun Violence? Chuck Norris

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday rolled out their solution to school shootings: Chuck Norris. But Walker, Texas Ranger won’t be kicking butt and taking names. He’s recording public service announcements to promote awareness of the iWatchTexas community reporting system. The PSA...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy