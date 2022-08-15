An Illinois-based frozen pizza brand is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of pie product due to a possible metal contamination.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, headquartered in Woodbridge, a south-western Chicago suburb, issued the voluntary recall Sunday after a customer complained about finding metal in one of its products, according to the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

To date, there have been no confirmed injury reports or adverse reactions from the recalled product: their 33.5-oz cartons containing "Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza," the USDA reported.

Produced on June 6, 2022, with a best buy date of 12/03/22, the pizzas bear the establishment number "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were recalled because it may be contaminated with "extraneous materials," specifically metal, according to the FDA.

Drug, sunscreen recall: Family Dollar recalls 430 products including drugs, sunscreen stored at wrong temperatures

Iced coffee and lemonade?: Starbucks customers ‘horrified’ by menu option: ‘This cannot be real’

The items were shipped to distributors in Illinois and further, the USDA reported.

Home Run Inn on August 14, 2022 recalled one of its frozen meat pizzas after a customer complained they found metal in one of the products. Home Run Inn

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Customers with questions about the recall can call 630-783-9696, ext. 2151.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Metal in pizza? Illinois-based frozen pizza brand issues recall over possible contamination