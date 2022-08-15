Read full article on original website
New Amsterdam bus routes free for first weeks
Anyone taking a ride in Montgomery County will be able to get on any CDTA bus for free for the next month. The Capital District Transportation Authority is bringing new service to Montgomery County starting on Aug. 28 - and for the first few weeks, riders won't have to pay a cent.
Crews working to repair water line break in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany crews are on the scene, repairing a water main along Myrtle Ave. The Albany Water Department says that service was interrupted between Partridge and Ontario Streets. We're told that service is expected to be restored by mid afternoon Tuesday.
Delays expected for milling, paving in Clifton Park
Crews are set to be milling and paving parts of Ushers Road and Riverview Road in Clifton Park from August 18 to August 26. The roads will be open during construction with intermittent traffic delays and potential detours.
CDTA to offer unlimited ridership to downtown Albany employees
Free, unlimited rides through CDTA's route network are coming for some who work in downtown Albany.
Somebody in Cohoes is Having a Bad Day: Car Goes into Mohawk River
Talk about a car going rogue, we have more questions than answers, but here's what we know. A silver Nissan Rogue went into the Mohawk River in the area of Saratoga Street in Cohoes. It was reported to police Tuesday morning around 10. A nearby tow truck company made it...
State DOT Giving Drivers Heads Up About Project on I-90, I-787
The state Department of Transportation is giving drivers who travel on both Interstate 90 and Interstate 787 a heads up about a project that will cause brief delays. Starting Tuesday night, there will be closures of up to 15 minutes from midnight until 5:00 am on I-90 between Exit B1 in Rensselaer County and Exit 1 in Albany County. Closures are also happening on Interstate 787 between McCarty Avenue and Exit 2 in Albany County. Crews will be out replacing overhead signs through mid-September. Drivers are being urged to slow down when traveling through work zones.
Amtrak to hold one day hiring event to recruit local talent
Albany, NY (WRGB) — While many companies continue to make cuts across the board, Amtrak is saying “all aboard.”. They’re looking to hire thousands across the country, including right here in the Capital Region. From 1:15PM to 2:45 PM Wednesday at the Albany Hilton, Amtrak will be...
New 3-way stop coming to Vischers Ferry intersection
A three-way stop has been installed at the intersection of Riverview Road and Vischers Ferry Road, in the Hamlet of Vischers Ferry in Southern Clifton Park.
The 1903 Hudson River Spier Falls Dam Disaster
In the spring of 1903, more than a thousand men were at work on the final stages of the Spier Falls hydroelectric project on the Hudson River near Glens Falls. A large number of skilled Italian masons and stoneworkers were housed in a shantytown on the Warren County (north) side of the river.
Representative says "accounting error" caused delinquent electric bill at Crossgates Mall
Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — CBS 6 has learned Crossgates Mall was in danger of having electric service shut off for a delinquent bill. National Grid confirms it posted a notice that says the mall owed more than $11,000. The notice sparked fears about the mall's future, but a representative at the mall’s management group said late Tuesday this was all over an “accounting error” and that the bill had been paid in full.
Washington County sewer district worker charged with official misconduct
Allan W. Burnham, 40, of Fort Edward was arrested and charged with grand larceny, defrauding the government, and official misconduct.
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
Here are the Penalties for Breaking Pittsfield’s Water Restriction Rules
You would have to be living under a rock not to know that it has been mighty dry lately, not just in the Berkshires but throughout many areas throughout the country. I live in Pittsfield which is one of the municipalities in Berkshire County that has been under water restrictions over the past couple of weeks due to the recent drought conditions. It's unfortunate that there are restrictions but I totally get it.
South End Grocery store eyes December opening
A new grocery store has inked a December opening in Albany's South End food desert.
Woman struck by boat while swimming in Columbia County lake
CANAAN – A Portland, Oregon woman is in Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition after being struck by a boat while swimming in Queechy Lake in Canaan, State Police said. Shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, police said Catherine Thompson, 68, was swimming in the...
Boating accident on Queechy Lake
Canaan, New York – On August 13, 2022, the New York State Police responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. At approximately 2:05 p.m., Troopers were dispatched by Columbia County 911 to Queechy Lake for a report of a woman struck by a boat. Chatham Rescue arrived on scene, began medical treatment, and facilitated the medevac of Catherine Thompson, age 68, of Portland, OR, to Albany Medical Center. Thompson remains at Albany Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
Altamont Fair opens for 2022 season
Guilderland, NY (WRGB) — The Altamont Fair is here. The Altamont Fair has been on its current site since 1893. One of the largest fairgrounds in New York State, The Altamont Fairgrounds is a year round facility hosting events and weddings as well as the annual fair. One price...
Colonie neighborhood getting cleaned up after weeks of terrible smell
Construction crews removed rubble that neighbors said was making them sick. That neighborhood in Colonie can quite literally take a breath now that the eyesore is finally being cleaned up. It took weeks to finally get the debris taken away, and a team of six people, two companies, and an...
House catches fire in Schoharie
A house fire in Schoharie that started early Wednesday morning needed as many as eight stations to fight the flames. The call came in around 2 a.m. The house is on the 100 block of Chip Lane and State Route 443. Everyone got out of the house okay.
