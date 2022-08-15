ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Metal in pizza? Illinois-based frozen pizza brand issues recall over possible contamination

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

An Illinois-based frozen pizza brand is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of pie product due to a possible metal contamination.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, headquartered in Woodbridge, a south-western Chicago suburb, issued the voluntary recall Sunday after a customer complained about finding metal in one of its products, according to the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

To date, there have been no confirmed injury reports or adverse reactions from the recalled product: their 33.5-oz cartons containing "Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza," the USDA reported.

Produced on June 6, 2022, with a best buy date of 12/03/22, the pizzas bear the establishment number "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were recalled because it may be contaminated with "extraneous materials," specifically metal, according to the FDA.

Drug, sunscreen recall: Family Dollar recalls 430 products including drugs, sunscreen stored at wrong temperatures

Iced coffee and lemonade?: Starbucks customers ‘horrified’ by menu option: ‘This cannot be real’

The items were shipped to distributors in Illinois and further, the USDA reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PR5JY_0hHlgAHk00
Home Run Inn on August 14, 2022 recalled one of its frozen meat pizzas after a customer complained they found metal in one of the products. Home Run Inn

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Customers with questions about the recall can call 630-783-9696, ext. 2151.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Metal in pizza? Illinois-based frozen pizza brand issues recall over possible contamination

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1520 The Ticket

Delicious Frozen Pizzas Recalled in Minnesota Due to Metal in Meat

Before you have that next Friday pizza and movie night, double-check that the pizza you are throwing in the oven isn't the one recalled due to metal pieces found in the product. Yeah, you could end up biting into metal...mixed with a little bit of cheese. About 13,099 pounds of meat products used for pizza have been recalled throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin,
MINNESOTA STATE
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
foodmanufacturing.com

Frozen Pizza Recalled After Metal Found

WASHINGTON – Home Run Inn Frozen Foods of Woodridge, Illinois, is recalling approximately 13,099 pounds of frozen meat pizza product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday. The frozen meat pizzas were produced on...
WOODRIDGE, IL
oakpark.com

Packs of rats: a persistent Oak Park pest

Rats are a reality of urban living, especially in Chicago. Last year, pest control service Orkin dubbed the City of Broad Shoulders the “rattiest city” in the United States, a title Chicago has the misfortune of winning seven years in a row. With Oak Park in such close proximity to Chicago, the rat problem has scurried across the border.
OAK PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
NBC Chicago

Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots

"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Pizza#The Recall#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#Home Run Inn Frozen Foods#Premium Pizzeria Deluxe#Iced#Home Run Inn Anyone
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Woodfield Mall to Open Series of New Stores This Fall

Woodfield Mall landed several new retailers and eateries, with a total of five establishments slated to open their doors later this year. The collection of recruits are geared toward offering Schaumburg's shoppers a range of choices, organizers said. “Our local shoppers and destination shoppers from across the Chicago metro, and...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Injustice Watch

How eviction works in Cook County

For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
COOK COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Website Claims To Have Found The ‘Ugliest’ Town in Illinois

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
ILLINOIS STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

575K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy